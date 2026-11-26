Mexico’s president says the PAN can skip the 2027 midterms if it wants, after PAN leaders warned they could consider not running if the electoral authority keeps its 2024 seat formula.

Politics: Mexico

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that the National Action Party (PAN), the country’s main conservative opposition party, is free to stay out of next year’s midterm elections if it wants. “Si no quieren participar, que no participen,” she told her morning news conference, meaning “if they do not want to take part, let them not take part”.

The row is about how many seats the governing Morena movement can hold in the 500-member Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress. For readers abroad, a vote held without the main conservative opposition would test how far Mexicans, and investors, trust the system next door to the United States.

Key Facts What. Sheinbaum says the PAN may stay out of the 2027 vote if it chooses.

Next. Election day is Sunday 6 June 2027; INE opened the process on 10 September 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give Morena, Sheinbaum’s party, 87.2% to win the legislative election (26 Nov, 12:36 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Mexico’s president says the PAN can skip the 2027 midterms if it wants, after PAN leaders warned they could consider not running if the electoral authority keeps its 2024 seat formula.

The quarrel starts with how Mexico turns votes into seats. Of the 500 deputies, 300 are elected in single districts and 200 are handed out from party lists, and the National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent body that runs federal elections, applies the formula.

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Ricardo Anaya, who leads the PAN’s senators, has warned that the party could consider not fielding candidates for the lower house if INE keeps the formula it used in 2024. We could not find a dated PAN statement, so the exact wording of that warning is not confirmed.

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INE opened the 2026-2027 federal electoral process on 10 September 2026, and election day is Sunday 6 June 2027. The Constitution (Article 105) bars fundamental changes to electoral rules once a process has begun, so the rules cannot be rewritten before that vote.

At her morning news conference on Thursday 26 November, Sheinbaum also suggested the party may be unsure how many voters it can count on. She argued that the law on list seats is clear, and said a party’s choice not to run does not strip an election of legitimacy.

The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, seat of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, in Mexico City. (File photo, 2009)

The PAN’s case, as its leaders put it, is that a vote can be legal and still be unfair if seats do not follow the ballots. That is the strongest counter-view to Sheinbaum’s position that the law is clear.

The PAN is no marginal voice, because it held the presidency from 2000 to 2012 under Presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón. Its absence from a ballot where all 500 lower-house seats are open would be a sharp break from that record.

The PAN has not said what it will do if INE keeps its criteria, and we could not confirm the date on which its leaders will decide. INE has not yet ruled on how it will apply the formula in 2027.

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The next dated step is election day on Sunday 6 June 2027, with the INE electoral process already open since 10 September 2026. Until the PAN states its position, Sheinbaum’s answer leaves the choice with the opposition.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US prediction platform where users bet real money, prices Morena, Sheinbaum’s party, at 87.2% in its “Mexico Legislative Election Winner” market, with the PAN at 3.9%, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at 2.3% and Citizens’ Movement at 1.8%, on US$118,594 traded (26 November, 12:36 p.m. ET). In a separate market on second place, it prices the PAN at 75.5% on US$93,012 traded.

These prices are bets, not polls, and they do not measure whether the PAN will run. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sheinbaum say about the PAN on 26 November?

She said the party is free to stay out of the 2027 elections if it wants. She added that doing so would not take away the vote’s legitimacy.

Has the PAN decided to skip the 2027 vote?

No. We found no confirmed PAN decision, only a warning from its senators’ leader that it could consider not running.

Why does the PAN object to INE?

It says the way list seats are assigned gives Morena more seats than its votes earn. Sheinbaum says the law on list seats is clear.

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