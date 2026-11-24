Suriname’s government wants shop prices kept to agreed levels, and it is giving its price inspectors vehicles to do the checking.

File photo, December 2015. The Paramaribo waterfront seen across the Suriname River. (Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Cost of Living: Suriname

Suriname’s president wants tougher checks on shop prices and approved vehicles for the inspectors who carry them out. President Jennifer Simons took the decision on Monday 23 November 2026 at the Office of the President in Paramaribo, the capital.

She met Andrew Baasaron, minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation (known as Ezoti), and Adelien Wijnerman, minister of Finance and Planning. Presidential adviser Faizal Abdoelgafoer also attended, according to the government information service, Communicatiedienst Suriname, in its release of 23 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. President Jennifer Simons and two ministers, Andrew Baasaron and Adelien Wijnerman.

What. Simons approved vehicles for the Economic Control Service as the government seeks firmer enforcement of shop prices.

Where. Office of the President, Paramaribo, Suriname.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

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Suriname’s government wants shop prices kept to agreed levels, and it is giving its price inspectors vehicles to do the checking.

The meeting followed what the government described as persistent complaints from society about higher consumer prices in shops. The release said the talks reviewed price developments, partly using price data that the Ezoti ministry publishes on its website.

A spot check on one product found price differences, especially for basic goods that are exempt from import duties. The government did not say which product was checked, how large the gap was or which shops were involved.

National Assembly complex in Paramaribo, Suriname. File photo.

The government says serious work must be made of enforcing the prices it has set, according to the release. Shopkeepers must keep to the price agreements and rules.

The government says stricter supervision is needed to protect consumers and to make sure prices of basic goods are fair and in line with agreements. It did not say which goods the rules cover.

Simons approved the purchase of vehicles for the Economische Controle Dienst (ECD), the Economic Control Service, which is the inspection body of the economic affairs ministry. The aim is to widen its reach, and the vehicles are expected within three weeks, which points to about mid-December 2026.

The release did not give the number or cost of the vehicles, or say how many inspectors the service employs. It also did not say whether the service will get fines or other new powers.

Baasaron said in an interview published on 9 October 2026 that prices of the monitored basic products rose on average by less than 1 percent between 6 February 2026 and the date of his statement. He added that certain products rose considerably more.

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In the same interview he said the ministry watches the prices of 20 to 25 basic goods closely. He said the ECD now receives support from two police inspectors assisting from the Public Prosecution Service, the state’s prosecuting authority, and that many checks are done the same day or the next day.

Baasaron called the aim a balance: “It must be a win-win,” he said (translated from Dutch). He added that society must feel it gets value for its money.

On shopkeepers he said the ministry has “a task to help people on their way” (translated). He also said the ECD needs more staff and vehicles.

Two points are open as of Tuesday 24 November 2026. The government has not said whether the ECD will get more staff or powers.

It has also not confirmed that the vehicles will arrive by mid-December. That delivery is the next dated step.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Suriname’s president decide?

She approved vehicles for the Economic Control Service, and the government wants serious enforcement of its prices.

Do we know how much shop prices have risen?

Not from this meeting, because the government gave no price figures. The only wider estimate is the minister’s own, from an earlier interview.

What is still unknown?

The government has not said how many vehicles it is buying, what they cost or whether the service will get more staff or powers.

Sources Communicatiedienst Suriname (government information service), release of 23 November 2026 · Interview with Minister Andrew Baasaron, published 9 October 2026

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