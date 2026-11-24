Access Holdings led Nigerian banks on revenue booked abroad in the first nine months of 2026, but the total was below the same period a year earlier.

File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Banking: Nigeria

Access Holdings, the Lagos-based parent of Access Bank, booked more outside Nigeria than any other Nigerian lender with a comparable figure in the nine months to 30 September 2026. Its foreign revenue was still lower than a year earlier, according to a compilation published on Tuesday 24 November 2026 by Nairametrics, a Nigerian financial news site.

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What. Booked N1.223 trillion (about US$897 million) outside Nigeria, down from about N1.5 trillion a year earlier.

Where. Rest of Africa and international markets including the UK, compared with Nigerian peers.

When. Nine months to 30 September 2026.

As of. 24 November 2026, 13:00 GMT

Access Holdings led Nigerian banks on revenue booked abroad in the first nine months of 2026, but the total was below the same period a year earlier.

Nairametrics put Access’s gross revenue from customers outside Nigeria at N1.223 trillion (about US$897 million), or 29.47% of the group’s total revenue of N4.15 trillion (about US$3.04 billion). All naira conversions here use about 1,364 naira per US$, the rate from RT, a market-data provider, on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

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Rest of Africa, meaning the group’s banks elsewhere on the continent, brought in N760.89 billion (US$558 million). The international arm, covering the UK and beyond, added N461.9 billion (US$339 million).

Nairametrics noted that Access Bank UK, the group’s British subsidiary, acquired Zempler Bank, a British digital bank for small firms, in early 2026. Pre-tax profit outside Nigeria reached N463.6 billion (US$340 million), or 69.47% of group pre-tax profit of N667.36 billion (US$489 million).

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The lead comes with a drop: a year earlier Access earned about N1.5 trillion (US$1.10 billion at today’s rate) outside Nigeria, Nairametrics reported, which makes the 2026 figure nearly a fifth lower on simple arithmetic. Nairametrics linked the fall to “balance sheet realignment and foreign currency translation dynamics”.

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First HoldCo, a holding company and the parent of First Bank of Nigeria, reported N653.52 billion (US$479 million) from outside Nigeria, which is 22.78% of its total revenue of N2.87 trillion (US$2.1 billion). That was up 22.42% from N533.82 billion (US$391 million) a year earlier.

Zenith Bank, another large Nigerian lender, booked N536.26 billion (US$393 million) of gross revenue from outside Nigeria, down from N542.61 billion (US$398 million) a year earlier. GTCO, the Guaranty Trust Holding Company, reported N389.55 billion (US$286 million) of interest income outside Nigeria, down from N464.09 billion (US$340 million).

GTCO gives no geographic line for gross revenue, so its figure cannot be set directly against the others. United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) gave no geographic revenue split for the period.

Banks define their segments differently, so the ranking is Nairametrics’ compilation of the banks’ interim statements, not a regulator’s table. The statements are the primary record, and the figures here follow Nairametrics’ reading of them.

Access’s own results, released on Monday 2 November 2026, said operations outside Nigeria produced 82.2% of its banking group’s pre-tax profit in the nine months. That share is measured against the banking group alone, while the 69.47% above is measured against profit for the whole holding company group, so the two figures use different bases.

Earnings in dollars, pounds and other African currencies can offset a weaker naira, which is why investors in the United States watch how Nigerian banks spread their income. Access’s own release put group pre-tax profit up 8.3% for the period, so the fall in foreign revenue did not pull total profit lower.

Fidelity Bank, another Nigerian lender, had not yet released its nine-month statements when the compilation was made. No date for them is known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Access Holdings earn the most abroad of all Nigerian banks?

It ranks first in a compilation by Nairametrics of banks that gave a comparable figure. UBA and FCMB gave no split and Fidelity Bank had not reported.

Why does foreign income matter for a Nigerian bank?

Earnings in hard currencies and other African currencies can soften the effect of a weaker naira. It shows how far a bank depends on its home market.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error