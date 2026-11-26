The weather service says the highest tides come each morning through Friday, and that some vulnerable low-lying coastal areas may flood.

Weather: Puerto Rico

The National Weather Service office in San Juan, the US federal forecaster for the island, says on its website that higher-than-normal tides are expected from Tuesday 24 November to Friday 27 November 2026. Some vulnerable low-lying coastal areas may flood, it says.

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The highest tides are expected between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day, in Atlantic Standard Time (AST, UTC-4 all year in Puerto Rico). The service expects them to be less significant than those of late October.

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Key Facts Who. The National Weather Service office in San Juan, the US federal forecaster for the island.

What. Higher-than-usual tides, likely smaller than late October’s, could flood some low-lying coastal communities.

When. Tuesday 24 to Friday 27 November 2026, highest between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. AST.

Where. Puerto Rico, a US territory, with the focus on low-lying coastal communities.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:18 GMT (3:18 a.m. AST).

The weather service says the highest tides come each morning through Friday, and that some vulnerable low-lying coastal areas may flood.

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Spring tides occur at new moon and full moon, when the Moon and Sun line up and their pull combines. When the Moon is also at its closest point to Earth, called perigee, the result is a perigean spring tide, also known as a king tide or, in Spanish, a marea real.

Late October is the benchmark for this week’s tides. The tide-prediction station in San Juan, run by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), forecast a peak of 2.14 feet at 10:48 a.m. on Wednesday 28 October 2026.

Earlier, in August, extraordinarily high tides affected more than ten families in Cataño, a town across San Juan Bay, from 8 August 2026. Luis Acosta, director of the town’s municipal emergency management office, confirmed this on 15 August.

Water entered homes, damaged belongings and temporarily closed roads. The weather service’s page shows no watches, warnings or advisories as of 3:18 a.m. AST on Thursday 26 November.

It says only that some vulnerable low-lying coastal areas may flood. The NOAA tide predictions come from NOAA’s Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services, which runs the San Juan gauge at La Puntilla in San Juan Bay.

It predicts a high tide of 2.08 feet at 8:51 a.m. on Tuesday 24 November and 2.13 feet (about 0.65 metres) at 9:43 a.m. on Wednesday 25 November, measured above mean lower low water, the standard reference level on tide charts.

The cathedral in Old San Juan, on the island’s north coast. (File photo)

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For today, Thursday 26 November, the prediction is 2.12 feet at 10:37 a.m. For Friday 27 November it is 2.06 feet at 11:31 a.m. On paper, the predicted November peak of 2.13 feet is within 0.01 feet of the predicted 2.14 feet of 28 October.NOAA’s predictions include astronomical tides only, not weather or swell, so actual water levels can differ, and the weather service’s own judgement is that this week’s effect should be smaller.

Cataño’s August event was a different episode, but it shows what high water can do in a low-lying town: it came into homes. The weather service’s wording for this week is that some vulnerable areas may flood, not that they will.

Separately, at 4:42 p.m. AST on Wednesday 25 November the weather service issued a high rip-current risk until 6 p.m. that day for north-coast beaches from Aguadilla in the north-west to Fajardo in the north-east, and for Culebra, an island off the east coast. Rip currents are powerful channels of water that pull swimmers away from shore, and the weather service’s page showed no advisory on Thursday morning.Puerto Rico is a US territory, and today, Thursday 26 November, is US Thanksgiving Day.

The weather service’s tide notice runs through Friday 27 November. Friday 27 November is the last day of the weather service’s window.

The service publishes alerts at weather.gov/sju.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a king tide?

A king tide, also called a perigean spring tide or marea real, happens when the Moon and Sun line up at new or full moon while the Moon is at its closest point to Earth. Their combined pull lifts high tides above the usual level.

Where can residents follow official alerts?

The National Weather Service office in San Juan posts forecasts and advisories at weather.gov/sju. Its tide statement covers the period through Friday.

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