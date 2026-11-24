A board insider, not an outside banker, will chair one of Mexico’s biggest lenders from February. His career is in retail and property rather than banking.

Office towers along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, photographed in 2013. The photo does not show any company named in the story. Photo: Alejandro Islas Photograph AC / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Business: Mexico

Banco Santander México, one of Mexico’s large banks and a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that its board has chosen Ángel Alverde Losada, a retail and real estate executive, as its next chairman. He takes over on Friday 5 February 2027, when Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga’s term ends.

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The board approved the appointment the same day, the bank said in a filing to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), where it is listed. The filing describes the change as part of “an institutional transition”, in the bank’s words translated from Spanish.

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Key Facts Who. Ángel Alverde Losada, a board member since 2022, becomes chairman of Santander México.

When. The board decided on 24 November; he starts on Friday 5 February 2027.

Succeeds. Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga, board chair since 2020.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

A board insider, not an outside banker, will chair one of Mexico’s biggest lenders from February. His career is in retail and property rather than banking.

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Alverde is no newcomer, since the filing says he has sat on the bank’s board since 2022. He holds a business degree from Universidad Iberoamericana, a private Mexican university, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in the United States.

He has more than 30 years in retail and real estate, the filing says. He has been chief executive of Gigante Grupo Inmobiliario, a real estate group, and of Office Depot de México, an office-supplies retailer.

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He also chaired the board of ANTAD, Mexico’s national association of department and self-service stores, from 2005 to 2008. From 2013 to 2015 he chaired the Consejo de la Comunicación, a Mexican communications council.

The Mexico City skyline along Paseo de la Reforma. File photo. (Photo: JavierDo, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Today he also sits on the boards of ICA, a Mexican construction company, and of Hoteles Presidente, a hotel firm, as well as four charitable foundations. The bank did not say whether he will leave any of those seats.

Diez Barroso has chaired the board since 2020, when she became the first woman to lead the board of a financial group in Mexico, the filing says. The board credited her “strategic vision and leadership” with the bank’s transformation into one of the country’s main financial institutions.

The bank is profitable. It reported net profit of 9.17 billion pesos (about US$472 million at the 19.42 pesos per dollar quoted by RT, a market-data provider, on 24 November) for the third quarter of 2026 in its results of 29 October.

For investors in the United States, the filing points to continuity rather than a change of course. It mentions no change to the executive team, and a board chair leads the board while the chief executive runs the bank.

The filing does not say what Diez Barroso will do next, or whether shareholders must confirm the choice. The next fixed date is 5 February 2027, when the handover takes effect.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who runs Santander México day to day?

The chief executive does, and this announcement concerns the board chair only. The chair leads the board that oversees management.

Is Alverde a banker?

His career is in retail and real estate, with a board seat at the bank since 2022. That makes him an insider to the board but not a career banker.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error