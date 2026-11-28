Ottawa says it is being careful about an outbreak that continues in the DRC. The World Health Organization says Uganda's has ended.

Passenger terminal at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda. Photo: Petter Lundkvist, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Africa · Travel and Health

Canada has again suspended visas, permits and travel authorisations for people who live in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, citing Ebola. The freeze now runs to 25 February 2027, even though Uganda’s own outbreak was welcomed as over by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa CDC, the African Union’s health agency, in late August.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the federal visa agency, announced the 90-day extension in a notice dated Ottawa, 27 November 2026. Applications are still being processed, but none can be finalised while the measures stand.

Key Facts Who. IRCC, Canada’s visa agency, and the Public Health Agency of Canada, its border health body.

What. A visa and permit freeze, including documents already approved, extended by 90 days.

Where. Applies to people outside Canada who name Uganda, the DRC or South Sudan as home.

When. New end date is 25 February 2027, 23:59:59 Eastern Time.

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

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Ottawa says it is being careful about an outbreak that continues in the DRC. The World Health Organization says Uganda’s has ended.

IRCC says documents “will remain suspended for people who are outside Canada and who listed the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan or Uganda as their country of residence when they applied for the document.” It adds that the suspension applies “even if the person’s visa, permit or electronic travel authorization is previously approved.”

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Country of residence means the country an applicant named as home on the form. The rule therefore follows where a person lives, not which passport they hold.

The measures began at 23:59:59 Eastern Time on 27 May 2026, according to IRCC’s measures page. The agency had extended them before, most recently by 60 days in a notice dated Ottawa, 28 September 2026.

The Government of Canada calls its stance “a precautionary, proactive approach to help prevent Ebola disease from entering Canada” while it monitors the outbreak in the DRC and developments in Uganda and South Sudan. The same measures page describes the risk to Canada as low.

File photo: Kampala city centre, Uganda. (Photo: Todd Huffman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

People affected can request an exemption, and suspended documents are reactivated automatically once the measures end. The suspension does not extend a document’s expiry date, so time spent frozen is not given back.

A second set of rules sits at the border. The Public Health Agency of Canada bars foreign nationals who were in the DRC in the past 21 days, with exemptions for groups such as crew and diplomats.

Anyone who was in Uganda or South Sudan in that window may enter but must quarantine on arrival, unless exempt. That applies to travellers of any nationality, including Americans, and Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from the three countries face the same quarantine.

Merely changing planes or refuelling in one of these countries brings no exemption. The border rules last until the same February deadline.

Uganda’s own outbreak has ended, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa CDC, the continent’s disease-control body. Their joint welcome on 27 August followed 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed case of Bundibugyo virus, a rarer species of Ebola.

The count began on 16 July 2026, when the last patient, an imported case, was discharged. Forty-two days is twice the upper limit of the incubation period, the time between infection and symptoms.

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Uganda declared the outbreak on 15 May 2026 and confirmed 20 cases, 15 of them imported from the DRC and five acquired locally by contacts and health workers. Eighteen patients recovered, two died, and more than 800 contacts were monitored.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the release: “With a focus on preparedness, increased surveillance to find potential cases in health facilities and communities, and careful management of points of entry, countries can keep people and goods moving while ensuring people stay safe, or receive care if they are sick.” That is a different philosophy from Ottawa’s, which holds back documents while it watches a neighbouring outbreak.

Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC’s director-general, said in the same release: “We must now protect this achievement while accelerating the response in the DRC.” He added: “We will only be secure when transmission is stopped everywhere.”

The outbreak continues in the DRC, which is the reason Ottawa gives for the measures. IRCC’s notice does not say what would take Uganda off the list while that outbreak goes on, or whether the curbs will lift or be extended again at the new deadline.

For US readers, this is a signal from a close ally and neighbour about how to weigh travel risk against outbreak control. It bites hardest for Americans who return from Uganda by way of Canadian airports and for US-based families waiting on Canadian visas.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Americans who visited Uganda still enter Canada?

Yes, under the border health rules they may enter but must quarantine on arrival unless exempt. The rule covers travellers of any nationality.

Does the freeze cancel visas that were already approved?

Not for good. Suspended documents are reactivated automatically when the measures end, but the suspension does not stretch an expiry date.

Why does Canada act if Uganda’s outbreak is over?

IRCC points to the continuing outbreak in the DRC and to developments in Uganda and South Sudan. The WHO argues that preparedness and careful border management can keep travel open.

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