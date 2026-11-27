Quiñenco’s profit grew, but its shipping, ports and brewing holdings pulled in different directions.

A public square in Coquimbo, Chile. Photo: Hayleen E. Cid A, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

Chile · Brief

Quiñenco, the holding company of Chile’s Luksic family, said in its results statement on Friday 27 November 2026 that nine-month net profit rose 5% to 580,146 million Chilean pesos (about US$561 million). The period runs to 30 September 2026, and all peso figures here are converted at 1,033.6 pesos per US$, the market rate on 27 November 2026.

The Santiago-listed group holds stakes in a bank, fuel retail, shipping, ports and beer, so in our assessment its numbers work as a gauge of Chile’s economy. Quiñenco said the profit was led by Banco de Chile and the fuel distributor Enex.

Key Facts Who. Quiñenco, the Luksic family’s holding company listed in Santiago.

What. Nine-month net profit of US$561 million, up 5% on a year earlier.

When. Nine months to 30 September 2026, published 27 November 2026.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 17:41 GMT

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Quiñenco’s profit grew, but its shipping, ports and brewing holdings pulled in different directions.

Quiñenco said in its first-quarter release that profit for January to March 2026 was 200,067 million pesos (about US$194 million), 2.8% below the same quarter of 2025. That quarter included an after-tax gain of more than 77,000 million pesos (about US$74 million) from selling shares in Nexans, a French cable maker, in February 2026.

Macario Valdés, Quiñenco’s general manager, said in the results statement on 27 November 2026: “Although we are in a context of lower economic dynamism, our companies had solid performances, reaffirming that we have a resilient portfolio, with strong and agile companies, which allows us to keep exploring new opportunities.” The quote is translated from the Spanish original.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: a street in Alto Hospicio, Tarapacá Region, northern Chile. (betoscopio, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Quiñenco said growth came mainly from Banco de Chile and Enex, plus a recovery at the shipping holding CSAV after a first-half loss. Banco de Chile earned 946,928 million pesos (about US$916 million) in the nine months, up 2.2% on a year earlier.

Its contribution to Quiñenco was 242,230 million pesos (about US$234 million), the largest of any holding. Higher operating income helped, while extra second-quarter provisions raised credit-loss expense.

Enex, which runs fuel distribution and convenience stores under the Shell and Upa! brands, contributed 84,765 million pesos (about US$82 million), against 39,091 million pesos (about US$38 million) a year earlier. Quiñenco pointed to a revaluation of inventories and to sales volumes up 1.5%.

CSAV, a shipping holding whose main asset is Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, contributed 101,628 million pesos (about US$98 million), down 9.7% on a year earlier but positive after the first-half loss. Quiñenco said Hapag-Lloyd, the German carrier, reported net profit of US$813 million to September, 12.9% lower, and raised its 2026 outlook in November.

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SM SAAM, a port, towing and logistics company, contributed 35,760 million pesos (about US$35 million), down 5.6%, Quiñenco said. Higher fuel costs, currency appreciation against the dollar and higher tax weighed on towing and air logistics.

CCU, a Chilean brewer and drinks group, saw net profit fall 20.4%, which left a contribution of 13,695 million pesos (about US$13 million). Quiñenco said the Chile segment was strong, while wine and international business were weaker and restructuring costs rose.

At corporate level the result was lower, Quiñenco said, because of higher inflation on its inflation-indexed liabilities and higher income tax. Nexans gains partly offset this: a February share sale, a higher market value and dividends on the stake.

The 2025 base had included a Nexans share sale in September. The company did not say in the statement how much of the nine-month profit is one-off.

We could not open the full filing with the CMF, Chile’s financial regulator, so every figure here rests on the company’s results statement. We have no confirmed date for the group’s next update, and background on the group is in the Quiñenco company profile.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Quiñenco’s profit growth come from?

Mainly from Banco de Chile and Enex, plus a recovery at the shipping holding CSAV, the company said. SM SAAM and CCU contributed less.

Why does Quiñenco matter outside Chile?

It is one of Chile’s largest business groups, with stakes in a bank, fuel retail, shipping, ports and beer. In our assessment, that makes its results a gauge of the Chilean economy.

Sources Sources Quiñenco results statement for the nine months to 30 September 2026, published 27 November 2026

Quiñenco first-quarter 2026 and full-year 2025 releases (quinenco.cl)

RT market rate of 1,033.6 pesos per US$, 27 November 2026. The full filing with the CMF (Chile’s financial regulator) could not be opened

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