Twelve shows sit in one federal-courts building, two open in Botafogo, and one comes with a dispute behind it. Here is what is confirmed, and what still needs a phone call.

Praça Tiradentes in central Rio, home to both Teatro João Caetano and the Nova Gafieira. (Photo: "Praça Tiradentes - Rio de Janeiro - 20220223135356" by Estela Neto, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.)

Events: Rio de Janeiro

FotoRio 2026, the photography festival of Rio de Janeiro, starts its programme on Saturday 28 November 2026 with 15 exhibitions at three venues, most of which open in early December. The city art centre’s show runs from 28 November, Botafogo opens on 4 December and the main centre on 5 December.

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Most of the work hangs in central Rio and much of it is free, which makes it an easy addition to a trip. Some prize names on the list, such as the Sony World Photography Awards and the Prix Dior, will be familiar to visitors from abroad.

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Key Facts What. 15 photography exhibitions at three Rio venues, from 28 November 2026.

When. Botafogo opens 4 December and the main centre 5 December; viewing there ends 14 February 2027.

Cost. Free at the federal-courts centre (12 shows); Acaso Cultural openings free; city art centre entry not confirmed.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 17:00 GMT.

Twelve shows sit in one federal-courts building, two open in Botafogo, and one comes with a dispute behind it. Here is what is confirmed, and what still needs a phone call.

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Twelve Shows at the CCJF

The Centro Cultural Justiça Federal (CCJF), a cultural centre of the federal courts at Avenida Rio Branco 241 in Centro, holds 12 of the 15 exhibitions. The CCJF programme page says the opening is on Saturday 5 December 2026 at 16:00.

Viewing runs from Sunday 6 December 2026 to Sunday 14 February 2027, Tuesday to Sunday, 11:00 to 19:00. Entry is free.

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The organiser’s press release says the line-up includes M’kumba by Gui Christ, winner of the Portrait category at the Sony World Photography Awards 2025, an international photography competition. It looks at Afro-Brazilian religions and religious intolerance.

Querido Pai (Dear Father) by Danilo Zocatelli, a winner of the 2025 Prix Dior for photography and visual arts, deals with masculinity, affection and queer identity. Terra Vermelha: Vida e Morte na Amazônia Brasileira (Red Earth: Life and Death in the Brazilian Amazon) is by the Italian photographer Tommaso Protti, a winner of the Carmignac photojournalism prize, a French award, and draws on more than a decade of research into social and environmental conflict.

Carobnice is a group show by six Slovenian artists, curated by the Portuguese curator Ângela Berlinde, that reframes the witch as a symbol of knowledge, resistance and transformation. Geografias Brasilienses, curated by Cinara Barbosa, is a second group show.

The release also names Fernando Banzi, Marcela Novais, Thiago Dezan, Ailton Silva, Kitty Paranaguá, Fernanda Chemale and Thiago Barros without giving titles. Which of them show at which venue is not confirmed.

Read together, the titles at the federal-courts centre cover Afro-Brazilian religion, masculinity and queer identity, conflict in the Amazon and the figure of the witch. The two Botafogo shows turn to a Rio favela community and to the look of the city itself.

The Theatro Municipal opera house on Cinelândia square in central Rio de Janeiro. File photo.

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Two Openings in Botafogo

Acaso Cultural, a venue at Rua Vicente de Sousa 16 in Botafogo, opens two exhibitions on Friday 4 December 2026 at 18:00, free of charge. Santa Marta by Elana Paulino shows everyday life in the Santa Marta community.

Vitral by João Victor Burton looks at reflections and overlaps in the urban landscape. The viewing period and opening hours have not yet been confirmed.

A Show Another Venue Dropped

The Centro Municipal de Arte Hélio Oiticica (CMAHO), a city-run art centre at Rua Luís de Camões 68 by Praça Tiradentes in Centro, hosts one show from 28 November 2026 to 2 January 2027. It is Pequena enciclopédia sociopolítica ilustrada do Brasil contemporâneo (Small Illustrated Sociopolitical Encyclopaedia of Contemporary Brazil) by Andrea Eichenberger, curated by Emmanuelle Halkin.

The show looks at everyday symbols, gestures and objects that took on political meanings between 2013 and 2023. The organiser says another institution cancelled it in May 2026 over its political content, and that institution’s reasons are not stated.

Before You Go

Opening hours and admission for the CMAHO show are not confirmed. City listings show the centre open Monday to Saturday, 10:00 to 18:00 in general, so check before you travel.

Friday 4 December 2026, 18:00: openings at Acaso Cultural

Saturday 5 December 2026, 16:00: opening at the CCJF

Sunday 6 December 2026 to Sunday 14 February 2027: CCJF viewing

28 November 2026 to 2 January 2027: the CMAHO show

The CCJF and the CMAHO are both in Centro, so they can be combined in one day. The CCJF is the simplest start, since it is free and open six days a week.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is FotoRio 2026 free?

The 12 CCJF exhibitions are free, and so are the Acaso Cultural openings. Admission to the CMAHO show is not confirmed.

When does FotoRio 2026 open?

The programme runs from 28 November 2026. Acaso Cultural opens on 4 December and the CCJF on 5 December.

Where is FotoRio 2026 held?

At three venues: the CCJF and the CMAHO in Centro, and Acaso Cultural in Botafogo.

How long does FotoRio 2026 run?

Viewing at the CCJF ends on 14 February 2027, and the CMAHO show ends on 2 January 2027. Acaso Cultural has not confirmed its viewing period.





Sources Sources CCJF programme page

FotoRio organiser press release

City listings for the Centro Municipal de Arte Hélio Oiticica

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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