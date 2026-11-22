Mexicans account for the largest number of US court deportation orders this fiscal year, but an order is only the first step before any removal.

The steel border wall at Tijuana meets the Pacific Ocean on the Mexico-US border. File photo; it does not show the conference or any Chinese operation. Photo: Tomascastelazo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mexico: Brief

TRAC, a Syracuse University group that publishes US immigration-court data, ranks Mexicans first among immigrants ordered deported by US immigration judges in fiscal year 2026, which ended in September. Its table lists 180,403 Mexicans, ahead of Venezuelans with 104,328, Hondurans with 99,858 and Guatemalans with 97,600.

An order is a court decision, not a removal already carried out. Judges issued 838,146 orders in all, counting removals and voluntary departures, which let a person leave on their own, in 84.4% of completed cases.

Key Facts Who. Mexicans ranked first among immigrants ordered deported by US immigration judges in fiscal 2026.

Count. 180,403 Mexicans, against 104,328 Venezuelans in second place.

Backlog. 3,037,800 active cases were pending in US immigration courts at the end of September 2026.

Detained. 32,622 people with cases were in detention, about 1% of the backlog.

As of. 22 November 2026, 18:25 GMT

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Mexicans account for the largest number of US court deportation orders this fiscal year, but an order is only the first step before any removal.

Fiscal year 2026 is the US government’s budget year that ran from October 2025 to September 2026. TRAC’s figures run through September 2026, and they place Honduras third.

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A pending case is not a deportation. TRAC counted 32,622 people detained with cases at the end of September 2026, down from 32,956 a month earlier.

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The Bridge of the Americas border crossing between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, file photo.

Immigration judges granted bond, a payment that lets a person wait for a ruling outside detention, to 2,646 people in September 2026, the most in two years. The median bond was US$7,500, and TRAC’s bond report shows Mexicans received about a quarter of all bond grants in the fiscal year.

TRAC puts the bond denial rate at 66.0% at the end of fiscal year 2026, close to the 65.4% peak of fiscal year 2005. Only 23.4% of immigrants had a lawyer when a removal order was issued in September 2026.

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These are cases in US courts, so they differ from Mexico’s own count of people returned from the US. Earlier reports cover Mexico’s returns from the US and the Supreme Court request on Venezuelans’ deportation shield, and more is on the Mexico news page.

TRAC does not say how many of the orders have been carried out, and it does not break detention down by nationality. How many Mexicans are among the people detained is therefore not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a deportation order mean the person has left?

No, an order is a judge’s decision, and carrying it out is a separate step. TRAC’s court data does not show how many orders were executed.

Why does Honduras appear on the list?

Hondurans rank third on TRAC’s list of nationalities ordered deported this fiscal year. Their cases are decided in the same US immigration courts.

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