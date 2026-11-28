Libya's eastern army deputy says a framework to unify the country's rival governments has been reached, but he names no partners, no dates and no leader.

Martyrs' Square in Tripoli. (Photo: Lojain HB, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Libya: Unity Talks

Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), said on Friday 27 November 2026 that he is ready to help unify Libya’s rival governments. The LNA is the eastern armed force led by his father, Khalifa Haftar.

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He posted the statement on his Facebook account that evening, in Arabic. It publishes no framework text, no posts, no dates and no names of other parties.

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Key Facts Who. Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the eastern Libyan National Army, led by his father.

What. He pledged to help unify Libya’s executive and state institutions, without giving a text or dates.

Where. Libya, split between a Tripoli government and an eastern parliament and army.

As of. As of Saturday 28 November 2026, 05:30 GMT.

Libya’s eastern army deputy says a framework to unify the country’s rival governments has been reached, but he names no partners, no dates and no leader.

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Libya has been split between two rival administrations since 2014. The Government of National Unity, the UN-recognised government led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, rules from Tripoli, while the House of Representatives, the parliament in the east, and the LNA hold the east.

On Sunday 30 August 2026, a 4+4 committee, the UN-backed election talks group of four members each from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, a chamber linked to the Tripoli government, signed a deal at the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in Tripoli. According to Walid Ellafi, the Tripoli government’s state minister for political affairs and communications, it sets elections under one executive authority “within a period not exceeding 24 months”.

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The deal gives the parties up to 24 months to hold elections. Haftar’s statement speaks of ending the transitional phase, the open-ended period since the old system collapsed, but it gives no date.

In the Arabic text, which we translate here, Haftar affirmed “our serious engagement in the efforts to unify the executive authority and the institutions of the state”. He added that a long path of dialogue and negotiation has produced “a comprehensive framework to unify state institutions”, preparing the move “from negotiation and understandings to implementation”.

Benghazi downtown at night. Photo: Dennixo via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

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He said he is ready to work with all national parties on a political agreement that reflects Libya’s reality today. Its aim, he wrote, is “the renewal of political legitimacy and the end of the transitional phase”.

“Our aim is not merely to rearrange the existing authorities but to found a new stage in the history of the Libyan state,” he wrote. The statement does not say which authorities he means or who would hold the new posts.

He thanked UNSMIL, the United Nations’ political mission in the country. He singled out the United States, Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar “for the political and diplomatic efforts they are making”.

Two days earlier, on Wednesday 25 November 2026, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Khalifa Haftar in Ankara, on the commander’s first official visit to Turkey. His sons Saddam, Khaled and Belgassim were in the delegation.

Turkey backed the Tripoli-based government against Haftar’s forces in Libya’s civil war, which makes the Ankara visit a notable shift. Neither the Turkish presidency nor Haftar’s statement links the visit to the unity framework.

Emadeddin Badi wrote in an opinion piece on 26 October 2026 that Washington is trying to broker a power-sharing deal between Tripoli and Benghazi. He said the plan, championed by Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, “could install Saddam as Libya’s president”.

Badi added that “the ultimate goal is the Libyan presidency”. He also noted that on 20 October 2026 the House of Representatives ratified Turkey’s maritime memorandum, which the EU, Greece, Israel and Egypt condemned.

The statement does not say which authorities would be merged, or whether the parties named in the 4+4 deal would sign. It names no one who would lead a unified executive.

We found no response from Tripoli as of 05:30 GMT on Saturday 28 November 2026. No official has said who would lead a unified executive, or whether the Tripoli government, the High Council of State and UNSMIL accept it.

The statement itself gives no date for implementation. No official has named a date for any signing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Libya’s rival government agreed to this plan?

Not publicly. We found no response from Tripoli, and the framework itself has not been released.

Why does the unity question matter outside Libya?

Libya’s rival governments and armed groups have split the country for years. A single authority would change who speaks for Libya to foreign governments, including those Haftar thanked.

Is a signing date set?

No official has confirmed one. The statement gives no date for implementation.

Sources UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) · Statement of Saddam Haftar, 27 November 2026 (Facebook)

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