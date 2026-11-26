The judge will decide on paper whether a daughter’s new account is enough to reopen a case that a jury closed in July.

Courts: Puerto Rico

A judge in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, heard a defence request on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to overturn the murder conviction of Elvia Cabrera Rivera and order a new trial. Judge Vanessa I. Méndez Torres of the Court of First Instance, the island’s trial court, reserved her decision and said she will issue it in writing.

No date for the ruling has been given. Puerto Rico is a US territory, and the case is heard in its local courts.

Key Facts Who. Elvia Cabrera Rivera, convicted of murder; defence lawyer Mayra López Mulero; prosecutor Belinda Brignoni.

What. Judge Vanessa I. Méndez Torres heard a new-trial motion and will rule in writing.

Where. Court of First Instance, Aibonito, Puerto Rico, a US territory.

Stakes. A 102-year sentence stands unless the judge grants a second trial.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Caribbean story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The judge will decide on paper whether a daughter’s new account is enough to reopen a case that a jury closed in July.

The case began in the early hours of 11 August 2025, when Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, 16, died in Aibonito after a confused incident in which several fights broke out at a roadside spot locals call “el desvío”, the bypass. On 23 July 2026 a jury at the Aibonito court convicted Cabrera Rivera of first-degree murder and of an offence under the weapons law, a charge for using a weapon in a crime.

The jury accepted the prosecution’s case that Cabrera Rivera handed a blade to her daughter, and on 10 September 2026 she was sentenced to 102 years in prison. The daughter, Anthonieska Avilés Cabrera, pleaded guilty on 15 September 2026 under a plea deal and received about 38 years for second-degree murder, which is murder without premeditation, and a weapons-law offence.

Judge Luis Barreto Altieri had stepped aside from the new-trial motion on 21 October 2026 after a defence request, and the case passed to Méndez Torres. In an interview on 25 November, defence lawyer Mayra López Mulero said: “We are certain and convinced that this case is the textbook case that meets all the requirements of the doctrine for a new trial.”

The Daughter Takes the Stand

At the hearing Avilés Cabrera testified, which she had not done at her mother’s trial. The defence says she was not available to it during that trial, because she was facing her own case.

The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan. (File photo; the Cabrera case is heard in Aibonito)

She said: “I have always wanted to say my mother is innocent.” She also said: “The one who gave me the weapon was Gaba, not my mother,” naming her friend Gabriela Figueroa.

Avilés Cabrera admitted stabbing the victim and said others also attacked the girl. The motion rests on a statement she gave for the pre-sentence report, the court’s background review before sentencing, and a sworn statement dated 5 October 2026.

Prosecutors and a Legal Analyst Push Back

Prosecutor Belinda Brignoni told the court on 24 November that the daughter’s testimony is not believable. Prosecutors said there is no basis for a new trial, that the jury did justice to the victim, and that the daughter reached a plea deal she saw as beneficial.

The prosecution argued that the defence already knew her version at trial, and that parts of it were absent from the 5 October sworn statement and were first said at the hearing. It said the jury, having heard the full trial evidence, still convicted the mother.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The island’s Justice Secretary, Lourdes L. Gómez Torres, who leads the Puerto Rico Department of Justice, has said there is no new evidence that justifies a new trial. Chantal Delgado, a lawyer speaking as a legal analyst and not as a party, said on 25 November that third-party participation would not by itself remove criminal liability from Cabrera Rivera.

Delgado said the jury evidence also covered conduct after the events, including clothes handed over and messages. She added that the statements do not qualify as new evidence, because the defence tried at trial to enter a police report in which the daughter cleared her mother.

A new trial would reopen the conviction behind that sentence, so the question for the judge is whether the evidence is new and could change the verdict, as the two sides frame it. If she denies the motion, the sentence stands; if she grants it, a second trial follows.

Judge Méndez Torres said only that she will rule in writing. No date for that ruling has been announced, so no next step is scheduled.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will the judge decide?

She will decide whether Elvia Cabrera Rivera gets a new trial. The decision will come in writing, and no date has been given.

Why is the daughter’s testimony central?

Her account is the basis of the defence motion, which says her mother did not hand over the blade. Prosecutors say it is not believable and that the defence already knew it at trial.

What happens if the motion is denied?

The conviction and the 102-year sentence stand. A grant would send the case to a second trial.

Sources Court hearing of 24 November 2026 at Aibonito; statements by the defence and the prosecution; Puerto Rico Judiciary (Rama Judicial) · Puerto Rico Department of Justice

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →