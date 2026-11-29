Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, November 29, 2026
Spend the morning outdoors in Jardim Botânico, then move indoors to the museums on Praça Mauá for the afternoon.
Several cultural venues are open today, and most of them are free.
Wall Street ended Friday’s session strongly, and the real gained on the dollar.
The day in one line: gardens first, museums after lunch, and the CCBB until 8pm.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|176,573
|-0.13%
|USD/BRL
|5.5582
|-1.65%
Sources
- market close, 27 November 2026
01
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A slow Sunday that rewards an early start.
02
What to See & Do
SUNDAY IN RIO
Parque Lage at 8am, Praça Mauá by afternoon
Start at Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico, which opens at 8am and is free. The park closes at 5pm.
Walk to the neighbouring Jardim Botânico, also open from 8am to 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
After lunch, go to Praça Mauá in Centro. The Museu do Amanhã is open 10am-6pm at R$30, or R$15 for half price.
The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is on the same square. It opens 11am-6pm and costs R$20.
The metro is the simplest way to reach Centro. A single journey costs R$7.90.
Parque Lage and the Jardim Botânico sit side by side in Jardim Botânico. Both open at 8am and close at 5pm.
Parque Lage is free. The botanical garden charges foreigners R$80, so budget for it.
The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro is open 9am-8pm today and is free. It is a calm place to read or sketch.
The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro has only partly reopened, so check its hours before you go. The Paço Imperial is open 12pm-6pm and also free.
The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura library is closed today. It opens Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm.
The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free. It is the one confirmed venue still open after 7pm.
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — 9am-8pm, free; the latest-opening venue today
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am-6pm, R$30 (half R$15)
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am-6pm, R$20 (free on Tuesdays)
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — 10am-6pm, free; partial reopening
Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm-6pm, free
Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am-5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.13%
176,573.35
-0.13%
71,657.88
+1.85%
10,718.56
+1.68%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|176,573.35
|-0.13%
|+11.55%
|176,799.84
|183,626
|175,899
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.56
|—
|+4.27%
|5.65
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.14
|-2.43%
|+30.06%
|43.19
|44.87
|41.42
|64,577,700
|VALE3
|57.19
|-2.62%
|-13.78%
|58.73
|59.55
|56.89
|31,802,900
|ITUB4
|42.73
|+0.40%
|+8.11%
|42.56
|44.80
|42.51
|41,171,300
|BBDC4
|16.07
|+1.52%
|-17.51%
|15.83
|16.90
|15.66
|151,261,300
|BBAS3
|16.90
|+2.18%
|-23.74%
|16.54
|18.60
|16.66
|131,270,100
|B3SA3
|17.23
|+6.62%
|+16.97%
|16.16
|18.37
|16.79
|102,379,900
|ABEV3
|16.26
|-1.03%
|+18.51%
|16.43
|16.73
|16.17
|46,610,800
|WEGE3
|49.87
|-2.90%
|+13.21%
|51.36
|51.75
|49.31
|12,930,200
|PRIO3
|61.93
|-0.83%
|+64.23%
|62.45
|63.19
|60.88
|9,622,700
|SUZB3
|51.98
|-5.27%
|+7.84%
|54.87
|53.93
|51.94
|14,708,100
|RENT3
|34.65
|+2.61%
|-22.48%
|33.77
|39.60
|33.89
|33,805,300
|AZZA3
|16.47
|-2.77%
|-42.27%
|16.94
|19.00
|16.22
|6,444,600
|CSNA3
|3.89
|+4.01%
|-54.13%
|3.74
|4.12
|3.76
|25,786,800
|GGBR4
|25.89
|-2.30%
|+35.48%
|26.50
|26.94
|25.79
|18,063,200
|ENEV3
|29.38
|+2.30%
|+46.61%
|28.72
|30.24
|29.00
|19,748,400
17.23
+6.62%
51.98
-5.27%
3.89
+4.01%
49.87
-2.90%
16.47
-2.77%
57.19
-2.62%
34.65
+2.61%
42.14
-2.43%
03
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$7.90. Praça Mauá and Centro are easiest by metro and VLT.
Ride apps suit Jardim Botânico.
04
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry some cash for small purchases and a card for ticket desks. Foreign visitors pay R$80 at the Jardim Botânico, so keep that in your budget.
Keep your phone out of sight on the walk between Centro squares, especially once the crowds thin after 6pm.
05
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
The free venues in Centro are an easy place to meet people on a Sunday.
06
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets are shut at weekends. Friday’s session ended with a strong rally on Wall Street, led by technology shares, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell sharply.
The real gained against the dollar, while the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, ended almost flat. Buenos Aires fell, and Lima and Santiago rose.
Gold and silver both climbed, and the US ten-year yield rose. Trading resumes on Monday.
Brazil’s unemployment rate for the quarter to October was 5.1%, according to IBGE, the national statistics agency, released on Friday 27 November (RT economic calendar, RT).
07
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
SUN 29 — Parque Lage and Jardim Botânico from 8am, then Praça Mauá museums until 6pm.
TUE 1 — The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is free on Tuesdays.
THU 3 — Theatro Municipal guided visits run Wednesday to Saturday at R$20.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in December.
Background: Rio Academy Hosts Launch of 48 Women’s Books.
08
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
How much is the metro in Rio?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
Which museums are open on a Sunday in Rio?
Today the CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, MAR and Paço Imperial are open. Hours run from 9am to 8pm at the CCBB and 10am to 6pm at the Museu do Amanhã.
What does the Jardim Botânico cost for foreigners?
Foreign visitors pay R$80, and residents pay R$40. It is open 8am-5pm daily, except Wednesdays, when it opens at 11am.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.
Read More from The Rio Times