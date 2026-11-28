A record headline figure hides households that are cutting travel, barbecues and gifts to cover food and fuel.

South Africa: Consumers

South African households plan to spend a record R326 billion, in South African rand (about US$18.8 billion at about R17.37 to the dollar), this December, according to a survey released in late November 2026 by Wonga, a South African short-term lender. The average planned spend is R7,658 per person (about US$441), up 21% on last year.

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Yet the same poll finds that nearly half of respondents feel financially worse off than a year ago. They rated the year 3.7 out of 10, the lowest score since 2020, when Covid hit.

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Key Facts Who. Wonga, a South African short-term lender, polled more than 8,000 South African consumers.

What. Planned December spending hits a record R326 billion (about US$18.8 billion), a survey projection.

Where. South Africa, nationwide, with households cutting travel and gifts.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives 54.5% to a 0.25-point South African rate rise in January (7:52 a.m. ET).

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

A record headline figure hides households that are cutting travel, barbecues and gifts to cover food and fuel.

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Wonga’s ninth annual Summer Spending Survey covers more than 8,000 South African consumers across the country. Its previous edition, published on 8 December 2025 with just over 10,000 respondents, projected R289 billion (about US$16.6 billion at today’s rate) and an average of R6,299 (about US$363 at today’s rate).

The new total is therefore about 13% above last year’s projection, although both are one lender’s estimates rather than official statistics. Wonga polled fewer people this year than last, so the two totals are not like for like.

Food and drink take the biggest share, at an average of R3,225 per person (about US$186), according to the survey. Local travel and transport follow at R1,562 (about US$90), and for the first time they beat gifts at R1,465 (about US$84).

Fewer people are buying presents, as the share buying gifts for friends and family fell by 2 percentage points and 13% now buy gifts for nobody, up from 8%. Cash is the most wanted gift at 43%, and cash plus vouchers reach 78%, the highest since the survey began in 2018.

Only 23% plan to travel, down 4 points, and 53% will not travel at all because of cost. That includes 49% of those earning more than R50,000 a month (about US$2,880), who cite petrol and flight prices.

A braai, the South African barbecue, will be hosted by 39% of respondents, against an average of 49% in earlier years. Bryan Smith, Wonga’s spokesperson, suggested that higher meat and poultry prices play a part.

“Despite spending more, people are getting less,” Smith said. “People aren’t cancelling the festive season, but they are taking control of their spending by cutting back on luxuries, travel and additional spending to afford the basics.”

Some 28% plan to dip into savings, up 4 points, and 30% plan to use buy now, pay later services. Neil Roets, chief executive of Debt Rescue, a South African debt-counselling firm, warned against using emergency savings for festive spending.

“Higher expenditure should not be mistaken for economic optimism,” Roets said in a comment on the survey in November 2026. “When essential living costs absorb an increasing proportion of household income, even a modest festive celebration can require a considerably larger financial commitment than in previous years.”

Both voices point the same way: more money going out, less comfort at home. Our South Africa pages follow how households and shops cope.

Fuel Prices Squeeze Household Budgets

Official price data show where the pressure comes from. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the national statistics office, reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that consumer inflation rose to 5.2% in October from 4.5% in September, the highest since May 2024.

Annual fuel inflation reached 42.9% in October, against 27.9% in September and the highest since August 2022 (43.2%). An inland litre of 95-octane petrol cost R30.251 (about US$1.74) and diesel R35.622 (about US$2.05) that month.

Transport inflation of 15.2% contributed 2.1 percentage points to the 5.2% headline rate. Food and non-alcoholic drink inflation was only 1.4%, held down by cereals at minus 2.0% and meat at 0.2%.

File photo, 2015: a Shoprite supermarket on a street in Zeerust, a town in North West province. (Photo: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0)

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The Central Bank Pauses, With a Hike Possible

On Thursday 19 November 2026 the South African Reserve Bank, the central bank, held its repo rate, its key lending rate, at 7.25%, with the prime lending rate, which banks charge their best customers, at 10.75%. Four members of its Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets rates, preferred no change, while three favoured a 25 basis point (0.25 point) increase.

“After two policy adjustments this year, and with a moderately restrictive policy stance, we decided to pause for now,” Governor Lesetja Kganyago said. “We are mindful of risks, and will not hesitate to raise rates if needed, to return inflation to target over the policy horizon.”

Kganyago also said readings above 5% are expected to persist into early next year, and he voiced concern about the El Niño weather pattern, which can bring drought, and food prices. Stats SA is due to publish November inflation in mid-December, and the central bank’s next rate decision falls on Thursday 28 January 2027.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, traders give a 25 basis point rate rise at the Reserve Bank’s January 2027 decision 54.5%, no change 31.0% and a 25 basis point cut 9.6%. About US$34,340 had been traded on the market by 7:52 a.m. ET on 28 November 2026, and these prices are bets, not polls or forecasts by the bank. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does record spending mean South Africans are confident?

Not according to the people surveyed or the debt counsellor quoted. Both describe households stretching budgets to cover essentials.

How reliable is the spending total?

It is a lender’s projection from a sample of respondents, not an official count or a sales figure. Read it as a guide to mood and intentions, not as a forecast of retail sales.

What happens next for interest rates?

The next signals are the November inflation figures from Statistics South Africa in mid-December and the central bank’s decision in late January. Both will show whether pressure on prices is easing.

Sources Wonga Summer Spending Survey 2026 (as released November 2026)

Statistics South Africa, Consumer Price Index, October 2026

South African Reserve Bank, Monetary Policy Committee statement, 19 November 2026

Debt Rescue (comment)





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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