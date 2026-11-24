The case has become a test of how Tunisia uses terrorism law against reporters, and rights groups abroad are pressing for his release.

Rooftops of the old medina of Tunis, the capital. File photo. (Photo: Kritzolina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Press Freedom: Tunisia

Zied El Heni, a Tunisian radio journalist held in Mornaguia prison near Tunis, said in a statement published on Monday 23 November 2026 that he will begin a hunger strike on Thursday 10 December 2026. He says he formally told the prison administration, and chose International Human Rights Day.

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El Heni says the protest is against “ill-treatment” and “unfair trials and sham trials” brought against him because of his positions and his profession. A court sentenced him on Tuesday 27 October 2026 on terrorism charges, in a case that grew out of a radio show.

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Key Facts Who. Zied El Heni, a Tunisian journalist held in Mornaguia prison near Tunis.

What. He plans a hunger strike against ill-treatment and what he calls sham trials.

Why. A terrorism court gave him four years; rights groups call it punishment for his reporting.

When. Thursday 10 December 2026, International Human Rights Day.

The case has become a test of how Tunisia uses terrorism law against reporters, and rights groups abroad are pressing for his release.

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The specialised terrorism chamber of the Tunis Court of First Instance sentenced El Heni on 27 October to four years in prison, RSF says, in the so-called “audio leaks” case. His daughter Ithar El Heni told the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a New York press freedom group, that five years of police supervision will follow his release.

RSF, short for Reporters Without Borders, a Paris press freedom group, says he faced up to 20 years and was convicted of “forming a terrorist conspiracy” and “failing to report a terrorist offence”. CPJ says the court also found him guilty of forming a terrorist organisation, disclosing secrets to benefit a terrorist organisation, and communicating with agents of a foreign state to harm Tunisia’s national interests.

Kasbah Square in central Tunis, the capital. (File photo) Photo: Kassus, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons

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The case goes back to a radio show on 7 September 2023, where El Heni discussed leaked recordings attributed to Mondher Ounissi, a former acting leader of the Ennahdha party, a Tunisian political party. RSF says he had contacted those concerned to check that the recordings were authentic.

Summoned as a witness, he was then questioned as a suspect after investigators found an email on his phone that he had received in his journalistic work, RSF says. CPJ calls the case punishment for his reporting and for refusing to reveal confidential sources.

El Heni followed the hearing by video link from prison, and his defence team told RSF that a technical fault lasting over an hour meant he could not hear his lawyers. CPJ, citing the Tunisian journalists’ union SNJT, says the verdict was issued without allowing the lawyers to present arguments.

He has said he will not appeal, calling the verdict a “judicial scandal”, according to RSF. His daughter told RSF: “After more than 30 years in journalism, my father is now being labelled a terrorist for doing his job.”

He has been in prison since late April 2026, and RSF counts 18 months in total from two earlier cases. They are a one-year term upheld on appeal on 26 June 2026 over a social media post, which CPJ links to Article 86 of the Telecommunications Code, plus a six-month suspended term from January 2024 for criticising the trade minister that became enforceable, RSF says.

On 10 October 2026 El Heni announced that he was joining, symbolically, a hunger strike by jailed opposition figures Ahmed Néjib Chebbi, head of the National Salvation Front opposition coalition, and Abdelhamid Jelassi, a jailed opposition politician. Chebbi began his strike on 1 October and suspended it on 7 October; it was over restrictions on news channels, newspapers and books in prison, and El Heni cited the cut-off of a news channel’s broadcast.

The December protest also denounces attacks on public freedoms, especially freedom of expression, and shows solidarity with jailed colleagues Borhen Bsaies, Mourad Zeghidi and Mohamed Youssfi, whom he also named. CPJ reported on 26 January 2026 that Zeghidi and Bsaies, radio journalists in jail since May 2024, received additional 3½-year terms on tax evasion and financial charges on 22 January.

On 5 November 2026 CPJ and 16 other civil society organisations called for El Heni’s immediate release, an overturning of his convictions and an end to counterterrorism laws being used against the press. RSF ranks Tunisia 137th of 180 countries in its 2026 press freedom index.

CPJ said its request for comment to the Tunisian authorities went unanswered. It is not known whether the prison administration has replied to El Heni’s notice or whether any further hearing is scheduled.

The hunger strike is the next fixed date in the case. No further court date is known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Zied El Heni going on hunger strike?

He says it protests ill-treatment and unfair trials, and shows solidarity with jailed colleagues. The date, International Human Rights Day, is meant to draw attention to press freedom.

Why was a journalist convicted of terrorism offences?

The case grew out of a radio show about leaked recordings, and rights groups say it punishes his reporting and his refusal to reveal sources. The authorities did not answer CPJ’s request for comment.

What are rights groups asking Tunisia to do?

They want El Heni freed, his convictions overturned and an end to counterterrorism laws being used against reporters. Their appeal puts Tunisia’s treatment of the press under outside scrutiny.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error