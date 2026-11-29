Spain’s conservatives look set to govern with a nationalist partner, but the count is provisional and the final seat split can still shift.

File photo, 6 December 2018. The chamber of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, which has 350 seats. Photo: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo, via Wikimedia Commons.

Spain Election 2026 · Result

Spain’s conservatives went into Sunday night ahead on the count, a result that may end the Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The provisional count gives the conservative People’s Party (PP) and the nationalist Vox party together 185 of 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of parliament.

The figures come from the Spanish Interior Ministry’s provisional count, 90.86% counted at about 9:55 p.m. GMT, and may still move. The Spain Election Results 2026 running count carries each update.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Analysis story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. PP and Vox together hold 185 of 350 seats, nine above the 176 majority.

Count. 90.86% counted (about 9:55 p.m. GMT); turnout was 79.58% at 82.56% counted, up 12.99 points.

Next. Parliament convenes by Thursday, Dec. 24; Sánchez stays acting prime minister until a successor wins a vote.

As of Sunday, Nov. 29, 4:55 p.m. ET (9:55 p.m. GMT).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto betting market, puts PP at 132-137 seats: 93.5% (Nov. 29, 4:50 p.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Spain's Right Wins a Majority in Vote Count

Spain’s conservatives look set to govern with a nationalist partner, but the count is provisional and the final seat split can still shift.

Our guide, Spain General Election 2026 Explained, covers how the 350-seat Congress of Deputies works. A party needs 176 seats for an absolute majority.

The Arithmetic Behind the Majority

At the latest official reading, 90.86% counted, the PP has 132 seats, down five from 2023, and the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of Sánchez 115, down six. Vox, a conservative nationalist party led by Santiago Abascal, jumps 20 seats to 53.

Together the PP and Vox are nine seats above the 176 needed. UPN-PP, a Navarrese regional party allied with the PP, holds two more seats, which would lift the bloc to 187.

Without Vox, the PP’s 132 seats fall 44 short of a majority. ERC, the Catalan pro-independence left, holds 11 seats, up four, and the left-wing Frente Amplio list also 11.

EH Bildu, the Basque pro-independence left, holds 7, and Junts, the Catalan pro-independence centre-right, 5, down two. Adelante Andalucía, an Andalusian left-wing party, holds 4, the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) 3, down two, and the BNG, a Galician nationalist party, 2.

The 2023 baseline was PP 137, PSOE 121 and Vox 33, so Vox is the clear winner of the swing. Turnout stood at 79.58% when 82.56% was counted, up 12.99 points from 2023, among 23,626,440 voters.

On election night the official account of the PP, whose leader is Alberto Núñez Feijóo, wrote on X: “El PP va a ganar las elecciones y Alberto Núñez Feijóo va a ser presidente del Gobierno de España.” In English: “The PP is going to win the elections and Alberto Núñez Feijóo is going to be Spain’s prime minister.”

Sánchez’s Socialists are down six on 2023. Abascal’s Vox gains more than any other party.

File photo. The Congress of Deputies in Madrid, the lower house of Spain’s parliament. Photo: Vickybol, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Congress of Deputies Email address Follow Also send me The LatAm Brief (daily) and The Week (Sundays). Free.

What Happens Next and Why It Matters Abroad

Sánchez’s government stays in office in a caretaker capacity until a new prime minister is invested. In that role it cannot propose dissolution, call a confidence vote or propose a referendum.

Under Article 68 of the Spanish Constitution, the newly elected Congress of Deputies must be convened within 25 days of the vote, by Thursday, Dec. 24, 2026. The King then consults the party leaders and proposes a candidate for prime minister.

Under Article 99, that candidate needs an absolute majority in the first Congress vote, or more yes votes than no 48 hours later. If nobody wins within two months of the first vote, the King dissolves parliament and calls new elections.

Spain is a major investor in Latin America, with banks and energy groups such as Santander, BBVA, Iberdrola and Repsol operating across the region. A new government in Madrid sets the political backdrop for those groups and for Spain’s voice in EU-Mercosur trade talks with South America’s Mercosur bloc and in wider EU-Latin America policy.

