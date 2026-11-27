Uganda’s army says it will start leaving one Congolese town soon, but it has not said whether it is leaving the wider fight against the ADF.

File photo, 2018. A UN peacekeeper overlooks a muddy, damaged stretch of the road to Rubaya, a coltan mining area in Masisi territory, North Kivu. (Photo: MONUSCO Photos, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Conflict: Uganda and DR Congo

Uganda’s army said on Friday 27 November 2026 that it will start pulling its troops out of Lubero town in eastern Congo within two weeks and hand security to Congo’s army. The statement, issued by Uganda’s defence ministry in Kampala, gives no troop number and no exact date.

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Lubero is a town in North Kivu province, where Ugandan soldiers have hunted the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group linked to Islamic State, since January 2025. Uganda is not a party to the peace deal the United States brokered for eastern Congo, so its troops there sit outside the framework Washington built.

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Key Facts Who. Uganda’s army, the UPDF, and Congo’s army, the FARDC.

What. The UPDF will withdraw from Lubero town and hand its security to the FARDC.

Where. Lubero town, North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

Uganda’s army says it will start leaving one Congolese town soon, but it has not said whether it is leaving the wider fight against the ADF.

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The Ugandan soldiers, the UPDF (Uganda People’s Defence Forces), deployed in the Lubero area in January 2025 to pursue fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group linked to Islamic State, who had fled joint operations. Those operations belong to Operation Shujaa, the joint Uganda-Congo offensive launched in November 2021.

Col. Chris Magezi, acting Director of Defence Public Information at Uganda’s Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, signed the statement. It says the UPDF “will soon withdraw its forces out of Lubero Town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo” and hand its security to Congo’s armed forces, known as the FARDC.

File photo: Ugandan soldiers on parade in Djibouti in 2009. It does not show events in this story. Photo: Master Sgt. Carlotta Holley, Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

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The statement sets only a loose clock for the move. Magezi put it plainly in the statement.

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“The UPDF withdrawal from the town located in the North Kivu province will start in the next two weeks.”

Col. Chris Magezi, acting Director of Defence Public Information, Uganda’s Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Friday

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and a son of President Yoweri Museveni, wrote on X, the social media platform, on 25 March 2026 that Uganda was “ready to withdraw from all our positions from Lubero to Mahagi”, a town in Ituri province. He added that troops would leave Lubero “if the Governor of Ituri is not changed”, yet Ugandan soldiers are still there and the pull-out now announced is narrower.

The new statement covers Lubero town only: it does not announce a pull-out from other Ugandan positions between Lubero and Mahagi, and it does not end Operation Shujaa. It is also not the first such signal, since Magezi said in March 2025 that UPDF and FARDC commanders were discussing a withdrawal from Lubero town to refocus on ADF remnants in North Kivu and Ituri.

Congo’s foreign ministry summoned Uganda’s head of mission in Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, on 24 November over remarks it called particularly serious. The complaint concerns a post by Muhoozi on X saying the UPDF “will not oppose” the FRN rebels, the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation, an armed movement in eastern Congo, taking Walikale, a territory in North Kivu.

The UPDF statement gives no reason for its timing, and the army has not linked the pull-out to Muhoozi’s posts. Whether the two are connected is not known.

The United States hosted the signing of the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, a peace deal between Congo and Rwanda, on 4 December 2025, when Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame signed it, according to the US Institute of Peace, a Washington peace institute. Uganda did not sign it, and its troops in Lubero belong to the joint Operation Shujaa with Congo’s army.

The UPDF has not said how many troops will leave, and it has given no handover date. We found no reaction from the FARDC or Congo’s government by Friday evening, and whether the FARDC can hold the town is open; the one dated step is the start of the pull-out, which the UPDF has set within that window.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Uganda leave Lubero town?

The army says the pull-out will begin soon and has not given an exact handover date.

Does this end Uganda’s military role in Congo?

No. The statement covers Lubero town only and does not end Operation Shujaa, the joint offensive with Congo’s army.

Is the pull-out linked to Muhoozi’s posts about Walikale?

The statement gives no reason for the timing, and the army has not linked the two.

Sources Statement of the UPDF, signed by Col. Chris Magezi, Kampala (27 November 2026)

statement of Col. Chris Magezi on a possible withdrawal from Lubero town (March 2025)

post by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba on X (25 March 2026)

posts by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba on X and statement of the DR Congo foreign ministry (week of 23 November 2026)

US Institute of Peace page on the DRC-Rwanda agreements

Washington Accords signing ceremony (4 December 2025)

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