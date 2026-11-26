Without that money Tongaat says it cannot run its mills normally, and the sale meant to rescue the company has not yet closed.

Sugar cane fields on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, home to the growers who supply Tongaat Hulett's mills. File photo, 2008. (Photo: Media Club South Africa, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr)

Companies: South Africa

Sugarcane growers across KwaZulu-Natal were told on Wednesday 25 November 2026 to stop delivering their harvest to Tongaat Hulett, the sugar group that has been run under court supervision for four years. The company, the country’s biggest local refiner of white sugar, said its business rescue practitioners, the court-appointed managers who run it under South African rescue law, had begun curtailing milling.

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The trigger was R350 million (about US$20 million at R17.55 per US$, the 26 November 2026 market rate) of rescue funding that South Africa’s state development bank had approved but not paid out. For thousands of small farmers with no other mill to turn to, the stoppage puts both this season’s cane and their October payments at risk.

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Key Facts Who. Tongaat Hulett, the country’s biggest local refiner of white sugar, run by court-appointed rescue practitioners.

What. Growers were told to stop cane deliveries; milling is being curtailed and October cane payments are delayed.

Where. Three sugar mills in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa; about 18,000 growers supply them.

Why. Emergency funding of about US$20 million, approved by a state development bank, has not been paid out.

As of. 26 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

Without that money Tongaat says it cannot run its mills normally, and the sale meant to rescue the company has not yet closed.

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Tongaat has been in trouble for years. It entered business rescue, a court-supervised process that shields a struggling company from its creditors, in October 2022, as its own business rescue page records, and it left the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 3 November 2026.

In June 2026 a liquidation application was withdrawn after the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), South Africa’s state-owned development bank, and the Vision consortium, a bidder linked to Robert Gumede, a South African businessman, agreed a framework deal. Vision’s purchase of the South African business has not closed: Tongaat said on 25 November that the deal “has, however, not yet been implemented and therefore cannot presently address” its immediate cash needs.

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The R350 million is post-commencement funding, emergency finance that a company takes on after it enters rescue and that ranks ahead of older debts. The IDC approved it, but Tongaat said in its 25 November statement that it had not been made available.

Tongaat said that without certainty on this funding it “cannot responsibly continue normal operations”. It added that the decision to curtail operations and stop accepting more cane “has not been taken lightly”.

File photo. The harbour and waterfront of Durban, the main port of KwaZulu-Natal, undated. (Photo: RishHans, CC0, Wikimedia Commons)

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Tongaat said it could not make its October cane payments on the normal payment date and could not give revised dates. It added that “Available cash resources and receipts will be applied towards grower payments as funds become available.”

About 18,000 of South Africa’s 28,000 sugarcane growers supply Tongaat’s mills, SA Canegrowers, the national growers’ body, said in a media statement on 25 November, and the vast majority are small-scale. The statement says they have no alternative mill and have kept delivering “in good faith throughout the business rescue process”, carrying much of the financial burden of keeping the mills running.

Higgins Mdluli, SA Canegrowers’ chairman, warned in the same statement: “Should Tongaat Hulett enter liquidation, tens of thousands of direct jobs and far more indirect jobs in KwaZulu-Natal will be destroyed instantly.” He said the growers “cannot absorb further uncertainty” and urged all parties to “urgently meet to agree on the final funding mechanism and conclude the business rescue transaction”.

SA Canegrowers calls Tongaat a “cornerstone of the national sugar value chain”, which it says supports more than one million livelihoods, from growers and mill workers to transporters and food and drink makers. If the three mills closed, it says, large beverage and snack makers would have to rely largely on imported white sugar, leaving them more exposed to global sugar prices.

SA Canegrowers said it is engaging the practitioners, Tongaat’s management, the IDC and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the government ministry for trade and industry, but cannot comment on the details of those talks. No IDC statement on the funds was available by 10:00 GMT on 26 November.

Nobody has said when, or whether, the promised funds will be paid, or how many of the three mills have stopped completely. No party has named a date for a meeting, a payment or a court hearing.

For growers, the nearest test is the delayed October payment, for which Tongaat has given no new date. For the wider industry it is whether the stalled sale can still close, since Tongaat’s own statement says the sale cannot solve the cash gap by itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tongaat stop taking cane?

Emergency funding approved by the IDC was not made available, and Tongaat says its pending sale cannot yet solve its cash needs. It said it could not responsibly continue normal operations.

Who is hurt most by the stoppage?

Small-scale growers who have no other mill to deliver to and now face delayed payments. Their body says closure would also push food and drink makers towards imported sugar.

What happens next?

No party has named a date for the funds, the payments or the completion of the sale. SA Canegrowers wants all sides to meet urgently.

Sources Source: Tongaat Hulett statement of 25 November 2026; SA Canegrowers media statement of 25 November 2026 · SA Canegrowers · Tongaat Hulett business rescue · Industrial Development Corporation

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error