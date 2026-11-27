A small-city operation closed neighbourhood drug houses and seized doses, not kilos. Half the suspects are already convicted and the rest are charged.

File photo, December 2017. The old city and port of Montevideo on the River Plate, seen from the air. Photo: Fedaro, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Crime: Uruguay

Uruguay’s Ministry of the Interior, the national police ministry, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that police had detained 14 people and closed seven drug-selling houses in Trinidad. This Trinidad is a small city in the Flores department, not the Caribbean island.

The ministry called Operation Issak “the largest anti-drug operation carried out so far in the department of Flores”, translated from the Spanish. It is a local case with no direct US link, and the ministry counts the drugs in street doses, not in kilos.

Key Facts Who. Police in Trinidad detained 14 people, three of them women, in Operation Issak.

What. Operation Issak, led by local anti-drug police and prosecutors, closed seven drug-selling points after eight raids.

Where. Trinidad, a small city in Uruguay’s Flores department, not the Caribbean island.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:30 GMT.

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A small-city operation closed neighbourhood drug houses and seized doses, not kilos. Half the suspects are already convicted and the rest are charged.

The investigation began in August 2026 under the Departmental Prosecutor’s Office, the local office that brings criminal cases, the ministry said in its release of 26 November, and police carried out eight raids in Trinidad. The Departmental Anti-Drug Brigade, the local police unit, first held 12 people and then two more, one of them in another Uruguayan town.

After court hearings, seven of the detainees were convicted, the ministry said. The others are charged with offences linked to drug trafficking, including supplying and helping to sell narcotics, and remain suspects until a court convicts them.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the sign of the National Forensic Police Directorate (Dirección Nacional de Policía Científica) in Uruguay. (Photo: Marinna, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Police seized two firearms, precision scales, mobile phones, pasta base, cocaine and cash, the ministry said. Pasta base is a cheap smokable cocaine paste, and the release counts doses rather than grams.

The ministry valued 5,540 doses of pasta base at 554,000 Uruguayan pesos (about US$14,100) and 153 doses of cocaine at 76,500 pesos (about US$1,950). Our sum is 630,500 pesos (about US$16,100) at 39.24 pesos per US$, the market-data close of 25 November 2026, and these are police street estimates, not a court valuation.

Issak follows two other Trinidad operations the ministry announced this year. Operation Arriero, announced on 7 August 2026, involved seven raids and 11 detainees, of whom eight were convicted: seven received prison terms of two to three and a half years and one six months’ probation.

Operation Peca followed on 4 September 2026 with five raids, five convictions and three selling points closed, the ministry said. Earlier, the ministry announced Operation Garfio on 26 February 2024 (five raids, nine adults detained) and Operation Cimarrón on 24 March 2025 (three raids, seven detained).

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Issak is bigger than all four of those cases, yet it is small beside the national picture. On 18 September 2026 Interior Minister Carlos Negro told a press conference that two large operations in 15 days had seized 700 kilos of drugs, and said that day’s haul was not an isolated event.

The Flores seizure is counted in street doses, while the minister’s case that day involved 265 kilos of cocaine and pasta base worth about US$2 million, the president’s office said. For a reader abroad, the pattern in these releases is police working a small city one selling house at a time.

The ministry said it is working with the Flores departmental government, known as the Intendencia, to clean and board up the houses used for selling. It is also talking to owners about demolishing some ruined buildings.

The ministry release names no prosecutor, police chief or suspect, and it announces no next court date. No defence statement is included, so the case is known only through the ministry’s own account.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Trinidad, Uruguay?

Police closed drug-selling houses after an investigation that began in August. The ministry says it is the largest anti-drug operation in Flores so far.

Is this the Trinidad in the Caribbean?

No. It is a small city in Uruguay’s Flores department, in South America.

Does the case affect readers in the United States?

The ministry’s account shows no direct US link. It is a local case about street dealing, counted in doses rather than kilos.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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