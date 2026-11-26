Mexico’s president says a wanted former TV host left US custody for Spain, and she wants Interpol, the global police-cooperation body, and Washington to explain why.

Photo: Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Extradition: Mexico

On Wednesday 25 November 2026, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the United States had sent Inés Gómez Mont, a former television host wanted in Mexico, to Spain instead of handing her over. Speaking at her daily morning press conference, she said Mexico would send Washington a diplomatic note of protest.

Gómez Mont once presented Ventaneando, an entertainment show on the Mexican network TV Azteca, and Mexico wants her on fraud and organised-crime charges. For US readers the case matters because it puts security cooperation between the two countries, extradition included, under public strain.

Key Facts Who. Inés Gómez Mont, a former TV host wanted in Mexico on fraud and organised-crime charges.

What. The US sent her to Spain on 23 November; Mexico will protest in a diplomatic note.

Detention. US immigration agents detained her in Florida on 30 October; Mexico has asked Spain for extradition.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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Mexico’s president says a wanted former TV host left US custody for Spain, and she wants Interpol, the global police-cooperation body, and Washington to explain why.

The dispute sits inside a long argument about who owes whom in extradition, the legal handover of a suspect to another country. Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said on 19 May 2026 that Mexico filed 269 extradition requests to the US from 2018 to 13 May 2026, and that 36 were denied and the rest remain pending.

Sheinbaum said on 14 May 2026 that the US rejected such requests for lack of evidence. Mexico, in turn, has handed 94 people wanted by US courts to the US since 2025, she said on 25 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said on 15 June 2026 on X that the US had “transferred 313 wanted criminals to Mexico to face justice” during President Donald Trump’s second term. Mexico’s government said in May that none of the 269 people it had requested was handed over.

Sheinbaum answered on 25 November that Mexico is asking for reciprocity. On 29 April 2026 US prosecutors in New York unsealed charges against Rubén Rocha Moya, governor of Sinaloa, a Mexican Pacific-coast state, and nine others.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said on 30 April that the US documents lacked sufficient evidence, and Mexico has not arrested him. The two disputes show that extradition fights between the countries now run in both directions.

The case began on Friday 30 October 2026, when US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal immigration agency, detained Gómez Mont in Florida. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that she was held for about three weeks at the Broward Transitional Center, an immigration detention centre.

DHS said she agreed to leave the country voluntarily on Monday 23 November, while Sheinbaum calls the move a deportation. DHS also said she entered the United States in January 2021 on a temporary stay and did not leave when it expired in April 2021.

File photo: the courtyard of the National Palace in Mexico City, where the president’s offices sit.

Sheinbaum said on 25 November that Gómez Mont was detained for immigration reasons and entered the United States because she also holds Spanish nationality and used her Spanish passport. “They already deported her to Spain,” the president said.

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Sheinbaum said on 30 September that Interpol, the international police organisation, had withdrawn its red notices against Gómez Mont and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga. A red notice asks police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, and it is not an international arrest warrant.

On 25 November Sheinbaum said Mexico has lodged a complaint with Interpol over the withdrawal and wants to know why it happened. She said there is evidence of false invoicing and asked why Gómez Mont was not extradited to Mexico.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) accuses Gómez Mont of organised crime, handling money of illicit origin and tax fraud through shell companies and simulated invoices. She and Álvarez Puga face arrest warrants in Mexico that remain in force, and both are presumed innocent until a court rules.

Sheinbaum said on 25 November that Mexico has already asked Spain to extradite her. The Mexican government has not said which Spanish court or office received the request.

The case now moves to Spain, so any handover to Mexico depends on Spanish authorities rather than US ones. No source has given a timetable for Spanish courts, and Mexico gave no dates for its diplomatic note or its Interpol complaint.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US send Inés Gómez Mont to Spain?

Homeland Security says she agreed to leave voluntarily, and Sheinbaum says she entered the US as a Spanish national. Mexico argues she should have been sent to Mexico.

What happens next in the case?

Mexico says it has asked Spain for extradition, and the Mexican arrest warrants remain in force. No source has given a date for a Spanish ruling.

Why does this matter to US readers?

It shows Washington and Mexico City disagreeing in public over extradition while they cooperate on security. How they settle it could shape that cooperation.

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