The announcement is short on numbers and long on names, which leaves Mexican consulates and US readers asking what happens to the two men next.

An ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officer fingerprints a suspect during processing. File photo, 11 August 2015. (Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Migration: Mexico

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday 27 November 2026 that its deportation agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arrested five foreign nationals with criminal convictions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday 26 November. Two of the five are Mexicans, and the department named both.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced five ICE arrests.

What. Two of the five are Mexican nationals, convicted in Utah and California, DHS says.

Next. DHS gave no removal dates, and Mexico has not commented on the two cases.

As of. 28 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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The announcement is short on numbers and long on names, which leaves Mexican consulates and US readers asking what happens to the two men next.

The DHS release, titled “Worst of the Worst”, names five people with their nationality and conviction but gives no wider count for the day. It says all five were arrested on Thanksgiving Day, which fell on Thursday 26 November.

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The two Mexicans are Juan Carlos Esteban-Romero, convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Salt Lake County, Utah, and Ramiro Ruiz Romero, convicted of battery and of preventing or dissuading a witness in Los Angeles. The other three come from El Salvador, Ethiopia and Venezuela, with convictions for armed robbery in North Carolina, drug trafficking in Tennessee and vehicle tampering in Missouri.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the cabinet official who runs DHS, framed the day as a show of resolve. “While Americans celebrated Thanksgiving Day with loved ones, the brave men and women of ICE risked their lives,” he said in the release.

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He also promised no pause, saying that “DHS will never stop going after, arresting, and removing illegal aliens.” The release does not say how many ICE officers worked on the holiday or how many arrests were made in all.

File photo. Traffic queues on the bridges between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; the image does not show the arrests described.

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Mexico’s foreign ministry, the Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE), has put numbers on the wider picture. On 25 March 2026 Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente told President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference that ICE had detained 177,192 Mexicans since 20 January 2025, with 13,722 still in custody.

On 9 June 2026 his successor at the ministry, Roberto Velasco, said at the same briefing: “Hay aproximadamente 14 mil detenidos en centros de ICE y de CBP que están en espera de ser repatriados.” That means about 14,000 people are held by ICE and by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the US border agency, and are waiting to be returned to Mexico.

Mexico’s consulates are the first line of help for such detainees. Neither the DHS release nor the ministry’s figures say how many Mexican detainees hold criminal convictions.

For US readers, the release shows how the department chooses to publicise enforcement: individual convictions rather than totals, so the five could be a sample or the whole day. It also lands as Mexico’s own count shows 177,192 of its citizens detained since January 2025, so each named case is one among very many.

Whether consulates have reached Esteban-Romero and Ruiz Romero, and whether they will be removed to Mexico, is not known. The DHS release gives no court or removal dates, and we found no ministry comment on the two cases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Mexicans did ICE arrest on Thanksgiving?

DHS names two: Juan Carlos Esteban-Romero and Ramiro Ruiz Romero. It says both have criminal convictions, which we could not check in court records.

Can Mexican consulates help detained citizens?

Yes, consulates are Mexico’s first line of help for detained citizens. Their role is to check on the detainee and contact family.

Sources US Department of Homeland Security press release, 27 November 2026 · Statements of Foreign Secretaries Juan Ramón de la Fuente (25 March 2026) and Roberto Velasco (9 June 2026), Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores, Mexico

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error