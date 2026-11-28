We have no confirmed forecast for Saturday 28 November, so this plan follows opening hours rather than the sky.

The day’s headline is culture: eight venues are open, and two well-known reading and exhibition spaces are shut.

On the business side, markets are closed this weekend and Friday’s close is on the board in words only.

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In one line: start on Praça Mauá in Centro, then choose a garden in Jardim Botânico if the sun is out.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Saturday, November 28, 2026. Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 176,573 -0.13% USD/BRL 5.5582 -1.65%

Sources market close, 27 November 2026

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Check the city’s official forecast before you leave. Pack for both sun and a short shower, since Rio weather can turn quickly in late November.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “A banker gets Brazil's purse strings. Stocks jump 6%” Get the brief

Our plan for the days ahead rests on opening days, not the weather.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venue/time: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro — Saturday 28 November, 9am-8pm, free — Markets: Friday’s close is on the board; exchanges are shut on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November — Weekend/outlook: Most venues stay open on Sunday 29 November; the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial close on Monday 30 November — The day for: Expats and nomads who want an unhurried, culture-led Saturday A good Saturday to let the museums choose the route.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35

-0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% EUR / BRL 6.08 -4.77% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.30% ENEV3 Industrials -0.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.30% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.03% ABEV3 Energy -1.63% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -2.77% AZZA3 Materials -5.27% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,637.33

+1.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.92

+1.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.14 -2.43% +30.06% 43.19 44.87 41.42 64,577,700 VALE3 57.19 -2.62% -13.78% 58.73 59.55 56.89 31,802,900 ITUB4 42.73 +0.40% +8.11% 42.56 44.80 42.51 41,171,300 BBDC4 16.07 +1.52% -17.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 151,261,300 BBAS3 16.90 +2.18% -23.74% 16.54 18.60 16.66 131,270,100 B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% +16.97% 16.16 18.37 16.79 102,379,900 ABEV3 16.26 -1.03% +18.51% 16.43 16.73 16.17 46,610,800 WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% +13.21% 51.36 51.75 49.31 12,930,200 PRIO3 61.93 -0.83% +64.23% 62.45 63.19 60.88 9,622,700 SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% +7.84% 54.87 53.93 51.94 14,708,100 RENT3 34.65 +2.61% -22.48% 33.77 39.60 33.89 33,805,300 AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% -42.27% 16.94 19.00 16.22 6,444,600 CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% -54.13% 3.74 4.12 3.76 25,786,800 GGBR4 25.89 -2.30% +35.48% 26.50 26.94 25.79 18,063,200 ENEV3 29.38 +2.30% +46.61% 28.72 30.24 29.00 19,748,400 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.23

+6.62% SUZB3

51.98

-5.27% CSNA3

3.89

+4.01% WEGE3

49.87

-2.90% AZZA3

16.47

-2.77% VALE3

57.19

-2.62% RENT3

34.65

+2.61% PETR4

42.14

-2.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Bitcoin Rises 1.63% to US$61,482 as Stocks Rally Read →

03

What to See & Do

SATURDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — PRAÇA MAUÁ AND CENTRO Start at the harbour, finish at the CCBB Begin at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens 10am-6pm; check the museum’s own site for ticket prices. Next door, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is open 11am-6pm. Entry is R$20. Then head to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the best place to end the day because it stays open longest. The single metro journey costs R$7.90. Allow time to walk between venues in Centro.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IN JARDIM BOTÂNICO The Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm today. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm and is free. Go early if the sky is clear.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We have not verified any café or coworking hours for this Saturday, so we name none. Check opening hours before you carry a laptop across town. The CCBB in Centro is open 9am-8pm and free, which makes it a sensible base for a break between meetings.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — QUIET GALLERIES For a slower day, try the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro. It is open 10am-6pm, free, and partly reopened. Or visit the Paço Imperial in Centro, open 12pm-6pm and free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free. After that, plan your evening around somewhere you already know.

ALSO ON TODAY Theatro Municipal do Rio (guided visits) — Centro — guided visits run Wednesday to Saturday, R$20; confirm the time slot at the box office Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am-6pm, R$20 Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm-6pm, free, a quiet option for a late start Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — 8am-5pm, free

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$7.90. We found no confirmed disruption on Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4 or on the VLT for today.

If it rains, expect ride-app prices to rise around Centro and the Zona Sul. Check the operators’ own pages before you travel.

05

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, and keep a little cash for entry desks that may not take foreign cards. Foreign visitors to the Jardim Botânico pay R$80, so check your card works before you queue.

In Centro, the streets around Praça Mauá are quieter at weekends, so keep your phone out of sight and stay on the main walkways between venues.

06

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as the CCBB in Centro and Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico are easy places to meet people without a booking.

07

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the clubs’ official pages for kickoff times in BRT before you plan a bar visit.

08

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are closed on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November, so there is no trading to report. The board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) carries every figure from Friday’s close.

In words, Wall Street ended Friday firmly higher and the VIX fear gauge fell sharply. Brazil’s Ibovespa was little changed, while Argentina’s Merval fell.

Brazil’s IGP-M wholesale inflation index ran at 1.24% in November against 0.94% expected, and unemployment fell to 5.1% in October from 5.2% (RT economic calendar, RT). Check back when exchanges reopen on Monday 30 November.

09

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Mon 30 — CCBB is open; Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed. TUE 1 — CCBB is closed on Tuesdays; Paço Imperial is open. WED 2 — the Jardim Botânico opens from 11am and CCBB is open 9am-8pm.

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Background: Festival de Verão do Rio 2027 Line-Up, Dates and Tickets.

10

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in Rio on Saturday 28 November?

The CCBB (free), Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes (free), MAR (R$20) and Paço Imperial (free) are open. The Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage are open too. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura and the Centro Cultural dos Correios are closed today.

How much does the Jardim Botânico cost for foreigners?

Entry is R$80 for foreigners and R$40 for residents. It is open 8am-5pm daily, with Wednesday opening from 11am.

How much is a single metro journey?

A single journey costs R$7.90. We found no confirmed disruption today.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.