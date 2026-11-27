A name chosen for world oil markets is now a test of whether the region that hosts the oil feels heard before the first barrels ship. The test comes days before the planned launch.

The southern shore of Lake Turkana in northern Kenya, in an undated photo. The lake lies in the same county as the oil fields; the photo does not show any oil facility. Photo: Predatorywasp / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Energy: Kenya

By Friday 27 November 2026, residents of Turkana County, the north-west Kenyan county where the country’s first commercial oil lies, had rejected the government’s shortlist of names for Kenyan crude. They want the oil called “Turkana Oil”, not one of four options built on “Great Rift”, the name of the valley that crosses the region.

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President William Ruto is expected to announce the final name on Tuesday 1 December 2026, when he presides over the launch of commercial production. For oil buyers abroad, that name will be the label under which Kenya’s first barrels are quoted and traded.

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Key Facts Who. Turkana residents versus the Energy Ministry, led by Cabinet Secretary (minister) Opiyo Wandayi.

What. Residents reject four “Great Rift” crude names (Light, Intermediate, Blend, Sweet) and ask for “Turkana Oil”.

When. Name expected at the launch of commercial production on Tuesday 1 December 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:40 GMT.

A name chosen for world oil markets is now a test of whether the region that hosts the oil feels heard before the first barrels ship. The test comes days before the planned launch.

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The row is about who owns the story of Kenya’s first commercial oil. On Friday 23 October 2026 the ministry asked the public to propose a name, with a deadline of 5pm on Thursday 29 October 2026, and said the winning name must be free to register as a trademark in Kenya and abroad.

The call also said submissions must avoid associations with individual counties, communities, companies, political movements or religious groups. Residents now ask for a name that does carry a county’s name.

The ministry has since cut the submissions down to four names, all variants of “Great Rift”: Light, Intermediate, Blend and Sweet. Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has said a name matters because international buyers need to identify the origin and characteristics of the crude they buy.

A crude name becomes the commercial identity of a country’s oil in world markets, as Brent does for the North Sea, Murban for Abu Dhabi and Bonny Light for Nigeria. Kenyan crude is expected to be offered to international refiners and traders shortly after production begins.

Crude oil is sold in grades that differ in density, sulphur level and chemical makeup, which is why each grade needs its own name. In the shortlist, “light” points to a thin, free-flowing crude and “sweet” to one low in sulphur.

The ministry’s call asked each proposal to carry the suggested name, an explanation of its meaning and suitability, and the sender’s contact details. Members of the public could send them through the government’s petroleum website or by email.

A view from the Keiyo escarpment over the Rift Valley floor in Kenya, 2017. File photo; the Rift Valley runs through Turkana County in the north-west. photo, 2017: Shadychiri, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Oil in Turkana is not new, because oil was discovered in the South Lokichar Basin in Turkana in 2012. Tullow Oil, a British-Irish explorer, signed a deal in April 2025 to sell all its Kenyan interests to Gulf Energy, a Kenyan energy group, for at least US$120 million.

Drilling began on Friday 20 November 2026 at the Amosing 1 well pad in the South Lokichar Basin, run by the project operator, Gulf Energy. Gulf Energy targets initial output of 20,000 barrels a day from the Ngamia, Amosing, Twiga and Ekales fields in the same basin, and the government targets first oil on the day of the launch.

Residents say “Turkana Oil” would recognise the region’s contribution and its geographical and cultural identity. One resident said: “We, the people of this region, do not know where that public participation took place.”

Residents also asked whether local leaders and community representatives were consulted before the ministry settled the shortlist. They asked, too, why the government moves fast on production while the insecurity concerns they have raised repeatedly remain unresolved.

The ministry invited public proposals from Friday 23 October to Thursday 29 October 2026 before narrowing them to four names. The ministry’s call said proposals could come from individuals, communities, institutions and professional organisations.

For US traders and refiners, a grade name is how a barrel appears in cargo documents, price reports and trading platforms. A new name therefore decides how Kenya’s first exports are listed and compared.

Residents hope to put their concerns to Ruto, who is expected to visit the county in the coming days, and to ask him to make sure the final name recognises Turkana. The date of that visit is not confirmed, while the final choice is expected to be presented to him at the launch.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the name of Kenyan crude matter?

Buyers and traders identify and price crude by its grade name, so the name becomes the commercial identity of Kenya’s oil. The ministry also wants a name that can be registered as a trademark at home and abroad.

What do Turkana residents want?

They want the oil called “Turkana Oil” to recognise the region’s contribution and identity. They also want a say in the decision and a hearing from the President.

When will the final name be known?

The final choice is expected to go to President Ruto, who presides over the launch of commercial production. That launch is set for next Tuesday.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Ministry of Energy and Petroleum statements on the crude name shortlist and the 1 December launch; statements of Turkana County residents; ministry call for proposals of 23 October 2026 · Ministry of Energy and Petroleum

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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