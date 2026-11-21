Crime Costs Brazil US$74B as Lula Waits
Crime cost Brazil 3.5% of its economy in 2025, a Washington think tank estimates, while re-elected President Lula keeps markets waiting on his cabinet.
Crime cost Brazil R$439.5 billion (about US$74 billion at roughly R$5.9 per US$) in 2025, equal to 3.5% of gross domestic product, according to a study released on Thursday 19 November 2026. The Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington think tank on policy in the Americas, published it.
Added up over 1996 to 2025 and adjusted for inflation, the cost reaches about R$10 trillion (about US$1.7 trillion). Its share of output fell from 4.7% in 1996 to 3.5%.
Key Facts
- Cost of crime. R$439.5 billion (about US$74 billion), or 3.5% of GDP, in 2025.
- Long run. About R$10 trillion (US$1.7 trillion) over 1996 to 2025; GDP share fell from 4.7% to 3.5%.
- Cabinet. Lula takes office 5 January 2027; no date set for naming his Finance minister.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket odds: Vice President Alckmin 27%, Piauí governor Fonteles 23% for Finance minister (21 Nov, ET).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Crime cost Brazil 3.5% of its economy in 2025, a Washington think tank estimates, while re-elected President Lula keeps markets waiting on his cabinet.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, traders have bet about US$17,896 on who becomes Brazil’s next Finance minister. The implied odds on the morning of 21 November 2026 (US time ET) put Geraldo Alckmin, the vice president, at 27% and Rafael Fonteles, governor of Piauí state, at 23%. Dario Durigan, the current Finance minister, is at 16%, and several other names are listed. Each price is a separate yes-or-no bet, so they do not add up to 100%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
In Plain English
- Inter-American Dialogue: A Washington think tank that studies public policy and international relations in the Americas.
- Workers’ Party (PT): The left-wing party of President Lula, who won a fourth term in October 2026.
- Finance minister: The cabinet member who runs Brazil’s budget and economic policy, and the post investors watch most closely.
How Much Crime Costs Brazil’s Economy
Security forces account for 37.1% of the 2025 total, followed by insurance and material losses at 21.9% and judicial costs at 16.8%. Private security makes up 14.5%, or R$63.8 billion (about US$10.8 billion).
The burden is uneven across the country, reaching up to about 9% of local output in some states.
Why Lula Is Not Rushing His Cabinet Picks
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that he will name his ministers when he wants, on the day he wants. He complained about market speculation over who will run the Finance ministry.
Lula, of the Workers’ Party (PT), won a fourth term in the October runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro who represents the conservative Liberal Party (PL). Lula takes office on 5 January 2027.
Sources say Lula is nearing a decision on Finance. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Rafael Fonteles, governor of Piauí state, are among the names mentioned, and Dario Durigan is the current Finance minister.
No final decision has been announced.
What Links These Stories
Both stories are about the price of risk. Crime adds a measurable cost to doing business in Brazil, and Lula’s slow cabinet timetable leaves the Finance post open.
Investors and allied parties lose most from waiting, while Lula gains control of the timing and leverage over those seeking posts. The next test is whom he picks for Finance.
The reports behind this Big Read
What It Means for US Readers
Private security, insurance and material losses are costs that companies operating in Brazil weigh, and the regional spread is a factor in site choice. Investors in Brazilian assets are waiting to see who runs the Finance ministry, since that choice shapes budget policy for Lula’s fourth term.
What to Watch Next
A Finance minister announcement could come soon, according to unnamed sources, though Lula has set no date. Lula takes office on 5 January 2027.
What Is Not Known
Lula has named no minister, and the shortlist and timing rest on unnamed sources. The crime study’s figures are the authors’ estimates and were reported by Brazilian media.
Sources
The Rio Times: Crime Costs Brazil 3.5% of Its Economy · The Rio Times: Brazil’s Lula Won’t Rush Cabinet Picks · Inter-American Dialogue: Custos Econômicos da Criminalidade no Brasil (study, 19 November 2026)
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does crime cost Brazil?
A study by the Inter-American Dialogue puts the 2025 cost at R$439.5 billion (about US$74 billion), or 3.5% of GDP.
When will Lula name his cabinet?
He has set no date and says he will decide when he wants. He takes office on 5 January 2027.