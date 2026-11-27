A busy West African port has made its berth safer for the biggest ships afloat. Whether it also becomes a faster one is a separate question.

A container ship at the Port of Lomé, Togo's main trade gateway. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

TOGO · PORTS

Lomé Container Terminal (LCT), the company that runs the main container quay at the port of Togo’s capital, marked the completion of a quay-strengthening project on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The works cost about 13 billion CFA francs, the West African currency pegged to the euro (about US$22 million at about 597 CFA francs to the dollar), and they should let the terminal take the largest container ships in service, even fully loaded.

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Lomé is a West African transshipment hub, a port where cargo changes ships on its way to inland Sahel countries, so its capacity matters to the shipping lines and importers that serve the region. The ceremony took place at the Port autonome de Lomé, Togo’s state port authority.

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Key Facts Who Lomé Container Terminal, with French builder Eiffage, at the Port autonome de Lomé.

What Quay reinforcement against seabed erosion, finished after five months of work.

Cost About 13 billion CFA francs, roughly US$22 million.

Next New handling equipment in 2027, lifting capacity to 2.6 million TEU (twenty-foot container units), LCT says.

As of 27 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

A busy West African port has made its berth safer for the biggest ships afloat. Whether it also becomes a faster one is a separate question.

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The works protect the quay against scour, the erosion of the seabed by moving water, and strengthen the fenders that cushion ships as they berth. Eiffage, the French construction group, built them, and Bruno Rougé, project manager at its Togolese unit Eiffage Togo, said about 40,000 cubic metres of material was dredged and anti-erosion systems were installed.

Rougé said the works began in June 2026 and finished within five months. A Beninese news site that reported the ceremony adds that concrete protection now covers more than 30,000 square metres of seabed at the foot of the quay and that 47 berthing fenders were renewed.

Rooftops and palm trees in Lomé, the capital of Togo. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

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LCT chief executive Tim Vancampen said the project cost about 13 billion CFA francs and belongs to a wider programme of nearly 27 billion CFA francs (about US$45 million) that also covers dredging and better shipping channels. Dredging completed in 2025 deepened the channel to 18.60 metres and the terminal basin to 17.60 metres.

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Lloyd’s List, the shipping-industry publisher, ranked Lomé 91st among the world’s container ports in its 2026 list. The port handled about 2.4 million TEU in 2025, up 16% from 2.06 million in 2024, and it is fifth in Africa behind Tanger Med in Morocco, Port Said and Alexandria in Egypt, and Durban in South Africa.

Edem Kokou Tengué, Togo’s minister delegate for the maritime economy and director general of the Port autonome de Lomé, attended the ceremony and welcomed the investments. He also mentioned talks between LCT and the government on a possible extension of port facilities.

Tengué said he hoped the talks would conclude quickly, citing strong competition between West African ports. Ships choose a port on cost, speed and reliability as well as depth.

LCT’s plan continues in 2027 with new cargo-handling equipment worth about 46 billion CFA francs (about US$77 million). Vancampen said it will lift annual capacity at the terminal to 2.6 million TEU and create about 150 jobs.

For US readers, the project matters for supply chains that run through the Gulf of Guinea and into the Sahel, which Lomé serves. We could not confirm how the cost is split between LCT and the port authority, or when the extension talks will conclude; our earlier report on the port and Togo news give the wider picture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does TEU Mean?

TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent unit. It is the standard way ports count containers by length.

Why Does a Quay Need Protection Against Scour?

Moving water can wear away the seabed beneath a quay and weaken it. Protection keeps the structure stable so heavy ships can berth safely.

Where Does Lomé Rank Among African Ports?

By container volume it is fifth in Africa. That is a ranking of cargo handled, not of how fast ships are turned around.

Sources: Lomé Container Terminal and Port autonome de Lomé, completion ceremony, 25 November 2026; Eiffage; Togolese and Beninese press reports of 26 November 2026 on the ceremony; Lloyd’s List, One Hundred Container Ports 2026; RT, USD/XOF rate of 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error