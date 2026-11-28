A company built to serve Brazilians now depends on customers elsewhere. Its founder says the next step may be prevention, though none of the health ideas has launched.

Companies | Business: Brazil

Smart Fit, the Brazilian gym chain listed in São Paulo, said on Wednesday 4 November 2026 that most of its gym revenue now comes from outside Brazil. The group runs 2,259 gyms in 17 countries, and its founder said in a podcast interview reported on Saturday 28 November 2026 that health services may come next.

For US readers, Mexico is reported as its own segment with 494 gyms, and its corporate-subscription app TotalPass holds a 78% market share there, by the company’s own count. Smart Fit’s shares trade in São Paulo under the ticker SMFT3.

Key Facts Who. Smart Fit, a Brazilian gym chain listed in São Paulo, led by chief executive Diogo Corona.

What. 2,259 gyms in 17 countries; Mexico and the other foreign markets bring 64% of own-gym revenue.

Next. Stake in spa chain Buddha Spa awaits antitrust approval; first Chile unit due in December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why Ecuador shut its borders before Sunday's vote” Get the brief

A company built to serve Brazilians now depends on customers elsewhere. Its founder says the next step may be prevention, though none of the health ideas has launched.

Smart Fit was built by Edgard Corona, now its chairman, and his son Diogo Corona runs it day to day as chief executive. The group’s third-quarter earnings release, published in São Paulo on Wednesday 4 November 2026, counts 2,259 gyms, up 21% on a year earlier.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Brazil has 1,090 of them, Mexico 494 and the other countries 675, and 1,822 are owned by the company while 437 are franchised. The chain added a record 392 gyms in twelve months, including 30 gyms of Evolve, a Brazilian gym brand whose control it acquired in August 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The balance has tipped abroad. Mexico and the other countries hold 60% of the 5.7 million direct gym members (57% a year earlier) and 64% of net revenue at its own Smart Fit gyms, two percentage points more than before.

Edgard Corona put it bluntly in the podcast “Do Zero ao Topo”, a Brazilian business show, reported on 28 November 2026. “A receita está fora do Brasil” (the revenue is outside Brazil), he said, and internationalising made sense because there was “espaço para ocupar e risco para diminuir” (space to occupy and risk to reduce).

Brazil remains large, with 2.3 million direct members and gym revenue of R$729.3 million (US$131 million) in the quarter. Mexico followed with R$486.6 million (US$88 million), and group net revenue reached R$2,349 million (about US$423 million), up 29%, all converted at R$5.558 per US$, the market-data close of 27 November.

A Smart Fit club at night (file photo).

Profit grew faster than sales. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, a measure of operating profit) was R$763 million (US$137 million), up 30%, and recurring net income (profit before one-off items) rose 40% to R$248 million (US$45 million).

TotalPass is the group’s corporate subscription that gives employees access to many gyms. The company’s release counts 2.5 million members in Brazil and Mexico, up 66%, and a market share by monthly active users of 37% in Brazil and 78% in Mexico.

The 17th country is Venezuela, which Smart Fit entered through its first franchised gym. Diogo Corona said when it was announced on Friday 25 September that the site in Caracas’s Chacaíto shopping centre, over 2,000 square metres, was due to open on Monday 28 September.

The franchisee is Fit Concept Store, C.A., run by executives who built Smart Fit in Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica. Diogo Corona called franchising “in some cases the tool to enter a new geography, not the group’s standard expansion model”, adding that entering early without capital discipline and the right model has no value.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Morocco is the group’s first operation outside Latin America. The company has not said how many Venezuelan clubs will follow the first.

Edgard Corona said there is room to at least double the physical operation in Latin America at current income levels, without giving a timeline. On health he said “a good part of these things exist, but not for everyone” (“Boa parte dessas coisas estão disponíveis, mas não para todo mundo”).

The ideas under study include nutrition guidance, consultations, health-tracking accessories, service points with third parties and a studio format with standardised group classes paid per visit. He framed them as prevention, not health insurance, and none has been announced as a product.

The first concrete step is Buddha Spa, a Brazilian spa franchise founded in 2001 with 149 units in 12 states, 96% of them franchised. Smart Fit signed a contract on 4 October and announced it on Monday 5 October 2026, and may pay up to R$32 million (about US$5.8 million) for up to 20% of Buddha Wellness Group Brasil, the company that runs Buddha Spa, with a call option on a further 10%.

Buddha Spa chief executive Gustavo Albanesi said at the announcement that “Latin America is a blue ocean” for its business format, and the firm plans about 100 Latin American units in five years. The deal is subject to the usual conditions, including approval by CADE, Brazil’s antitrust authority, and it is not known whether that has been given.

The next dated step is Buddha Spa’s first foreign unit, planned for December in Vitacura, Santiago, Chile. The company has not said when it will report fourth-quarter results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does Smart Fit earn most of its money?

Outside Brazil, mainly in Mexico and its other foreign markets, according to the company’s own results.

Is Smart Fit selling health insurance?

No. Founder Edgard Corona framed the health idea as prevention, and the services are still ideas, not launched products.

What is TotalPass?

It is Smart Fit’s corporate subscription that gives employees access to many gyms. The company counts 2.5 million members in Brazil and Mexico.

More: Brazil news

Further reading: Smart Fit and TotalPass growth

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

Sources Smart Fit, third-quarter 2026 earnings release (Divulgação de Resultados 3T26), São Paulo, 4 November 2026; Smart Fit and Buddha Spa announcement of the minority investment, 5 October 2026; Smart Fit chief executive Diogo Corona, statement at the first Caracas gym announcement, 25 September 2026; Edgard Corona, podcast “Do Zero ao Topo”, 28 November 2026; CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica, Brazil’s antitrust authority), merger review; exchange rate: market-data USD/BRL close, 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →