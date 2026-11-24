Africa Intelligence Brief — Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Photo: MONUSCO/Pooja Chawda, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Sudan — Kordofan front · drone war DR Congo — Ebola · unpaid workers South Africa — killings · water curbs Gambia — third-term bid · campaign unease Mozambique — Mondlane trial · courts

Africa wakes on Tuesday under strain on several fronts: a war fought from the air, a plague that outruns its funding, and elections from anxious to indifferent. The mood is less panic than endurance.

Publics mostly wait, and in some places stay away from the ballot box. The through-line is the distance between those who hold power and those who carry the cost.

Today’s stories ask who is accountable when the promise does not arrive.

Key Facts —Sudan. At least 2,230 civilians were killed from January to October 2026, over 1,630 of them by drone. —DR Congo. Ebola, declared on 15 May, has caused over 11,200 infections and 5,500 deaths. —South Africa. Seventeen people were killed on the night of 15 November in two mass shootings, one near Pretoria and one near Pietermaritzburg. —Gambia. Voters choose a president on Saturday 5 December from nine candidates, including President Adama Barrow. —Mozambique. The trial of opposition figure Venâncio Mondlane opened on 17 November on five charges.

Sudan: Hope And Dread Under A Sky That Kills

The war has become a contest over Kordofan, where army-backed forces are fighting the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group. An analyst at ACLED, a conflict-data group, said the army and its allies have retaken more than 30 villages and towns in North and West Kordofan since early November.

For one side these gains bring hope and for the other dread, and civilians sit between them: over two-thirds of the deaths verified by the UN Human Rights Office were in Kordofan. The quarrel is widening, as Sudan says drones were launched from Ethiopian territory and has complained to the UN Security Council and the African Union, while Ethiopia denies backing the RSF.

DR Congo: Money Pledged, Help Not Arriving

Africa CDC director-general Jean Kaseya said on 15 November that the outbreak is still not under control, and over 80% of new cases do not come from known contact lists. A US reader should read that as a response chasing a virus it cannot map.

About US$2.9 billion has been pledged, but Kaseya said only about US$1.3 billion of that has been released, while Médecins Sans Frontières says aid is not reaching hotspots and some health workers have gone unpaid for months.

South Africa: Shaken, Thirsty And Prickly

Pretoria is also edgy in diplomacy: it summoned Nigeria’s new High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, over a row about an SABC livestream of his credentials ceremony. Cities are tightening water restrictions as El Niño threatens drought, so climate is now part of the political mood.

Gambia And Cabo Verde: Two Electoral Moods

The electoral commission cleared Barrow for a third term and campaigning began on 16 November. Barrow took power in 2017 and has not delivered the constitution with presidential term limits he promised after his 2021 re-election, so rivals Ousainu Darboe, Talib Ahmed Bensouda and Isatou Touray face an incumbent and a broken promise.

Cabo Verde shows the opposite mood: President José Maria Neves won 63.8% on 97% of provisional results, avoiding a runoff, and challenger Joana Rosa conceded. Turnout was under one third.

Mozambique: Politics Moves To The Courtroom

The heaviest charge against Mondlane carries up to 24 years in prison, and the charges tie to the 2024 post-election protests, so the court is judging a movement as much as a man. The trial continues, and a verdict will show how much room the opposition has.

A US reader should treat the courtroom as the main stage of Mozambican politics for now.

What This Means From Latin America

Nigeria became a net fuel exporter in April 2026, and those barrels compete in the Atlantic basin gasoline and diesel markets that Brazil and Mexico also supply. Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands plan a return hub in Rwanda for 2027, starting with single men, a model Latin American transit countries watch as they face third-country deportation proposals from Washington.

What We Are Watching

Tuesday, 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria interest rate decision : The forecast is 23%. It shows how the central bank weighs prices against growth at a moment of national pride in fuel exports.

: The forecast is 23%. It shows how the central bank weighs prices against growth at a moment of national pride in fuel exports. Thursday, 26 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: Zambia inflation rate : November data is due, after readings of 6.3% and 0.7% before. It shows how far prices are drifting in Southern Africa.

: November data is due, after readings of 6.3% and 0.7% before. It shows how far prices are drifting in Southern Africa. Friday, 27 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria GDP growth : Third-quarter output is due, with a forecast of 4.45% after 4.43% before. It shows whether Nigeria’s economy is gaining ground.

: Third-quarter output is due, with a forecast of 4.45% after 4.43% before. It shows whether Nigeria’s economy is gaining ground. Tuesday, 1 December, 4:00 a.m. ET: South Africa GDP growth : Third-quarter output is due, after a contraction of 0.2% before. It shows how much households feel the squeeze behind the anxious mood.

: Third-quarter output is due, after a contraction of 0.2% before. It shows how much households feel the squeeze behind the anxious mood. Saturday, 5 December: Gambia votes: Nine candidates are on the ballot, including a president seeking a third term. It shows whether an incumbent’s long tenure meets a real challenge.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many civilians has Sudan’s war killed this year?

The UN Human Rights Office counted at least 2,230 civilians killed from January to October 2026, according to the allAfrica press review of 18 November. More than 1,630 died in drone strikes, and over two-thirds of verified deaths were in Kordofan.

Is the DR Congo Ebola outbreak under control?

No, Africa CDC director-general Jean Kaseya said on 15 November. OkayAfrica reported on 16 November over 11,200 infections and 5,500 deaths, making it the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record after West Africa in 2014 to 2016.

When does Gambia vote?

Gambia holds its presidential election on Saturday 5 December 2026 with nine candidates, according to OkayAfrica and Africanews on 16 November. The electoral commission cleared President Adama Barrow to seek a third term.

What is on the African economic calendar this week?

Nigeria’s central bank announces its interest rate decision on Tuesday 24 November at 10:00 a.m. ET, with a forecast of 23%. Zambia reports November inflation on Thursday 26 November at 3:00 a.m. ET, and Nigeria publishes third-quarter growth on Friday 27 November at 8:00 a.m. ET.