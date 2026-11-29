Spend the morning outdoors in Jardim Botânico, then move indoors to the museums on Praça Mauá for the afternoon.

Several cultural venues are open today, and most of them are free.

Wall Street ended Friday’s session strongly, and the real gained on the dollar.

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The day in one line: gardens first, museums after lunch, and the CCBB until 8pm.

Rio de Janeiro on a Sunday in late November.





Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 176,573 -0.13% USD/BRL 5.5582 -1.65%

Sources market close, 27 November 2026

01

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venues: Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm and free. — Museums: Museu do Amanhã is open 10am-6pm on Sunday 29 November, at R$30 (half price R$15). — Transport: a single metro journey costs R$7.90. — Markets: shut at weekends; the last settled session was Friday 27 November. — Outlook: the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is free on Tuesday 1 December. — The day for: visitors who want gardens in the morning and museums in the afternoon. A slow Sunday that rewards an early start.

02

What to See & Do

SUNDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — GARDENS, THEN THE PORT Parque Lage at 8am, Praça Mauá by afternoon Start at Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico, which opens at 8am and is free. The park closes at 5pm. Walk to the neighbouring Jardim Botânico, also open from 8am to 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. After lunch, go to Praça Mauá in Centro. The Museu do Amanhã is open 10am-6pm at R$30, or R$15 for half price. The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is on the same square. It opens 11am-6pm and costs R$20. The metro is the simplest way to reach Centro. A single journey costs R$7.90.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE Parque Lage and the Jardim Botânico sit side by side in Jardim Botânico. Both open at 8am and close at 5pm. Parque Lage is free. The botanical garden charges foreigners R$80, so budget for it.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro is open 9am-8pm today and is free. It is a calm place to read or sketch.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — INDOORS IN CENTRO The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro has only partly reopened, so check its hours before you go. The Paço Imperial is open 12pm-6pm and also free. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura library is closed today. It opens Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free. It is the one confirmed venue still open after 7pm.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — 9am-8pm, free; the latest-opening venue today Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am-6pm, R$30 (half R$15) Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am-6pm, R$20 (free on Tuesdays) Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — 10am-6pm, free; partial reopening Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm-6pm, free Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am-5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35

-0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 · EUR / BRL 6.08 · Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.30% ENEV3 Industrials -0.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.30% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.03% ABEV3 Energy -1.63% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -2.77% AZZA3 Materials -5.27% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,657.88

+1.85%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.56

+1.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.56 — +4.27% 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.14 -2.43% +30.06% 43.19 44.87 41.42 64,577,700 VALE3 57.19 -2.62% -13.78% 58.73 59.55 56.89 31,802,900 ITUB4 42.73 +0.40% +8.11% 42.56 44.80 42.51 41,171,300 BBDC4 16.07 +1.52% -17.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 151,261,300 BBAS3 16.90 +2.18% -23.74% 16.54 18.60 16.66 131,270,100 B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% +16.97% 16.16 18.37 16.79 102,379,900 ABEV3 16.26 -1.03% +18.51% 16.43 16.73 16.17 46,610,800 WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% +13.21% 51.36 51.75 49.31 12,930,200 PRIO3 61.93 -0.83% +64.23% 62.45 63.19 60.88 9,622,700 SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% +7.84% 54.87 53.93 51.94 14,708,100 RENT3 34.65 +2.61% -22.48% 33.77 39.60 33.89 33,805,300 AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% -42.27% 16.94 19.00 16.22 6,444,600 CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% -54.13% 3.74 4.12 3.76 25,786,800 GGBR4 25.89 -2.30% +35.48% 26.50 26.94 25.79 18,063,200 ENEV3 29.38 +2.30% +46.61% 28.72 30.24 29.00 19,748,400 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.23

+6.62% SUZB3

51.98

-5.27% CSNA3

3.89

+4.01% WEGE3

49.87

-2.90% AZZA3

16.47

-2.77% VALE3

57.19

-2.62% RENT3

34.65

+2.61% PETR4

42.14

-2.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 29 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Sunday, November 29, 2026 Read →

03

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Praça Mauá and Centro are easiest by metro and VLT.

Ride apps suit Jardim Botânico.

04

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry some cash for small purchases and a card for ticket desks. Foreign visitors pay R$80 at the Jardim Botânico, so keep that in your budget.

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Keep your phone out of sight on the walk between Centro squares, especially once the crowds thin after 6pm.

05

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

The free venues in Centro are an easy place to meet people on a Sunday.

06

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are shut at weekends. Friday’s session ended with a strong rally on Wall Street, led by technology shares, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell sharply.

The real gained against the dollar, while the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, ended almost flat. Buenos Aires fell, and Lima and Santiago rose.

Gold and silver both climbed, and the US ten-year yield rose. Trading resumes on Monday.

Brazil’s unemployment rate for the quarter to October was 5.1%, according to IBGE, the national statistics agency, released on Friday 27 November (RT economic calendar, RT).

07

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD SUN 29 — Parque Lage and Jardim Botânico from 8am, then Praça Mauá museums until 6pm. TUE 1 — The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is free on Tuesdays. THU 3 — Theatro Municipal guided visits run Wednesday to Saturday at R$20.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in December.

Background: Rio Academy Hosts Launch of 48 Women’s Books.

08

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

How much is the metro in Rio?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

Which museums are open on a Sunday in Rio?

Today the CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, MAR and Paço Imperial are open. Hours run from 9am to 8pm at the CCBB and 10am to 6pm at the Museu do Amanhã.

What does the Jardim Botânico cost for foreigners?

Foreign visitors pay R$80, and residents pay R$40. It is open 8am-5pm daily, except Wednesdays, when it opens at 11am.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.