A sharply smaller deficit comes with weaker trade taxes, higher running costs and a debate over how much of the gain is simply less building.

Kingstown, capital of St Vincent and the Grenadines, where power bills now carry a fuel surcharge higher than the base rate. (Photo: Luisrpaz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: St Vincent

Prime Minister Godwin Friday told Parliament on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that St Vincent and the Grenadines ran a central government deficit of EC$206.4 million (about US$76.4 million) in the first ten months of the year. That is 34.3% below the EC$314 million (US$116.3 million) of a year earlier, in Eastern Caribbean dollars.

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Friday, who is also finance minister, was answering Ralph Gonsalves, the Opposition Leader and former prime minister, who had asked for the fiscal outturn, meaning the actual budget results. Gonsalves argued that the improvement came from a fall in capital spending, a point Friday partly accepted.

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Key Facts Who. Prime Minister and Finance Minister Godwin Friday, and Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves, in Parliament.

What. Ten-month deficit of EC$206.4 million (about US$76.4 million), down 34.3% on a year earlier.

When. Tuesday 24 November 2026, covering January to October 2026.

Next. Friday aims for a primary surplus, meaning revenue above spending before interest, by about 2029.

As of 25 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

A sharply smaller deficit comes with weaker trade taxes, higher running costs and a debate over how much of the gain is simply less building.

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Revenue and grants for January to October came to EC$754.7 million (US$279.5 million), 1.8% below 2025. Current revenue was EC$684.6 million (US$253.6 million), and taxes on international trade fell EC$22 million (US$8.1 million), or 11.1%, the biggest shortfall.

Capital expenditure, the money spent on building and equipment, fell to EC$160.6 million (US$59.5 million) from EC$340.1 million (US$126.0 million), a drop of about EC$179.5 million (US$66.5 million). That is larger than the EC$107.6 million (US$39.9 million) improvement in the deficit, which is the point Gonsalves pressed.

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Gonsalves argued in Parliament that the year-to-date improvement stemmed directly from a capital spending fall of about EC$180 million (US$66.7 million). Friday answered that “the reduction in the capital spending contributed to the lower deficit”, adding that “it is one component”.

File photo. A street in Kingstown, the capital of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

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Friday said the lower spending reflects that “the last big project had been completed”. He described the overall picture as “a deficit that is substantially lower than last year and lower than budgeted”.

The primary deficit, which leaves out interest payments, was EC$105.7 million (US$39.1 million), against EC$221.1 million (US$81.9 million) a year earlier. In the August to October quarter the overall deficit fell 26.9% to EC$106.3 million (US$39.4 million).

Current expenditure, the cost of running government, rose 7.4% to EC$811.7 million (US$300.6 million) over the ten months. Pay of public employees rose EC$30.3 million (US$11.2 million) to EC$360.8 million (US$133.6 million), and transfers such as pensions and social aid rose EC$21.1 million (US$7.8 million).

Interest payments reached EC$100.7 million (US$37.3 million), up EC$7.8 million (US$2.9 million), mainly on domestic debt. Friday said this “underlines why this government is moving to refinance high-cost short-term debt”, including the overdraft, with cheaper long-term concessional loans.

Friday told the House that “we have a target to seek to have a primary surplus, hopefully by 2029 or thereabouts”. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, said as its 2026 Article IV talks ended on 28 April 2026 that public debt stood at 113% of GDP in 2025.

On Thursday 27 August 2026 Friday told Parliament that the April to July deficit was EC$57.78 million (US$21.4 million), well below the same period of 2025. Moody’s Ratings, the credit rating agency, downgraded the country from B3 to Caa1 on 30 June 2026 with a negative outlook.

No date has been given for the debt refinancing. The date of the next fiscal outturn has not been published.

For US investors in Caribbean debt and for diaspora readers, the picture is a lower deficit that rests partly on less building, in an economy whose public debt the IMF put at 113% of GDP for 2025. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the region’s monetary authority, has held the EC dollar at EC$2.70 per US$1 since 1976.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the deficit fall?

Part of the fall came from lower capital spending, which Friday called one component. Revenue was lower and running costs were higher, so the gain is not broad.

What is the government aiming for next?

Friday said the government seeks a primary surplus, meaning revenue above spending before interest. It also plans to refinance high-cost short-term debt with cheaper long-term loans, with no date given.

Why does this matter outside the islands?

St Vincent and the Grenadines is a small economy with heavy debt, so its budget is watched by lenders and rating agencies. Readers with a stake in Caribbean debt or family ties there can read the deficit as one signal among several.

Sources Parliament of St Vincent and the Grenadines, sitting of 24 November 2026 (Prime Minister Godwin Friday) · IMF 2026 Article IV talks, concluded 28 April 2026 · Moody’s Ratings, 30 June 2026 · Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

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