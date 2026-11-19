Rodobens is a Brazilian group from São José do Rio Preto, in São Paulo state, that combines consumer finance and insurance with a chain of car and truck dealerships. Its units, packages of ordinary and preferred shares traded together, are listed on B3, Brazil's main stock exchange, and members of the Verdi family control it through a shareholders' agreement. Full name Rodobens S.A. (formerly GV Holding S.A.) Exchange RBNS (units) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo state, Brazil Sector Holding company: financial services, consórcio (group-purchase schemes), insurance brokerage and automotive retail Website ri.rodobens.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Part of LatAm Company Intelligence This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub → Latest coverage Rodobens Q3 Profit Drops 41.6% Despite Growth in Key Sectors

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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