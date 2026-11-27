Maputo has put a figure and a timetable on years of unpaid bills. It does so while it negotiates a new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender.

File photo, 2025. The Administrative Court building in Maputo, Mozambique's audit court for public accounts. (Photo: Salazar Sérgio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ECONOMY · MOZAMBIQUE

Mozambique’s government told parliament on Thursday 26 November 2026 that the state owes its suppliers 81.4 billion meticais, the national currency (about US$1.29 billion), and will pay it down over five years. Finance Minister Carla Loveira gave the figure in Maputo while presenting the 2025 General State Account, the government’s yearly statement of revenue and spending.

The plan pays about 27.5 billion meticais (about US$435 million) in cash to 45,617 firms and turns 20.7 billion (US$327 million), owed to just 68 large creditors, into Treasury bonds. All dollar figures here use 63.26 meticais per US$, the market rate of 26 November from the data provider RT.

Key Facts Who Carla Loveira, Mozambique’s finance minister, speaking to parliament in Maputo.

What The state owes suppliers 81.4 billion meticais (US$1.29 billion) and will pay over five years.

Plan about 27.5 billion meticais (about US$435 million) in cash; 20.7 billion (US$327 million) converted into Treasury bonds.

When Thursday 26 November 2026.

As of 27 November 2026, 05:15 GMT.

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Maputo has put a figure and a timetable on years of unpaid bills. It does so while it negotiates a new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender.

Loveira said the overall sum mixes debts already validated, unpaid debts already registered and claims still going through checks and reconciliation. “A strategy has been approved to settle the State’s domestic debt to suppliers over a five-year period, with the aim of restoring the confidence of economic operators and strengthening the sustainability of public finances,” she told deputies (translated from Portuguese).

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The debt is old. The finance ministry’s proposal, presented on Wednesday 3 June 2026 to the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA), the main business lobby, covered liabilities built up between 2007 and 2025.

Ministry of Finance building in Maputo, 2014 (file photo)

On 8 October 2026, Loveira put the total at 81.3 billion meticais, of which 38.9 billion (US$615 million) was recorded unpaid supplier spending. A further 33 billion (US$522 million) was a potential liability still awaiting validation.

That is why two totals circulated, 81.3 billion meticais earlier and 81.4 billion now. Both include claims that are not yet validated, as the minister told parliament.

The cabinet, the Council of Ministers, approved the strategy on Tuesday 28 July 2026, its spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa said. He gave no specific end date for the plan, and the minister’s figures to parliament add the cash payments, the bonds and the number of suppliers.

According to the June proposal, direct payments run from 2027 to 2031. Part of the debt is swapped for Treasury bonds instead of cash.

The money is tight. Loveira said in Beira on 8 October 2026 that wages and debt service already absorb about 86% of monthly state revenue.

State-owned firms are a separate, smaller story. Loveira said nine public companies were in default on domestic debt service in 2020, and that arrears built up between 2020 and 2025 have since fallen 80%, or 2,990 million meticais (US$47 million).

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Airports of Mozambique (ADM) repaid 2,170 million meticais (US$34 million) of that, and the other companies 819 million (US$13 million). “Currently, only three companies, ADM, CFM and LAM, have outstanding domestic debt arrears,” she said, naming the airports operator, the ports-and-railways group and the national airline.

Business welcomed the plan with a warning. Teresa Muenda, executive director of the CTA, called it a positive sign on 3 June, but said late payment still hurts small firms’ cash, bank credit and jobs.

For readers abroad, the plan is a test of whether Maputo can clear domestic bills while it negotiates with the IMF, the global lender. Treasury bonds let the state settle part of the bill without cash, but they add to the domestic debt stock.

The published remarks do not say how much of the claims still under validation will be confirmed as owed, or how much the 2027 budget sets aside. They also do not say when the first bond will be issued.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is owed the money?

Mostly small and medium firms that supplied goods, services and building work to state bodies. Large creditors are a small group, only 68 firms.

Does the debt count as official public debt?

Much of it is unpaid expenses and unvalidated claims rather than formal borrowing. Converting some of it into Treasury bonds would add to the domestic debt stock.

Why does the IMF matter here?

The fund’s support could shape how fast Maputo clears arrears while keeping its budget under control. Talks on a new programme are under way.

More: Mozambique news

Sources: Remarks of Finance Minister Carla Loveira to the Assembly of the Republic on the 2025 General State Account, 26 November 2026; Ministry of Finance, Strategy for Regularising the State’s Debt to Suppliers, proposal presented to the CTA on 3 June 2026 (document not available online; contents as reported); Council of Ministers, 22nd ordinary session, 28 July 2026; RT market data, USD/MZN, 26 November 2026.

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