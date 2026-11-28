Chad now chairs a Central African bloc that is re-forming without Rwanda. The next summit is due in Chad in February 2027.

File photo, 2025. The Hôtel de Ville, the city hall of N'Djamena. (Photo: Legeekdunord, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ECCAS Presidency

On Friday 27 November 2026, Chad took over the rotating chair of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), a regional bloc, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, Chad’s president, who holds the rank of marshal, succeeds Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea’s president, as chair.

The chair passes from Obiang, who stayed on in 2025 when Rwanda’s turn was postponed. Rwanda has since announced its exit from the bloc.

Key Facts Who. Marshal Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno succeeds Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo as chair.

What. Chad now chairs ECCAS, the Central African bloc, for one year.

Where and when. Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Friday 27 November 2026.

Next. Next ordinary summit: February 2027, in Chad.

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:50 GMT.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Guinea-Bissau's junta pushes its vote to 2028” Get the brief

Chad now chairs a Central African bloc that is re-forming without Rwanda. The next summit is due in Chad in February 2027.

ECCAS was created in 1983 to promote economic cooperation among Central African states. Its chair rotates among heads of state, while a separate Commission, the bloc’s secretariat, runs daily work under President Ezéchiel Nibigira of Burundi.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Nibigira was named to lead the Commission at an extraordinary summit in Malabo on 7 September 2025. The Commission, not the chair, carries out the heads of state’s decisions.

The 27th ordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government, the bloc’s top body, met on Friday at Sipopo, outside Malabo. The chair’s term is one year.

According to the summit’s outcome, the chair went to Chad under the bloc’s revised founding treaty because São Tomé and Príncipe was unable to take it. The leaders also acknowledged Rwanda’s withdrawal and told the Commission to handle the consequences.

Lake Chad, the lake basin that gives Chad its name, as seen from Apollo 7 in October 1968. (Photo: NASA, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rwanda announced its exit on 7 June 2025, after the 26th summit in Malabo. Its foreign ministry said its right to chair, set out in the treaty’s rotation rule (Article 6), had been “deliberately ignored”, and that it saw “no justification for remaining” in the bloc.

Rwanda’s statement added that it had already protested, in a letter to the chairperson of the African Union, the continental body, its exclusion from the 22nd summit held in Kinshasa in 2023 under the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s presidency. It said the silence that followed showed the bloc’s failure to enforce its own rules.

Rwanda blamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the support of certain member states, for blocking its turn. That summit’s final communiqué instead postponed Rwanda’s turn and kept Obiang as chair for one more year.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Chad was already rising in the bloc’s structures before the handover. In January 2026, its ambassador Mariam Mahamat Nour was elected vice-president of the Commission at an special summit that Déby joined by video link.

Déby had also taken part in the 26th summit in June 2025 that kept Obiang in the chair. Less than eighteen months later, he holds the chair himself.

The change shows a bloc re-forming without Rwanda around the leaders who stayed. Rwanda’s own statement framed its exit as a response to the rotation dispute and to what it called the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s “instrumentalization” of the bloc.

Two dates frame the term: the ordinary session the leaders set for February 2027 in Chad, and the next rotation of the chair when the one-year term ends. Who follows Chad is not yet known.

More: Chad news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Chad hold the ECCAS chair now?

According to the summit’s outcome, the chair went to Chad under the bloc’s revised treaty because São Tomé and Príncipe was unable to take it. Chad’s president took over on Friday in Malabo.

Has Rwanda left ECCAS?

Rwanda announced its withdrawal in June 2025, citing a dispute over its turn at the chair. Its foreign ministry blamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

What happens next?

The leaders set the next ordinary session for February 2027 in Chad. Chad holds the chair for one year.

Sources Rwanda Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, statement of 7 June 2025; ECCAS, final communiqué of the 26th ordinary session, 7 June 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →