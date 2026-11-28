A second ship in four months now sits on the UN's Libya sanctions list, and anyone who loads, fuels or finances it faces a legal bar.

Tripoli's harbour and waterfront seen from the air; the Commons file is dated 24 December 2012. Photo: Kayhan Ertugrul / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Energy: Libya

The United Nations Security Council’s Libya sanctions committee has listed a ship called Aegean for illicitly exporting Libyan petroleum, barring anyone from loading, carrying or financing petroleum dealings with it. The committee approved the listing on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and the UN announced it the next day.

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It is the second ship named in four months, a signal to shipowners, insurers, banks and traders worldwide, including US-linked firms, that Libyan oil moved illicitly carries legal risk. Libya’s state oil company put crude output at about 1.44 million barrels of crude a day on 21 June, so one vessel is a small part of the flow.

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Key Facts Who. The UN Security Council committee on Libya sanctions, made up of the Council’s 15 members.

What. The ship Aegean was added to the Libya Sanctions List over illicit petroleum exports.

Where. Last placed near the Benghazi Old Harbour in Libya; flag state unknown.

When. Listed Tuesday 24 November 2026; valid until 24 November 2027.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

A second ship in four months now sits on the UN’s Libya sanctions list, and anyone who loads, fuels or finances it faces a legal bar.

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The listing is entry LYe.007 on the Libya Sanctions List (the UN register of people, entities and ships under measures against illicit oil exports) and names the vessel Aegean, with International Maritime Organization (IMO) number 8027705. The UN press release SC/16519 of 25 November 2026 says the list covers measures against attempts to illicitly export petroleum from Libya.

For a ship, the listing means a ban on loading, transporting or discharging petroleum, a ban on entering ports, and a ban on bunkering (refuelling) and vessel services. Financial transactions involving petroleum with the vessel are also prohibited, under Security Council resolution 2146 of 2014.

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The designation is valid from 24 November 2026 to 24 November 2027 unless the committee ends it earlier. The UN lists the flag state, the country where the ship is registered, as unknown, and says that on 4 April 2026 the vessel was near the anchorage of the Benghazi Old Harbour in Libya.

Benghazi, Libya, at night, photographed from the International Space Station. Photo: NASA (public domain).

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The body behind the decision is the Security Council committee set up under resolution 1970 of 2011, usually called the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee. It is made up of the 15 members of the Council.

The committee also published a narrative summary of its reasons for the listing on its website, which we could not open. The UN entry names no owner or operator, and we do not know whether the ship has loaded or moved any cargo.

The Aegean follows the vessel Avax (IMO 9058713), which the committee listed on 22 July 2026 with the same measures, valid to 22 July 2027. That makes two ships listed in four months.

Libya has been divided since 2014 between a UN-recognised government in Tripoli and rival authorities in the east. Benghazi, the main eastern port city, is where the UN last placed the ship.

Resolution 2146, adopted on 19 March 2014, lets UN member states inspect on the high seas any vessel the 1970 committee designates for illicit export of Libyan petroleum, according to Security Council Report, an independent monitor of the Council, on 13 April 2026. A listing therefore matters at sea as well as in port and in the banking system.

On 14 April 2026 the Council voted resolution 2819, drafted by the United Kingdom, which leads the Council’s work on Libya. It extends the authorisation for measures on illicit petroleum export until 1 August 2027 and the mandate of the Panel of Experts, the UN monitors of the sanctions, until 15 August 2027.

James Kariuki, the UK chargé d’affaires (the senior diplomat in the ambassador’s absence) at the UN, explained the vote on 14 April 2026. “It strengthens measures to counter illicit oil exports, ensuring concerted international action against oil smuggling in Libya,” he told the Council, adding that the resolution underscores its commitment to protecting “the interests of the Libyan people”.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), the state oil company, said in June 2026 that crude output reached 1,438,560 barrels a day on 21 June 2026, or 1,487,723 barrels with condensate (a light liquid produced with gas). NOC chairman Masoud Suleman called it “the highest production level since 2013”.

The listing puts the Council’s stated aim of stopping illicit oil exports into practice, ship by ship. It rests on three tools: a list of vessels, a high-seas inspection power and a panel of monitors.

Against a flow of about 1.44 million barrels of crude a day (the NOC’s 21 June level), one ship is small, so the sanctions work through the people who deal with it. A shipowner, insurer, bank or trader anywhere, including US-linked firms, now has to treat any dealing with the Aegean as barred.

No Libyan authority has commented, as far as we found. The next fixed dates are 1 August 2027, when the Council’s authorisation on petroleum measures runs out, and 24 November 2027, when the Aegean listing expires unless the committee ends it earlier.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the UN listing of the Aegean mean in practice?

No one may load, carry, refuel or finance petroleum dealings with the ship, and it may not enter ports. Firms that deal with it risk breaching UN sanctions.

Why does a single ship matter for Libyan oil?

The aim is less to cut volume than to make illicit exports costly for those who handle them. Insurers, banks and traders are the ones who must check their exposure.

Who decides when the listing ends?

The 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee can end it earlier, and otherwise it lapses after one year.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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