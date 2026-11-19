Prompt Participações S.A. is a holding company (a company that owns stakes in other companies) based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, whose ordinary (voting) shares are listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. This profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Prompt Participações S.A. (the CVM registry lists the former name Petropar Participações S.A.) Ticker / exchange PRPT3 (ordinary shares, the class with voting rights) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, Básico segment (B3's basic listing tier, as recorded in the CVM registry); the CVM registry records listing from 18 June 1999 and trading from 11 October 2023 Headquarters Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Sector Holding company (CVM sector label: administration and holding companies without a main sector) Website promptparticipacoes.com.br (address listed in the CVM registry) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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