Rwanda’s exit from the Central African bloc is now on the record. It changes the forum where the region’s leaders meet, not the fighting in eastern Congo.

File photo. Central Kigali seen from a hillside, March 2018. Photo: Zenith4237, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Rwanda and ECCAS

On Friday 27 November 2026, leaders of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), a regional bloc of ten countries, formally took note of Rwanda’s withdrawal. Meeting at Sipopo, a district of Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, they asked the bloc’s Commission, its secretariat, to take the administrative, legal and financial steps needed to give the exit effect.

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The decision closes a break that began on 7 June 2025, when Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced it was leaving. That announcement followed the bloc’s 26th ordinary summit in Malabo, which postponed Rwanda’s turn at the rotating chair.

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Key Facts What. Bloc leaders took note of Rwanda’s exit and told the Commission to carry it out.

Where and when. Sipopo, Equatorial Guinea, Friday 27 November 2026.

Next. Chad’s president chairs the bloc; summit planned in N’Djamena in February 2027.

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:45 GMT.

Rwanda’s exit from the Central African bloc is now on the record. It changes the forum where the region’s leaders meet, not the fighting in eastern Congo.

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That Malabo summit kept Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in the chair for another year. Rwanda’s ministry said its right to the rotating chair, “stipulated in Article 6 of the Treaty, was deliberately ignored in order to impose the DRC’s diktat.”

The ministry’s statement of 7 June 2025 said: “Rwanda deplores the instrumentalization of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the support of certain Member States.” It added that “Rwanda sees no justification for remaining in an organization whose current functioning runs counter to its founding principles and intended purpose.”

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The same statement said Rwanda had denounced its “illegal exclusion” from the 22nd summit, held in 2023 in Kinshasa under Congolese chairmanship. Rwanda made that complaint in a letter to the Chairperson of the African Union, the continent’s main political organisation.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the bloc’s member that Rwanda accuses, tells a different story. Its government accuses Rwanda of backing the M23, an armed group fighting in the east of the country, in the east of the country, while Rwanda’s June 2025 statement accuses Kinshasa, Congo’s capital, of manipulating the bloc.

File photo. A main road in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, with traffic and new buildings, 2018. Photo: Emmanuelkwizera, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in its summary of the summit conclusions published on 27 and 28 November, said the leaders expressed concern over the security, humanitarian and health situation in eastern Congo. It added that President Félix President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo warned his colleagues about how serious that situation is.

The leaders urged Kinshasa and Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, to continue de-escalation and to apply United Nations Security Council Resolution 2773, adopted on 21 February 2025. That resolution demands that M23 stop hostilities and withdraw from the areas it occupies.

The resolution also calls for the unconditional withdrawal of Rwandan forces from Congolese territory. It urges both neighbours to resume dialogue and meet their commitments on neutralising the FDLR, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a rebel group of Rwandan origin active in eastern Congo, and on disengaging forces.

Five heads of state attended the Sipopo session: Obiang; Tshisekedi; Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon; Carlos Vila Nova of São Tomé and Príncipe; and Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno of Chad. The rotating chair went to Déby Itno, Chad’s president, because São Tomé and Príncipe, next in line, could not take it.

The next summit is planned in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, in February 2027. The bloc now has ten member states: Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, the Central African Republic, DR Congo, the Republic of Congo, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Chad.

Congo, the government Rwanda accuses of using the bloc, stays inside it. For a reader in the United States, the exit matters because the conflict in eastern Congo, and Rwanda’s alleged role in it, is a subject of United Nations and US diplomacy.

The bloc has taken note of a membership change; it has not said anything that moves troops, rebels or talks. No Rwandan government reaction to the 27 November decision had been found by the evening of 28 November.

The summit text does not say when the exit takes legal effect, what it costs in dues, trade or staff, or what timetable the Commission will follow.

More: Rwanda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the bloc decide about Rwanda?

Its leaders took note of the withdrawal and asked the Commission to handle the administrative, legal and financial steps.

Does the exit end the dispute with Congo?

No. The leaders still urged both governments to continue de-escalation, which shows the dispute outlives the membership question.

Who chairs the bloc now?

Chad’s president, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who is also due to host the next summit.

Sources Rwanda Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, statement of 7 June 2025 (minaffet.gov.rw); Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo, summary of the ECCAS summit conclusions, 27 and 28 November 2026; United Nations Security Council, Resolution 2773 (2025).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error