The United States proposed a 10% tariff on finished Brazilian aircraft on 25 November, while Brazilian police arrested two foreigners over an alleged baby-trafficking ring.

An Embraer jet. The live overlap with Bombardier is in business aircraft rather than regional ones. (Photo: "Contour Embraer ERJ-135ER N16511 IAD VA1" by Acroterion, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.)

The United States proposed on Wednesday 25 November 2026 a 10% tariff on finished Brazilian aircraft, ending an exemption that had protected one of Brazil’s biggest exports. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House trade office, also proposed a new per-kilogram tariff on raw and refined sugar imported above quota limits, applied to all countries.

USTR says finished aircraft are Brazil’s fourth-largest export to the United States. It sets no start date and calls the change a proposal, with public comments due by 30 December.

Key Facts Tariff. The US proposed a 10% duty on finished Brazilian aircraft on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Comments. Public comments are due by 30 December 2026; a hearing follows on 14 January 2027.

Existing duty. A 25% US tariff on certain Brazilian goods has applied since July 2026, with aircraft exempt.

Arrests. Police arrested two suspects, a New Zealander and a Chinese woman, in coastal Saquarema on 24 November.

Reply. Brazil calls it unilateral and keeps World Trade Organization and counter-measure options open.

The Big Read · Brazil · Thursday 26 November 2026

The United States proposed a 10% tariff on finished Brazilian aircraft on 25 November, while Brazilian police arrested two foreigners over an alleged baby-trafficking ring.

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In Plain English USTR: The Office of the US Trade Representative is the White House agency that runs US trade policy and investigations.

The Office of the US Trade Representative is the White House agency that runs US trade policy and investigations. Section 301: A US trade law that lets Washington punish countries it accuses of unfair trade practices.

A US trade law that lets Washington punish countries it accuses of unfair trade practices. Embraer: Brazil’s maker of regional jets, widely used by US airlines, whose shares trade on the São Paulo stock exchange (B3).

Brazil’s maker of regional jets, widely used by US airlines, whose shares trade on the São Paulo stock exchange (B3). Civil Police: The Rio de Janeiro state police force that investigates crimes and made the arrests in Saquarema.

Why the US Proposes a 10% Tariff on Brazilian Jets

The move extends a Section 301 investigation, a US trade-law probe of unfair foreign practices, opened on 15 July 2025. A 25% tariff on certain Brazilian goods has been in force since July 2026, with finished aircraft exempt.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Brazil had made “no meaningful progress” after more than a year of talks. He said the proposal is intended to help bring Brazil to the table.

Brazil’s government called the decision unilateral and unacceptable in a note from the presidency’s communications office on 25 November. It said it will seek a negotiated solution without ruling out action at the World Trade Organization (WTO) or counter-measures under its reciprocity law, which lets Brazil answer foreign tariffs.

Embraer said it will defend keeping zero tariffs for aerospace. Its shares fell on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, by as much as about 9% during the session.

The Winder Building in Washington, home of the Office of the US Trade Representative. Photo: ajay_suresh, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

How Brazil Arrested Two Suspects in an Alleged Baby Trafficking Case

Police in Rio de Janeiro state arrested two foreign suspects on Tuesday 24 November 2026 over an alleged ring that moved newborns from Brazil to Thailand. Officers of the state Civil Police, the investigative force, held a New Zealand man and a Chinese woman in the coastal town of Saquarema.

They are suspected of international trafficking of newborns, and no court has convicted them. Police say two Thai women arrived in Brazil late in pregnancy, after embryos from Chinese biological parents were allegedly implanted.

Police say the babies were registered with the Thai women listed as mothers. Police say the babies would be taken to Thailand and handed to the families who commissioned them.

Police are still looking for other members of the group. The case began when a hospital in Saquarema grew suspicious of several births to foreigners and alerted police, said police chief (delegado) Vilson de Almeida, head of the 124th police station in Saquarema.

The newborns remain in hospital while a court decides their future. Brazil’s child-rights statute (the ECA) punishes helping to send a child abroad without legal formalities or for profit with four to six years in prison and a fine.

This is the general penalty; no court has applied it here.

What Links These Stories

{’paragraphs’: [“The two stories are unrelated, but both put Brazil’s rules under outside scrutiny: Washington says Brazil has not fixed trade practices it considers harmful, and police allege a cross-border baby-trafficking scheme. Neither is a ruling yet, since the tariff is a proposal and the suspects are unconvicted.”, ’In the tariff dispute, Brazilian aircraft and sugar exporters stand to lose, along with US airlines and sugar buyers who pay the duty at the border.’]}

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What It Means for US Readers

{’paragraphs’: [’A US importer pays a tariff at the border, so regional airlines that buy Embraer jets would carry the cost unless a deal or exception comes first. American Airlines has a firm order for 90 E175 jets, the Embraer regional jet, and SkyWest, a US regional carrier, has a firm order for 60 E175s with first deliveries in 2027.

American Airlines deliveries were scheduled to begin in 2025.’, ’Investors should watch the comment period, since the proposal could change before any final rule.’]}

What to Watch Next

{’paragraphs’: [’Requests to testify at the USTR hearing are due on 7 December 2026, and written comments are due on 30 December. The hearing is set for 14 January 2027.’, ’Watch whether Brazil takes the aircraft proposal to the WTO or uses its reciprocity law.

In the baby case, watch for a court decision on the newborns and for any further arrests.’]}

What Is Not Known

{’paragraphs’: [“USTR’s press release gives no start date for either measure.”, ’Police have not said who else belongs to the group.’]}

Sources

USTR press release, 25 November 2026 · The Rio Times, US proposes 10% tariff on Brazilian aircraft and sugar · The Rio Times, Brazil arrests two in baby trafficking case

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US propose on Brazilian aircraft?

On 25 November 2026 USTR proposed a 10% tariff on finished Brazilian aircraft, ending their exemption. It is a proposal, with comments due 30 December and a hearing on 14 January 2027.

Who was arrested in Saquarema?

Police arrested a New Zealand man and a Chinese woman on 24 November 2026, suspected of international child trafficking. They are suspects and have not been convicted.

Who pays a US tariff on Brazilian jets?

The US importer pays at the border. USTR’s proposal does not set a start date, so regional airlines buying Embraer jets would face the cost only if it becomes final.

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