A Kenyan bank chief now advises Uganda's army chief. Nobody has said what the role covers or whether it carries official power.

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Uganda · Business

Uganda’s army chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has named Kenyan banker James Mwangi, head of Equity Group Holdings, his first business adviser. He announced it on X, the social network, on Sunday 29 November 2026, a day after meeting Mwangi in Uganda.

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Equity is a Kenyan banking group with banks in six countries, and Kainerugaba is the son of President Yoweri Museveni. The duties of the role have not been made public.

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Key Facts Who. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s army chief, and James Mwangi, chief executive of Kenya’s Equity Group.

What. Kainerugaba named Mwangi his first business adviser and promised more African business advisers soon.

When. They met on Saturday 28 November 2026; the appointment was announced on Sunday 29 November.

Not known. The job’s pay, powers and status, and what the two men discussed.

As of. 29 November 2026, 22:00 GMT.

A Kenyan bank chief now advises Uganda’s army chief. Nobody has said what the role covers or whether it carries official power.

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The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), the national army, confirmed the meeting in a statement dated Sunday 29 November 2026. It added that Kainerugaba, who is also Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, a post advising the president, keeps meeting leaders from sectors beyond the military.

Kainerugaba set out his own aims in a post on X on Sunday 29 November. “Yesterday, I appointed Mr James Mwangi as my first business adviser.

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I shall announce more African businessmen as my economic advisers soon,” he wrote. He called the Saturday talks “a very fruitful meeting” and added that “we agreed to work closely together for the development of Uganda.”

Andrew Mwenda, a Ugandan journalist, also attended the meeting, the statement says. Equity Group Holdings, a banking group based in Nairobi, runs banks in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the UPDF statement says.

In Uganda it operates as Equity Bank Uganda, which serves individuals, small businesses and large companies. The group’s size explains why the choice stands out.

On 17 November 2026 Equity reported profit after tax of KSh71.5 billion (Kenyan shillings; about US$550 million at roughly KSh130 to the dollar) for the nine months to September, up 32% on a year earlier.

In the same nine months Equity said its Congo bank grew profit by 34% and its Tanzania bank by 60%. The group’s growth now leans on markets beyond Kenya, Uganda among them.

The UPDF statement says Mwangi has led the group beyond its Kenyan home market into financial inclusion, digital banking and enterprise development. Kainerugaba’s post calls Equity Group Holdings “one of the largest financial services companies in Africa.”

Total income rose 23% to KSh192 billion (about US$1.5 billion) and profit before tax rose 37% to KSh89.8 billion (about US$690 million), Equity said in the same release. Its Kenyan bank, still the largest unit, lifted profit after tax by 31% to KSh40.7 billion (about US$313 million).

For US readers, the story is a signal of how East Africa’s biggest lender positions itself with Uganda’s military leadership, not a deal with a stated value. Equity’s own results for 2025, published on 18 March 2026, put group profit after tax at KSh75.5 billion (about US$581 million), up 55%, with Uganda one of the fastest-growing units.

The UPDF statement does not quote Mwangi, and Kainerugaba’s post is the only account of what was agreed. Neither says whether the role is a state appointment, whether it is paid, or which parts of the economy the advice will cover.

The next dated step is vague: Kainerugaba says he will name more economic advisers “soon” but has given no date. Until then, the appointment shows who is in the room rather than what will be decided there.

More: Uganda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is James Mwangi?

He is the chief executive of Equity Group Holdings, a Nairobi-based bank group with operations in six African countries. It is based in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

What is Equity’s link to Uganda?

Equity runs Equity Bank Uganda, one of the group’s six banks. Its Uganda profit rose about 500% in 2025, according to the group’s annual results.

Is this an official government post?

Not clear yet. The army statement and Kainerugaba’s post do not say.

Sources Uganda People’s Defence Forces, statement on the meeting, 29 November 2026

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, post on X, 29 November 2026

Equity Group Holdings, nine-month results to 30 September 2026, 17 November 2026 (converted at about KSh130 per US dollar)

Equity Group Holdings, full-year 2025 results, 18 March 2026

Connected coverage: Kenya’s Equity Group Profit Hits US$550M · Uganda Army Chief Backs Congo Rebel Push

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