Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 28, 2026
We have no confirmed forecast for Saturday 28 November, so this plan follows opening hours rather than the sky.
The day’s headline is culture: eight venues are open, and two well-known reading and exhibition spaces are shut.
On the business side, markets are closed this weekend and Friday’s close is on the board in words only.
In one line: start on Praça Mauá in Centro, then choose a garden in Jardim Botânico if the sun is out.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|176,573
|-0.13%
|USD/BRL
|5.5582
|-1.65%
Sources
- market close, 27 November 2026
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Check the city’s official forecast before you leave. Pack for both sun and a short shower, since Rio weather can turn quickly in late November.
Our plan for the days ahead rests on opening days, not the weather.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A good Saturday to let the museums choose the route.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.13%
176,573.35
-0.13%
71,637.33
+1.83%
10,718.92
+1.69%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|176,573.35
|-0.13%
|+11.55%
|176,799.84
|183,626
|175,899
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.56
|-1.65%
|+4.27%
|5.65
|5.65
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.14
|-2.43%
|+30.06%
|43.19
|44.87
|41.42
|64,577,700
|VALE3
|57.19
|-2.62%
|-13.78%
|58.73
|59.55
|56.89
|31,802,900
|ITUB4
|42.73
|+0.40%
|+8.11%
|42.56
|44.80
|42.51
|41,171,300
|BBDC4
|16.07
|+1.52%
|-17.51%
|15.83
|16.90
|15.66
|151,261,300
|BBAS3
|16.90
|+2.18%
|-23.74%
|16.54
|18.60
|16.66
|131,270,100
|B3SA3
|17.23
|+6.62%
|+16.97%
|16.16
|18.37
|16.79
|102,379,900
|ABEV3
|16.26
|-1.03%
|+18.51%
|16.43
|16.73
|16.17
|46,610,800
|WEGE3
|49.87
|-2.90%
|+13.21%
|51.36
|51.75
|49.31
|12,930,200
|PRIO3
|61.93
|-0.83%
|+64.23%
|62.45
|63.19
|60.88
|9,622,700
|SUZB3
|51.98
|-5.27%
|+7.84%
|54.87
|53.93
|51.94
|14,708,100
|RENT3
|34.65
|+2.61%
|-22.48%
|33.77
|39.60
|33.89
|33,805,300
|AZZA3
|16.47
|-2.77%
|-42.27%
|16.94
|19.00
|16.22
|6,444,600
|CSNA3
|3.89
|+4.01%
|-54.13%
|3.74
|4.12
|3.76
|25,786,800
|GGBR4
|25.89
|-2.30%
|+35.48%
|26.50
|26.94
|25.79
|18,063,200
|ENEV3
|29.38
|+2.30%
|+46.61%
|28.72
|30.24
|29.00
|19,748,400
17.23
+6.62%
51.98
-5.27%
3.89
+4.01%
49.87
-2.90%
16.47
-2.77%
57.19
-2.62%
34.65
+2.61%
42.14
-2.43%
03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN RIO
Start at the harbour, finish at the CCBB
Begin at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens 10am-6pm; check the museum’s own site for ticket prices.
Next door, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is open 11am-6pm. Entry is R$20.
Then head to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the best place to end the day because it stays open longest.
The single metro journey costs R$7.90. Allow time to walk between venues in Centro.
The Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm today. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm and is free. Go early if the sky is clear.
We have not verified any café or coworking hours for this Saturday, so we name none. Check opening hours before you carry a laptop across town.
The CCBB in Centro is open 9am-8pm and free, which makes it a sensible base for a break between meetings.
For a slower day, try the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro. It is open 10am-6pm, free, and partly reopened.
Or visit the Paço Imperial in Centro, open 12pm-6pm and free.
The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free. After that, plan your evening around somewhere you already know.
Theatro Municipal do Rio (guided visits) — Centro — guided visits run Wednesday to Saturday, R$20; confirm the time slot at the box office
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am-6pm, R$20
Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm-6pm, free, a quiet option for a late start
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening
Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — 8am-5pm, free
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$7.90. We found no confirmed disruption on Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4 or on the VLT for today.
If it rains, expect ride-app prices to rise around Centro and the Zona Sul. Check the operators’ own pages before you travel.
05
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access, and keep a little cash for entry desks that may not take foreign cards. Foreign visitors to the Jardim Botânico pay R$80, so check your card works before you queue.
In Centro, the streets around Praça Mauá are quieter at weekends, so keep your phone out of sight and stay on the main walkways between venues.
06
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free venues such as the CCBB in Centro and Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico are easy places to meet people without a booking.
07
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
Check the clubs’ official pages for kickoff times in BRT before you plan a bar visit.
08
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets are closed on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November, so there is no trading to report. The board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) carries every figure from Friday’s close.
In words, Wall Street ended Friday firmly higher and the VIX fear gauge fell sharply. Brazil’s Ibovespa was little changed, while Argentina’s Merval fell.
Brazil’s IGP-M wholesale inflation index ran at 1.24% in November against 0.94% expected, and unemployment fell to 5.1% in October from 5.2% (RT economic calendar, RT). Check back when exchanges reopen on Monday 30 November.
09
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Mon 30 — CCBB is open; Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed.
TUE 1 — CCBB is closed on Tuesdays; Paço Imperial is open.
WED 2 — the Jardim Botânico opens from 11am and CCBB is open 9am-8pm.
Background: FotoRio 2026 Brings 15 Photo Shows to Rio.
Background: Festival de Verão do Rio 2027 Line-Up, Dates and Tickets.
10
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which museums are open in Rio on Saturday 28 November?
The CCBB (free), Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes (free), MAR (R$20) and Paço Imperial (free) are open. The Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage are open too.
The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura and the Centro Cultural dos Correios are closed today.
How much does the Jardim Botânico cost for foreigners?
Entry is R$80 for foreigners and R$40 for residents. It is open 8am-5pm daily, with Wednesday opening from 11am.
How much is a single metro journey?
A single journey costs R$7.90. We found no confirmed disruption today.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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