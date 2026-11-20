Two leaders of the same party now say openly that the choice of its next candidate for governor will be made in a primary, not agreed behind closed doors.

Politics: Puerto Rico

Governor Jenniffer González Colón of Puerto Rico will seek a second term and would beat Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz in a party primary (an internal vote to choose the party’s candidate), the party’s secretary-general said on Friday 20 November 2026. Jorge Santini made the remarks in an interview, openly accepting a contest inside the New Progressive Party (PNP), which governs the US territory and favours US statehood.

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González said the same on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and Rivera Schatz, who leads the island’s Senate, has not formally declared a run for governor. Our guide to the island’s key players shows who holds which office, and the two rivals sit at the top of it.

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Key Facts Who. Governor Jenniffer González Colón and Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, rivals inside the ruling PNP.

What. González says she will seek re-election and win any primary; party secretary-general Jorge Santini backs her.

Where. Puerto Rico, a US territory of about 3.2 million people (Census Bureau, July 2025).

When. Statements on 18 and 20 November 2026; election due November 2028. As of 20 November 2026, 18:40 GMT.

Two leaders of the same party now say openly that the choice of its next candidate for governor will be made in a primary, not agreed behind closed doors.

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The rivalry has run for months and has grown more open with each step. In March 2026 González accused Rivera Schatz of using his Senate seat to position himself for a run for governor.

In June 2026, at his birthday party, Rivera Schatz told party members in a video: “we are going to be there, heading that ballot,” meaning the 2028 ballot. Senators, representatives and mayors in the crowd chanted “Thomy gobernador”, a nickname-style call for him to be governor.

González won the PNP primary on Sunday 2 June 2024, beating then-governor Pedro Pierluisi, who was seeking a second term. In the 2020 primary, held on 9 August with a repeat vote on 16 August in some precincts, Pierluisi had himself beaten the then-governor, Wanda Vázquez.

That makes two of two: the last two sitting PNP governors who ran in a party primary both lost it. González took office in January 2025 after the November 2024 general election.

González, who is also PNP president, said in an interview on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that she will run for re-election and would beat Rivera Schatz in a primary. She described an “agenda of obstruction” against her and said: “He is bothered that I am governor and not him.”

She said the vote is “in two years” and that it had been a long time since the two last spoke. She said Rivera Schatz “has already launched a candidacy in a primary.”

The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan, seat of the island’s legislature (photo by Mtmelendez, CC BY-SA 3.0).

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Santini said on Friday 20 November that González “is going to run” and that, if she must “measure herself in a primary against the president of the Senate, so it will be.” He called her record “significant”, citing modernised schools, economic development and job creation, and also praised her work on infrastructure, security, housing and energy.

Santini said both González and Rivera Schatz are leaders with weight in the PNP and that his own job is finishing the party’s reorganisation, with four or five municipalities left. In a separate report the same day he is quoted as saying he does not think the clash will divide the party.

On Tuesday 17 November the Senate Family Committee approved a partial report on controversies in the Family Department, which runs child and welfare programmes, with 22 referrals to oversight bodies such as the Justice Department and the Comptroller. It names, among others, the resigning Family secretary, Suzanne Roig Fuertes, and Education secretary Eliezer Ramos Parés, and González says the Senate’s constant referrals show Rivera Schatz’s agenda against her.

Rivera Schatz has insisted that his duty is to oversee the administration and demand transparency. He has not declared a candidacy for governor beyond his June remarks.

Puerto Rico’s governor deals with Washington on federal funds and statehood, and a split with the Senate head can slow nominations and oversight inside a party that governs the island. A unity ticket without a primary now looks unlikely unless one side backs down, and the party machinery, through its secretary-general, is on the governor’s side.

No primary date has been set, and our record holds no dated official checkpoint before the general vote. That election is due in November 2028.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Thomas Rivera Schatz running for governor?

He told party members in June that he would head the ballot. He has not, however, formally declared a candidacy for governor.

What is a primary?

It is a party election in which members choose their candidate for the general election. The PNP would use one to pick its nominee for governor.

Why does this matter outside Puerto Rico?

The governor deals with Washington on federal funds and statehood. A split with the Senate head can slow nominations and oversight.

Sources Sources: statements by Jorge Santini on 20 November and by Governor Jenniffer González Colón on 18 November 2026; Senate Family Committee partial report approved on 17 November 2026; remarks by Thomas Rivera Schatz in June 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error