Libya Plans Fairer Foreign Currency Access
Libya's central bank wants foreign currency to reach small traders and households on clear rules. Who decides, when, and how much is on offer are not yet public.
Libya: Central Bank
Libya’s central bank proposed on Thursday 26 November 2026 a new way to hand out foreign currency to households and traders. The Central Bank of Libya (CBL) said its Monetary Policy Committee, which advises the board of directors, sent the recommendations to the board after its second meeting.
The bank says the aim is fair access for traders of all sizes, small ones included, under clear criteria. It gave no date for a board decision and no start date for the scheme.
Key Facts
- Who. Central Bank of Libya, through its Monetary Policy Committee and board of directors.
- What. A proposed new way to allocate foreign currency for personal use and letters of credit.
- Next. The board has no announced date to decide, and no start date is set.
- As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, 05:30 GMT.
Libya’s central bank wants foreign currency to reach small traders and households on clear rules. Who decides, when, and how much is on offer are not yet public.
The proposal arrives less than four weeks after the appointment of a new governor. The House of Representatives, the eastern-based parliament, appointed Fauzi Abokhzam by decree on 2 November 2026, and he took the constitutional oath on Wednesday 4 November, the CBL said.
The CBL completed the handover from his predecessor, Naji Mohamed Issa, on Sunday 8 November 2026, with the official handover minutes signed at a ceremony. On Tuesday 10 November the reconstituted Monetary Policy Committee held its first meeting under Professor Fakher Miftah Bouferna, the CBL said on 11 November.
In the CBL’s English wording, the committee “proposes a new mechanism to meet demand for foreign currency for personal purposes and to open documentary letters of credit”. A letter of credit is a bank guarantee that importers use to pay foreign suppliers.
The CBL says the mechanism would facilitate “the flow of foreign currency” and reduce “delays in processing applications that meet the requirements”. The recommendations aim to ensure “fair opportunities for traders of all business sizes, including small-scale traders”, based on “clear criteria that take into account the nature of their activities and their actual needs”.
They also “address distortions in allocation and strengthen oversight to curb circumvention and the misuse of channels designated for personal and commercial purposes”. The statement does not define the distortions or name the channels.
The bank calls the plan important for citizens and traders because it “clarifies the conditions for obtaining foreign currency and the procedures for submitting applications”. That, it says, “will help households plan for their needs and enable traders to manage their commitments more effectively”.
According to its statement, the bank allocates foreign currency to traders and households. The CBL’s official rate on Thursday 26 November was 6.4568 Libyan dinars (LYD) to buy and 6.4892 LYD to sell per US dollar, so one dinar is worth about US$0.154 at the selling rate.
Any change in who receives foreign currency, and how fast, would matter to importers paying suppliers abroad. The statement does not say whether the amount available would change.
The CBL publishes tables of commercial banks’ use of foreign exchange on its website. The latest listed covers 1 January to 30 September 2026.
It names no quota, no new exchange rate and no start date. It also does not say who will run the system or when the board will meet to decide.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Central Bank of Libya propose?
Its Monetary Policy Committee recommended a new way to meet demand for foreign currency for personal use and letters of credit. The board has the recommendations but has not announced a decision.
Who could benefit from the plan?
The bank says small traders and households should gain through clear criteria and application steps. Whether that happens depends on rules the board has not yet published.
Does the plan change the exchange rate?
The statement names no new rate. Any effect on the wider market is not stated.
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Sources
Central Bank of Libya, Monetary Policy Committee recommendations, 26 November 2026 · Central Bank of Libya, handover of the governor’s responsibilities, 8 November 2026 · Central Bank of Libya, governor’s constitutional oath, 4 November 2026 · Central Bank of Libya, Monetary Policy Committee statement, 11 November 2026 · Central Bank of Libya, official exchange rates, 26 November 2026 · Central Bank of Libya, commercial banks’ uses of foreign exchange
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