A truck carrying cassava flour and passengers plunged off a narrow bridge in northern Uganda, and the Prime Minister has ordered a new crossing prioritised without giving a start date.

Photo: Jozef020, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, taken 27 July 2018.

Road Safety: Uganda

A truck plunged off Nyagak Bridge into the River Nyagak in Zombo District, northern Uganda, on Thursday 26 November 2026, and the Uganda Police Force confirmed ten people dead. A later police update, reported on 28 November, raised the toll to 11 after an injured woman died in hospital.

The truck had left a market in northern Uganda on Wednesday 25 November, the police flash report said, and was carrying cassava flour and passengers when it fell. A Member of Parliament told the legislature on the same day that the narrow bridge puts road users at risk.

Key Facts Who. Passengers on a truck carrying cassava flour; the driver is among the dead.

What. A truck plunged off Nyagak Bridge in Zombo District; brake failure is the preliminary cause.

Toll. Ten confirmed dead on 26 November; a later update says 11.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:50 GMT.

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A truck carrying cassava flour and passengers plunged off a narrow bridge in northern Uganda, and the Prime Minister has ordered a new crossing prioritised without giving a start date.

Senior Superintendent of Police Josephine Angucia, the Uganda Police Force spokesperson for West Nile, the north-western region of Uganda, signed the police flash report of 26 November, which said the driver reportedly lost control. In later updates she said preliminary investigations pointed to brake failure.

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Angucia urged owners of commercial vehicles and drivers to service their vehicles, particularly the braking systems, before putting them on the road. Police said the driver is among the dead.

Grace Freedom Kwiocwiny, a Member of Parliament for Ora County, a constituency in Zombo, blamed the bridge itself. In a sitting of Parliament on Thursday 26 November she said she had told the Minister of Works and Transport in September to deal with bridge conditions along the Goli-Paidha-Zombo-Zeu road, a route in West Nile, before prioritising road construction.

She said the bridge’s narrow structure endangers road users, and she asked when government would start building a new one. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja directed the Minister of Works and Transport to prioritise the bridge and said in Parliament: “The Minister of Works has to work on that bridge so that our people can cross when they are safe.”

Nabbanja did not say when construction would begin. She said she would engage Kwiocwiny on the actual number of dead and on support for affected families.

The Toll Rose from Ten to 11

Zombo District traffic officer Simon Peter Komaketch confirmed the deaths, and police put the toll at ten on Thursday 26 November. Four people were seriously injured, two men and two women.

Angucia later confirmed that one of the injured, a woman of about 40, died in hospital on the evening of Thursday 26 November. That left three survivors, according to the police update reported on 28 November.

Divers resumed the search on Friday morning 27 November for people believed trapped in the river. They said they lacked supplies, including food, and appealed for help.

A relative of the missing said one relative and a baby were still unaccounted for. Officials have not stated how many people are missing.

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The victims are not named here, out of respect for their families. Police have not said when a fuller report will follow.

File photo of the River Nile at Karuma in northern Uganda.

A Worsening National Record

The Uganda Police annual crime report 2025, presented on Monday 30 March 2026 by Lawrence Nuwabiine, the Traffic Police director, counted 26,044 road crashes in 2025, up 3.7% from 25,107 in 2024. It also recorded 4,602 fatal crashes.

The same report put road deaths at 5,383 in 2025, up 4.7% from 5,144 in 2024. By our calculation, that is about 15 deaths a day.

The river has drawn attention before: on Monday 23 February 2026 a taxi plunged into the River Nyagak in Zombo’s Abanga sub-county, and the Resident District Commissioner, the government’s local representative, said the driver lost control because of brake failure. At least seven people were missing and eight severely injured at the time.

A prime ministerial direction is a political instruction, not a funded contract, so the first real sign of action would be an announcement from the Works ministry. Until one comes, the brake-failure finding stays preliminary and the bridge stays as it is.

The immediate consequences are local: the families of the dead, the traders who use the Goli-Paidha-Zombo-Zeu road and the drivers who cross the Nyagak. No date has been announced for Nabbanja’s talks with Kwiocwiny or for any work on a new bridge.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the crash?

Police say preliminary investigations point to brake failure. A Zombo lawmaker says the narrow bridge is a danger.

Has the government promised a new bridge?

The Prime Minister told the works minister to prioritise one, but gave no start date.

Who is asking for a new bridge?

Zombo lawmaker Grace Freedom Kwiocwiny pressed the case in Parliament, and the Prime Minister has directed the works minister to act.

Sources Sources Uganda Police Force flash report, 26 November 2026, and police update reported 28 November 2026

Parliament of Uganda sitting, 26 November 2026

Uganda Police annual crime report 2025, 30 March 2026

Uganda Police Force

Parliament of Uganda

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