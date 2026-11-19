Grupo Radio Centro is a Mexican commercial radio group based in Mexico City, and its Series A shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, BMV), although the exchange record marks them as suspended. This profile shows who owns and runs it, how it restructured its debt and what its latest filings report. Full name Grupo Radio Centro, S.A.B. de C.V. (S.A.B. de C.V. is a Mexican legal form for a listed company with variable capital) Exchange RCENTRO (Series A shares, the company’s ordinary shares) / Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), listed since 18 December 1992; the exchange record marks the shares as suspended (“suspendida”) Headquarters Mexico City, Mexico Sector Media: commercial radio broadcasting Website radiocentro.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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