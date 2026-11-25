The top US diplomat in Kenya says patient data under the health pact is anonymised, while a court case and public doubts over privacy remain.

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. Photo: Ephymbaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

KENYA · US HEALTH DATA

Carla Benini, the acting chargé d’affaires (the acting head) of the US Embassy in Nairobi, defended a US-Kenya health pact on Wednesday 25 November 2026. In a television interview in Kenya, she said the patient data involved is anonymised, after public concern about the privacy of medical records.

The five-year Kenya-US Health Cooperation Framework is worth about US$2.5 billion, including up to US$1.6 billion of US money. It is a new government-to-government model that sends US health funds through state institutions rather than charities, which Benini calls trade-not-aid.

Key Facts Who. Carla Benini, acting head of the US Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

What. She defended a five-year health pact and said patient data shared under it is anonymised.

Where. Kenya, where a court case over the pact is still pending.

When. Television interview on Wednesday 25 November 2026; pact signed December 2025.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:25 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The top US diplomat in Kenya says patient data under the health pact is anonymised, while a court case and public doubts over privacy remain.

The pact, signed in December 2025, covers HIV, tuberculosis and malaria programmes, disease surveillance, laboratories, medical supplies, digital health systems and health workers. Kenya contributes US$850 million, the US State Department said when it announced the deal in December 2025.

Benini said the US share comes early: “The investment from the U.S. government is high in the early years at [US$]1.6 billion, and that is just to ensure Kenya has the health system structures in place.” The framework runs for five years, so the heaviest US spending falls at the start.

Benini rejected any suggestion that Kenya is being treated differently from other countries that work with Washington. She called Kenya one of the United States’ strongest partners in sub-Saharan Africa.

On privacy, Benini said some of the data collected “is completely removed from an individual” and “has literally nothing to do with an individual.” She added that “in simple terms, it is anonymised” and that “there should not be any data privacy concerns among the Kenyan people.”

She said the data would be used to monitor how diseases affect different populations, understand disease patterns and help choose the right public health interventions. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Kenya’s health minister, said in December 2025: “Only anonymized, aggregated data may be exchanged, and always under Kenyan supervision.”

Susan Burns, then the US chargé d’affaires in Kenya, said in December 2025 that any data shared would be aggregated rather than personally identifiable. Critics were not convinced.

Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s former deputy president, said around 10 December 2025: “We must safeguard the privacy of Kenyans’ health data.” In December 2025 the High Court in Nairobi, a senior court that hears constitutional cases, froze the deal after petitions by the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK, a consumer group) and Okiya Omtatah, a senator for Busia County.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The petitioners say the data provisions breach Kenya’s Constitution and its Data Protection Act, and that the public was not consulted. In October 2026, a three-judge Court of Appeal bench (the court above the High Court) set aside the freeze until an appeal is heard, in a ruling reported on Tuesday 13 October.

The bench said: “Public interest favours the implementation of the programme pending hearing of the appeal.” It added: “There has not been any declaration of unconstitutionality of the said Framework.”

File photo. Central Nairobi at golden hour, seen from the roof of the KICC conference centre, November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Court of Appeal has not ruled on whether the framework is constitutional, and the appeal itself is still to be heard. Benini’s remarks, as reported, did not set out which data fields are collected, who receives them, how they are transferred and stored, or how they are anonymised.

Benini ended on the long-term aim. “Our current administration is looking to emphasise a trade-not-aid model, and the idea is that after the end of those five years, Kenya will be able to stand on its own,” she said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What data does the Kenya-US health pact share?

Kenya’s health minister says only anonymised, aggregated data may be exchanged, under Kenyan supervision. Benini’s remarks, as reported, did not say which data fields are collected.

Can the health deal go ahead despite the court case?

The Court of Appeal set aside the freeze until an appeal is heard, so implementation can continue. The constitutional question itself has not been decided.

What does trade-not-aid mean?

It is how the US embassy describes Washington’s current approach to health aid. The idea, Benini said, is that US money builds systems early, after which Kenya carries the work itself.

Sources Kenya-US Health Cooperation Framework, US State Department announcement, December 2025; Kenya Health Cabinet Secretary statement, 5 December 2025; Carla Benini, television interview, 25 November 2026; Court of Appeal ruling, October 2026, and High Court orders of December 2025. US State Department · Judiciary of Kenya

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →