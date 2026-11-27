The judge said his order settles nothing about the permit itself, yet the applicants now say building went on after it. Friday’s hearing returns the dispute to the High Court.

Photo: Suesen / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

ZIMBABWE · COURTS

The High Court in Harare is due to hear on Friday 27 November 2026 a dispute over 23 double-storey townhouses in the upmarket suburb of Borrowdale. The applicants allege that building continued despite a court order barring it.

The outcome of the hearing is not known at the time of writing. For Zimbabwean diaspora families and foreign investors who buy property in Harare, the case tests whether a halt order actually halts building.

Key Facts Who Glenbeach Investments, a company, and Leigh Ann Patricia Rudland challenge the building permit.

What 23 double-storey townhouses in Borrowdale, Harare, under a court order halting construction.

When High Court hearing on Friday 27 November 2026; the halt order was reported on 14 October.

Status The permit review is pending; the outcome of the hearing is not known.

As of 27 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why the ships are heading back to Egypt” Get the brief

The judge said his order settles nothing about the permit itself, yet the applicants now say building went on after it. Friday’s hearing returns the dispute to the High Court.

The dispute began as a challenge to a development permit, the official document that allows a plot to be built on. Glenbeach Investments (Private) Limited, a company, and Leigh Ann Patricia Rudland asked the High Court to review the permit for the 23-house project at 8 Hedsor Drive.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

They argue that the Works and Town Planning Committee of the City of Harare, the council body that approved the project, had no jurisdiction to do so. They also say the project lacked environmental clearance, since Section 97(1) and the First Schedule of Zimbabwe’s Environmental Management Act require an environmental impact assessment certificate, a state clearance on a project’s environmental effects, before a project is implemented.

The skyline of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, seen from Chiremba Road in 2020. Photo: Itaisibanda / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The applicants add a point about the order of events. They allege the cluster-homes permit was issued after the environmental certificate, which they say cannot be right because the certificate must come first, and they say there is no proof that neighbours approved the project.

The review case, numbered HCH 2294/26 at the High Court in Harare, is pending, and the applicants obtained condonation, meaning the court excused their lateness, and an extension of time. In an order reported on 14 October 2026, Justice Nevile Wamambo, a High Court judge, barred Jane Faith Makoni, her successors in title (anyone who takes over the property from her), agents and employees from further construction until the review is decided.

His reasoning was blunt. He said: “A court whose reserved judgment can be outrun by a cement mixer has ceased to regulate anything.”

He added that disputing parties must stand still while a case is open. In his words: “Parties to a pending dispute must hold their positions.

They may not improve them by demolition, and no more may they improve them by construction.” Makoni opposed the application and contested its urgency.

She told the court she sold the property to Kudwis Investments (Private) Limited on 24 September 2024, lives in the United Kingdom and has no involvement in the construction. The judge noted that the permit nevertheless stayed in her name.

He said: “A development permit is not a bearer instrument which passes from hand to hand with the title deeds,” a bearer instrument being a document that belongs to whoever holds it. An environmental certificate dated 30 October 2024 was attached to Makoni’s papers, but it was issued to Kingswood Agro (Private) Limited.

The court record does not explain that company’s link to the project, and the judge said: “People who are truly divorced from a project do not ordinarily arrive in court carrying its environmental documents.” The court stressed that its interim order is not a final decision on whether the permit or the environmental certificate is valid.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The final ruling could still find the permit valid and the construction legal. The applicants now allege that construction continued after the order.

According to court reporting on 14 October, work had earlier run around the clock, stopped after the first proceedings were served, resumed in November 2025 and restarted in earnest in March 2026. It is not known whether work has stopped, or what the court will decide on Friday.

Makoni says she sold the property to Kudwis, so who is actually building is also not known. The City of Harare’s Works and Town Planning Committee, its director of works and the local authority did not oppose the application, according to court reporting on 14 October.

The Environmental Management Agency, the state environmental regulator, neither appeared nor filed papers. The judge warned that finishing the houses before the review is decided would leave the applicants with “a paper victory and the neighbourhood with twenty-three double-storey reasons to doubt the utility of litigation.”

He also said: “Postponement, it must be remembered, is not demolition.” The next dated step is the hearing itself on Friday 27 November 2026.

The review case, HCH 2294/26, has not been decided.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Development Permit?

It is the official approval that lets an owner build on a plot. Here the applicants say the council committee that issued it had no jurisdiction.

Has the Court Ruled the Houses Illegal?

No. The interim order only pauses construction until the review is decided, and the final ruling could find the permit valid.

Why Does an Environmental Certificate Matter?

Zimbabwean law requires an environmental impact assessment certificate before a project is implemented. The applicants say this project lacked one.

Sources: High Court of Zimbabwe at Harare, interim order of Justice Nevile Wamambo in case HCH 2294/26, as reported on 14 October 2026, and court reporting of 26 and 27 November 2026 on the hearing; Environmental Management Act (Zimbabwe), section 97(1) and First Schedule.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →