A petition to Brazil’s top court asks to subtract time spent in Italian and Brazilian custody, which would shorten the sentence by about 20 months but leave the convictions untouched.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court in Brasília at night. (File photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Brazil

Lawyers for Carla Zambelli, a conservative former federal deputy now living in Italy, asked Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court on Monday 23 November 2026 to count her custody against her sentence. The petition went to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the judge in charge of her case, and was undecided on Tuesday 24 November.

Zambelli, who represented São Paulo state for the Liberal Party (PL), received a combined sentence of 15 years and 3 months in 2025. She remains a fugitive from Brazilian justice and is on the wanted list of Interpol, the international police cooperation body.

Key Facts Who. Carla Zambelli, a former federal deputy, and Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court.

What. Filed Monday 23 November 2026: her lawyers want about 20 months of custody deducted. No ruling date is known.

Where. The petition is in Brazil; Zambelli lives in Italy, where its top court annulled both extradition approvals.

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As of. 24 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

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A petition to Brazil’s top court asks to subtract time spent in Italian and Brazilian custody, which would shorten the sentence by about 20 months but leave the convictions untouched.

What the Petition Asks of Moraes

The defence relies on “detração penal”, a legal rule that counts custody before a final verdict against the eventual sentence. It cites Article 66 of Brazil’s Penal Execution Law, the statute that governs how prison terms are served, which, the defence says, lets the execution judge correct the sentence calculation.

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The petition asks to deduct two periods from her combined 15 years and 3 months. One is about 10 months of custody in Italy; the other is 298 days of provisional detention and precautionary measures in Brazil.

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The National Council of Justice (CNJ) building in Brasília, whose systems Zambelli was convicted of invading. (File photo)

The defence says the official sentence calculation wrongly records that there are no earlier periods of detention to deduct. It adds that the two periods are missing from the field reserved for deductions in her sentence-execution guide.

The lawyers, who are not named in the petition as reported, argue that ignoring the 10 months in Italy would mean serving a sentence without legal cause. They call opposition to the deduction an unlawful constraint through excess of execution.

The defence argues that her Italian custody was a direct result of Brazil’s own request. Brazil asked for her extradition after Moraes had her name put on Interpol’s wanted list, the petition says.

In 2025 the Supreme Federal Court gave her 10 years in closed regime for invading the systems of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the judiciary’s oversight body. She also inserted a fake arrest warrant against Moraes, and hacker Walter Delgatti was convicted alongside her.

In August 2025 the court added 5 years and 3 months in semi-open regime for illegal firearm possession and unlawful constraint. The charge stemmed from her chase of journalist Luan Araújo at gunpoint in São Paulo on the eve of the 2022 presidential runoff.

Nine of the 11 justices backed the rapporteur’s vote in that ruling. It became final in October 2025, and Zambelli resigned her seat in December 2025.

Italy Has Twice Blocked Her Return

She had fled Brazil and was detained in Italy from July 2025, and a Rome court authorised her extradition. On 22 May 2026 Italy’s Court of Cassation, its top criminal court, annulled that authorisation in the CNJ case, and she was released.

The reasons, published on 12 June 2026, said the trial did not protect the right to an impartial judge, which they treated as part of the right to defence. They also said Moraes’s concentration of roles, as victim and judge, breached judicial impartiality.

On 1 July 2026 the same court annulled the second authorisation, in the firearm case, and sent it back for a new judgment by another panel of the Rome Court of Appeal. That retrial is pending.

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Her Italian lawyer at the time, Fábio Pagnozzi, said that day that the Court of Cassation had found defects in the trial. He added, in words translated from Portuguese: “I am sure that in the end the extradition will be refused.”

Brazil’s federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) renewed Brazil’s extradition request in the week before 1 July 2026, citing the Brazil-Italy extradition treaty. The Rome court had not yet ruled again on either request at the time of writing.

In a separate filing, the defence asked the Supreme Federal Court to annul the armed-pursuit conviction through a “criminal review”, a challenge to a final sentence. It asked that Supreme Federal Court Justices Gilmar Mendes and Cármen Lúcia not sit on it.

Lawyer Eduardo Maurício said, in words translated from Portuguese: “The intention is to ensure the new trial happens by free draw.” The defence announced the filing on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

The current petition is only a filing, and Moraes decides whether to grant it. The prosecutors’ position and his own are not known, and the Italian proceedings run on a separate track.

If he agrees, her sentence would end about 20 months earlier, roughly 11% of the 15 years and 3 months in total. That would not undo the convictions, lift the 10-year closed-regime duty or settle the extradition fight.

No ruling date or deadline has been announced. Until Moraes acts, Zambelli remains in Italy and on the Interpol list.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zambelli asking the court to do?

Her lawyers want time already spent in custody counted against her sentence. If Moraes agrees, the end date of the sentence moves earlier.

Does the petition clear her of the convictions?

No. It only asks for a recalculation of the sentence, so the convictions stand.

Could she be sent back to Brazil?

That depends on the retrial in Rome, which is separate from this petition. Italy’s top criminal court has so far annulled both extradition approvals.

Sources Petition to the Supreme Federal Court (23 November 2026) · Italian Court of Cassation rulings (22 May and 1 July 2026) · Brazil’s Penal Execution Law, Article 66

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