The next government will shape Madrid’s line toward Latin America, including trade policy and its large community of Spanish citizens living there. Which parties it relies on will decide how firmly it pursues those files.

Our report Morocco Becomes Issue in Spain’s Election covers one thread of the campaign. The rules and timings are in what to watch.

For US investors, Spain’s weight in the euro area makes Monday, Nov. 30 the next test, when the IBEX 35 stock index and the Spanish 10-year bond react. That reaction is not yet known, and Spain Election Odds Put Feijóo at 84% shows how traders had positioned before the vote.

The final seat split is not yet known, since the provisional figures can still shift. It is also unclear who Feijóo will need beyond Vox, if anyone, once the count is complete.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based market, showed these prices at about 4:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 29. They are bets, not polls. PP winning 132-137 seats stood at 93.5% (US$14,090 traded in that outcome). PSOE winning 114-119 seats stood at 92.5% (US$10,808 traded). The market on whether PP and Vox together win 50% or more of the vote stood at 0.7% (US$158,189 traded). Traders therefore expected the bloc to stay below half of the vote. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 59,350

+0.05% L 58,273 day range H 60,699 -34.68% over 12 months Market breadth · 16 names 6% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 15 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,637 -0.57% Solana 70.36 -0.14% Gold 3,669 +3.75% USD / BRL 5.56 · Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 59,350 +0.05% -34.68% 59,321 60,699 58,273 20,964,919,296 ETH 1,637 -0.57% -45.29% 1,646 1,672 1,604 7,517,044,736 SOL 70.36 -0.14% -48.31% 70.46 72.54 69.22 2,042,952,064 XRP 0.93 -1.01% -57.81% 0.94 0.95 0.92 1,318,078,208 BNB 549.20 -0.45% -37.14% 551.68 559.72 540.79 852,779,776 ADA 0.14 -2.38% -65.78% 0.15 0.15 0.14 167,992,912 DOGE 0.06 +0.00% -61.83% 0.06 0.06 0.06 375,403,264 AVAX 6.31 -2.37% -55.72% 6.46 6.53 6.26 209,922,352 LINK 9.05 +0.13% -30.35% 9.04 9.33 9.00 259,011,696 DOT 0.62 -2.83% -72.43% 0.64 0.65 0.62 59,368,712 LTC 43.01 -1.68% -48.83% 43.75 44.36 42.80 154,692,624 BCH 210.05 -0.63% -59.78% 211.38 215.59 203.53 137,729,296 TRX 0.30 -0.59% +5.93% 0.30 0.30 0.30 274,110,112 XLM 0.12 -2.36% -52.60% 0.12 0.12 0.12 80,889,808 HBAR 0.05 -1.78% -64.25% 0.05 0.05 0.05 35,113,580 NEAR 2.90 -1.96% +56.71% 2.96 3.02 2.86 344,391,520 ATOM 1.15 -2.20% -52.90% 1.17 1.17 1.13 30,861,832 AAVE 90.19 -1.99% -50.55% 92.02 93.86 89.28 157,859,552 Largest moves today DOT

0.62

-2.83% ADA

0.14

-2.38% AVAX

6.31

-2.37% XLM

0.12

-2.36% ATOM

1.15

-2.20% AAVE

90.19

-1.99% NEAR

2.90

-1.96% HBAR

0.05

-1.78% The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.05%, with breadth negative — 1 of 16 names higher. LINK led, while DOT lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 29 Nov 2026 Idle Brazil Wind Power May Feed Data Centres Read →

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the PP need Vox to govern?

On the provisional count, yes. The PP alone is far short of a majority.

Is this the final result?

No. The count is provisional, and the final seat allocation can still shift slightly.

When does Spain get a new prime minister?

After the new parliament meets and the King proposes a candidate, who must win a parliamentary confirmation vote. Until then Sánchez governs in a caretaker capacity.

Sources Spanish Interior Ministry provisional count, 29 November 2026

Spanish Constitution, Articles 68 and 99

statements by the PP

Polymarket

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice