Viña Los Vascos is a Chilean winery listed on Chile’s stock exchange and controlled by the French group behind the Château Lafite Rothschild wine estate. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Viña Los Vascos S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima”) Ticker / exchange LOS VASCOS, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago list); registered in the securities register of Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero), under number 0552 Headquarters Los Vascos estate (“Fundo Los Vascos”), Peralillo, O’Higgins Region, Chile, about 200 km south-west of Santiago Sector Wine: growing grapes, making and exporting fine wine Website lafite.com/es/domaines/los-vascos-es (the parent group’s page for the estate; vinalosvascos.com redirects there) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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