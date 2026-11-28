A routine civil service reshuffle at Uganda’s technology ministry has become a dispute over who holds authority. The official record so far covers only the change of post.

Kampala city centre. File photo. (Photo: Flöschen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Uganda

Uganda’s Ministry of ICT (information and communications technology) and National Guidance has a new permanent secretary, its most senior civil servant, after President Yoweri Museveni replaced Dr Aminah Zawedde in early November 2026. An account of Thursday 26 November, which the ministry has not confirmed, says Zawedde was still working in her office that evening and was made to leave.

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The ministry steers the country’s telecom and digital policy. That makes the question of who may sign for its spending one to watch for technology firms and investors.

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Key Facts Who. Prof Stephen Akandwanaho replaces Dr Aminah Zawedde as permanent secretary, the ministry’s top civil servant.

What. Museveni named 13 permanent secretaries in early November 2026; Zawedde moves to the Prime Minister’s office.

Unconfirmed. The ministry has not confirmed an account of a confrontation in Zawedde’s office on 26 November.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

A routine civil service reshuffle at Uganda’s technology ministry has become a dispute over who holds authority. The official record so far covers only the change of post.

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Museveni announced the 13 appointments in early November 2026, using his powers under Article 174(2) of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution. He sent the nominees to the Public Service Commission, which assesses and advises on senior civil service posts, and they take office only after it clears them.

Zawedde had been permanent secretary since 15 July 2021 and was reappointed in August 2024. She has been redeployed as permanent secretary for coordination at the Office of the Prime Minister.

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Prof Stephen Akandwanaho, a computer scientist with a doctorate specialising in artificial intelligence, takes her place. He comes to the post from academia.

In Uganda’s public finance system the permanent secretary is normally designated the ministry’s accounting officer, the person legally answerable for how its budget is spent. That is why a change at the top matters for payments, contracts and audits.

The ministry describes its purpose as facilitating an enabling ICT environment in the sector. Its website lists agencies such as the Uganda Communications Commission, the telecom regulator, and the National Information Technology Authority, Uganda (NITA-U), so the post touches the telecom and digital sector.

Independence Monument park in central Kampala. File photo.

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An account of Thursday 26 November, which the ministry has not confirmed, says Zawedde was still in her office at about 6 pm. It says State Minister for National Guidance Alioni Yorke Odria went there with several directors, told her she had been transferred, and that she then left.

The same account cites two letters it says it has seen. It says Lucy Nakyobe, the head of Uganda’s civil service, wrote to Zawedde on Wednesday 18 November telling her to report to her new post, and that ICT Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba wrote to the Finance Ministry on 26 November asking it not to honour payments Zawedde authorised.

The account also mentions payments said to have been approved after her redeployment, but we could not confirm any amount and leave the figures out. Neither Zawedde nor the ministry has commented in the material we found.

It is not known whether the Finance Ministry acted on the request, or who now signs for the ministry in practice. Until an official statement arrives, the events of 26 November should be read as reported, not established.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Uganda’s new ICT permanent secretary?

Prof Stephen Akandwanaho, a computer scientist specialising in artificial intelligence, was named to the post by President Museveni. He replaces Dr Aminah Zawedde, who moves to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Is the 26 November confrontation confirmed?

No. The ministry has not confirmed it, and the account we found says Zawedde could not be reached for comment.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: Presidential announcement of 13 permanent secretary appointments under Article 174(2) of the Constitution of Uganda; letters cited in an unconfirmed account of 26 November; Ministry of ICT and National Guidance

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