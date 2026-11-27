The speaker of Senegal’s parliament, who also leads the party with the parliamentary majority, has given the president a choice. The constitution opens the door to it next week.

Photo: Photowalk (Lamine Niang) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

POLITICS: SENEGAL

Ousmane Sonko, the speaker of Senegal’s National Assembly and leader of the Pastef party, which holds the parliamentary majority (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity), told supporters on Thursday 26 November 2026 that the president has two ways out: dissolve parliament or resign. It is an open challenge to a president who was elected on the same party’s ticket in 2024.

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Sonko said elections, chiefly the local ones due as mandates expire, will certainly be held in 2027, God willing, and told President Bassirou Diomaye Faye: “Il y a deux options”, in English “there are two options”. The first is to dissolve the Assembly, the second is to step down so that voters decide.

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Key Facts Who. Ousmane Sonko, Assembly speaker and Pastef leader, against President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

What. Sonko wants Faye to dissolve parliament or resign; dissolution is legal only from 2 December.

Next. Pastef holds a big rally in Thiès, ending on Sunday 6 December 2026.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

The speaker of Senegal’s parliament, who also leads the party with the parliamentary majority, has given the president a choice. The constitution opens the door to it next week.

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The timing is not random, because the constitution allows a dissolution only from Wednesday 2 December 2026. Article 87 of the Constitution of Senegal bars the president from dissolving the Assembly in the first two years of a legislature, and this one began on 2 December 2024.

Before signing any decree, the president must take the opinion of the prime minister and of the Assembly president, who is Sonko himself. No decree exists, and Faye said in September that no date is fixed and did not rule out using the power, and we found no statement from him by Friday 27 November answering Sonko.

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In another account of the same evening, Sonko said that if the power were his, he would sign a dissolution decree on 2 December at midnight. That is his opinion and not a decree.

Senegalese analysis of the constitutional calendar says a decree signed from 2 December would put a national vote on one of the Sundays that press analysis lists, from 31 January to 28 February 2027. Sonko’s second option, a presidential resignation, comes with no date or procedure attached.

The break between the two men is recent, because Faye sacked Sonko on Friday 22 May 2026, ending his duties as prime minister by decree and dissolving the government, as announced by Oumar Samba Ba, the Secretary General of the Presidency. A few days later the Assembly elected Sonko as its president with 132 of the 133 votes cast in a 165-seat chamber, as the opposition boycotted.

On 17 November 2026 the party’s national council announced that Pastef dropped Faye from membership, along with 31 others. Pastef had won the early legislative election of 17 November 2024 with a large majority, which is why the Assembly answers to Sonko and not to the president.

The party is already organising for a vote. Its card drive, “Montre ta carte, prépare les élections” (show your card, prepare for the elections), aims for one million digitised membership cards, and members post a photo of themselves holding theirs.

The Dakar coastline seen from the air, in a December 2010 kite photo. Photo: Jeff Attaway / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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Sonko set the bar high for those elections. He told supporters he wants Pastef well beyond 60% of the vote, not the 52% or 54% of earlier contests, a target he tied to his ambition for the 2029 presidential election and not to a vote in 2027.

He also asked supporters not to be drawn into fights, telling them “ne répondez pas”, meaning do not answer provocations. A big Pastef rally is planned in the city of Thiès, inland from Dakar, ending on Sunday 6 December 2026.

The president’s side had not answered by Friday 27 November, so the strongest counter-view rests on the constitution itself. Dissolution is a power the constitution gives to the president after consultation, and no speaker can sign it for him.

The stakes reach beyond Dakar, because a deadlock between a president and a parliament that stop cooperating can freeze the budget and debt decisions that investors watch. The Constitution gives the power to end the Assembly to the president, not to the speaker.

The next fixed dates are Wednesday 2 December, when the constitution allows a dissolution, and Sunday 6 December, when Pastef gathers in Thiès. Whether Faye signs, waits or resigns is not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the president dissolve parliament now?

Not yet. The constitution’s early bar on dissolution runs out only next week, and he must first consult the prime minister and the Assembly speaker.

Has a dissolution decree been signed?

No. Sonko’s words describe what he would do, and no decree has been announced.

Why does a dispute in Dakar matter abroad?

A standoff between president and parliament can unsettle budget and debt decisions that investors watch.

Sources: statements by Ousmane Sonko to Pastef supporters, 26 November 2026; Constitution of Senegal, article 87; presidential decree and statement of the Secretary General of the Presidency, 22 May 2026; National Assembly vote, May 2026; Pastef national council statement, 17 November 2026; Pastef membership card campaign.

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