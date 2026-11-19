Quality Software is an information technology services company based in Rio de Janeiro that provides IT, digital and automation services to businesses. Its shares are listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the code QUSW3. Full name Quality Software S.A. (S.A. means public limited company), formerly Quality Software Ltda. Ticker / exchange QUSW3 (ordinary, voting shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (CVM registry) Sector Information technology services (CVM sector label: holding and administration companies, communication and information technology) Website quality.com.br (investor relations: ri.quality.com.br) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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