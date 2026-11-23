The study argues that low pay, not unwillingness to work, is the main problem for Puerto Rican families on food aid.

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Brief · Puerto Rico

Nearly six in ten working people in Puerto Rican homes that receive food aid struggle to get enough to eat, a new study finds. Espacios Abiertos, a Puerto Rican research group on public finances, reports that 59.8% of employed people in households on the Nutrition Assistance Program, known as PAN, are food insecure.

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PAN is the territory’s version of US food stamps, paid from a fixed annual federal grant instead of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) used in the 50 states. It reached about 1.22 million people in an average month of fiscal 2026, the study says.

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Key Facts Who. Espacios Abiertos, a Puerto Rican research group, studying employed people in homes on food aid (PAN).

What. 59.8% of employed people in PAN homes are food insecure, against 25.8% of workers outside the program.

Why. Full-time workers in PAN homes earn a median US$21,800 a year, about the minimum wage.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

The study argues that low pay, not unwillingness to work, is the main problem for Puerto Rican families on food aid.

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Work is common and rising in these homes, the study says. The share of adults aged 18 to 64 with a job in PAN households climbed from 28.3% in 2013 to 46.3% in 2024, while their unemployment rate fell from 35.8% to 15.0%, based on the federal census survey of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Community Survey.

The problem is pay, the authors write: “El problema principal es lo que paga el trabajo”, or “the main problem is what work pays.” Nearly eight in ten of these workers have a job all year, yet full-time workers earn a median US$21,800, and a household living on one wage has a median income of US$20,000.

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The study appears as the Puerto Rico Department of the Family, which runs PAN, puts in place a work requirement for able-bodied adults without dependents. Among those adults in PAN homes, 57.0% have a job, up from 36.9% in 2013, and about 48,700 people, roughly 3% of everyone in PAN homes, neither work nor show a reason such as study or job search.

Espacios Abiertos recommends measuring food security together with employment, as Puerto Rico’s Law 26-2022 requires. It also wants PAN coordinated with Plan Vital, the government health plan, so that a raise does not cost a family more in lost benefits than it gains (full study, summary).

The study is descriptive and shows associations, not the effect of the program, its authors say. In a 2026 survey of 266 working people in PAN homes, food insecurity was close to the 58.4% found among recipients without jobs, with a margin of error of 5.4 points.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is PAN in Puerto Rico?

PAN, the Nutrition Assistance Program, is the territory’s main food-aid scheme, run by the Department of the Family. Puerto Rico receives a fixed federal grant for it instead of SNAP.

Does a job end food insecurity for these families?

The study suggests it often does not. Workers in PAN homes report food insecurity at a rate close to that of recipients without jobs.

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