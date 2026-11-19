Acosta Verde, S.A.B. de C.V. (the Mexican legal form of a listed public company) is a Mexican real estate company based in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, that owns and runs shopping centres in several Mexican cities. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), and this profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Acosta Verde, S.A.B. de C.V. (S.A.B. de C.V. is the Mexican legal form of a listed public company), the group is also known as Grupo Acosta Verde Exchange GAV (Series A ordinary shares, a share class that trades, plus a very small Series B) / Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), listed since 30 September 2020 Headquarters San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mexico Sector Real estate: owner and operator of shopping centres, mainly the Plazas Sendero Website grupoav.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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