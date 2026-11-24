A small trade group has joined a legal fight over whether LUMA’s grid contract survives, and it wants the court to rule that the 2022 extension never had legal force.

File photo. Tangled power lines on a utility pole in Puerto Rico, March 2018. Photo: Lorie Shaull, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Puerto Rico: Energy

Puerto Rico’s community pharmacies asked the island’s Supreme Court, as reported on Monday 23 November 2026, to void a 2022 letter extending the contract of LUMA, the company running the power grid. Their trade group, the Asociación de Farmacias de la Comunidad de Puerto Rico, says unstable electricity forces its roughly 1,000 pharmacies to pay for backup power.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its pharmacies fill prescriptions for American citizens on Medicare and Medicaid, the federal health plans for older and low-income people. The case tests whether the 2022 extension of LUMA’s contract, which keeps the grid running, stays valid.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Energy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Community pharmacies’ association, backing the government against LUMA, the private company running Puerto Rico’s power grid.

What. The pharmacies asked the island’s Supreme Court to void a 2022 letter extending LUMA’s contract.

Where. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court; the government filed the cases and the association backs it.

When. Filing reported Monday 23 November 2026; no hearing date announced.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

A small trade group has joined a legal fight over whether LUMA’s grid contract survives, and it wants the court to rule that the 2022 extension never had legal force.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The fight began on 11 December 2025, when the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (AAPP), a government agency that oversees private operators, sued together with PREPA, the state power utility. The Government of Puerto Rico filed its own suit on 16 December, and both attack a letter of Wednesday 30 November 2022 that extended LUMA’s contract.

On 5 August 2026 the Supreme Court agreed to take over both cases and merge them, in a resolution (2026 TSPR 85) that decides nothing on the merits. Metro Puerto Rico, a local newspaper, reported that four justices dissented.

The government parties had 30 days to file a brief on the remedies or transition they seek, and LUMA gets 30 days after receiving it. The court said it must decide who was responsible for obtaining the approvals, and whether gaps can be fixed or void the deal.

LUMA says government entities themselves requested, approved and signed the letter, so it invested and operated for more than three years believing the extension valid. On 5 August it called the ruling procedural, said the case belongs first in the trial court and said it is ready to present its position.

The Government and the Board Push Back

Energy czar Josué Colón Ortiz, who heads the AAPP, said on 20 October that no contract can be amended without meeting legal requirements, “particularly when it is an essential service” (our translation). That day the court rejected the government parties’ objection to documents LUMA filed, Metro Puerto Rico reported, and told the parties to file no more briefs unless asked.

The Fiscal Oversight Board, a federally created panel overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances, asked on 20 October to appear as a friend of the court and warned that returning the grid to PREPA would be illegal. We could not read its full argument.

According to the government, LUMA says annulling the letter would cost US$1.3 billion. The government calls that figure false and says it is meant to sow fear and chaos.

If the letter is voided, the government says, the contract would end in an orderly way under its own terms and a new private operator could take over. The pharmacies ask that the AAPP, not the court, choose LUMA’s successor and obtain the approvals.

File photo. Linemen work on a power-line pole in Guánica, Puerto Rico.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Puerto Rico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Pharmacies’ Case Against the Letter

The pharmacies’ filing says the letter replaced an 18-month interim period that ended automatically with an arrangement that has no fixed end date. It adds that the letter lacked a compliance certificate from the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, the regulator, and the yes vote of both board members who represent the public interest on the AAPP board.

The association argues this breached Law 120-2018, a 2018 grid law, and asks the court to recognise the end of the main contract and its Supplemental Agreement, the add-on deal that set LUMA’s terms. It says LUMA has not delivered the expected stability of service.

The filing cites National Community Pharmacists Association data, a US trade group’s, that independent pharmacies on the island dispensed more than 48.8 million prescriptions. Over 16.5 million came under Medicare Part D, the federal drug plan for older people, and about 8.8 million under Medicaid.

The association argues that a pharmacy open during an outage proves it paid for backup equipment, fuel and maintenance, not that the grid was adequate. The filing cites press statements of 23 October 2026 that put monthly power bills at US$1,000 to US$2,000 at some pharmacies and above US$6,000 at others.

A survey cited in the filing puts the median expected cost of a one-day outage at US$3,700, of 14 days at US$13,000 and of 30 days at US$33,000. It found 57% of pharmacies have backup power.

The association also wants the court to set the legal framework and send the case back to the trial court to require a staged plan with deadlines, operators and funding. Its stated contribution is a view from members’ daily experience.

The court has not said whether it accepts the pharmacies’ brief as amicus curiae, a friend-of-the-court submission, and no hearing or ruling date is announced. We have not read the filing itself, so its claims appear here as the association’s, and we could not confirm that all briefs due after 5 August are in.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Puerto Rico’s pharmacies asking the Supreme Court to do?

They ask it to declare void the 2022 letter that extended LUMA’s contract. They argue the letter lacked approvals the law required.

Who is LUMA?

LUMA is the private company that runs Puerto Rico’s power grid under a contract with the government. It says government bodies requested and signed the extension.

What happens next?

The court has announced no hearing or ruling date. Further briefs from the government and LUMA will shape the next step.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error