His death closes a career of almost six decades, and it follows years of false reports that he had already died.

Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos, seen from above, with a cinema building at left. AFRIFF 15 screens films at cinemas in Lekki and on Victoria Island from 1 to 7 November 2026. (Photo: Madewun, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · CULTURE

Pete Edochie, the Nigerian actor who played the tragic hero Okonkwo in a television version of the classic Nigerian novel Things Fall Apart, has died at the age of 79. His family announced his death on Wednesday 25 November 2026 in a statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie.

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Nigeria’s governors and the stars of Nollywood, the country’s film industry, began paying tribute within hours. Anambra State, his home state in south-eastern Nigeria, has promised the late actor a state honour.

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Key Facts Who Pete Edochie, Nigerian actor and veteran broadcaster from Nteje, in Anambra State.

What He died early on Wednesday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Famous role He played Okonkwo in the 1980s TV version of Chinua Achebe’s novel Things Fall Apart.

What next Funeral plans will be announced later; Anambra State has promised him a state honour.

As of Wednesday 25 November 2026, 08:30 GMT

His death closes a career of almost six decades, and it follows years of false reports that he had already died.

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Igbo dancers at a New Yam celebration of the Igbo Cultural Association of Edmonton, Canada. File photo.

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The family statement, titled “An Iroko Has Fallen,” said he died at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu, a city in south-eastern Nigeria, after a protracted battle with prostate cancer. An iroko is a towering West African hardwood tree, and the statement said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

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Edochie began as a broadcaster, joining the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, a regional broadcaster in the former Eastern Region, in 1967. He became a household name in the 1980s as Okonkwo, the proud and tragic hero of the late novelist Chinua Achebe’s 1958 novel Things Fall Apart, in its television adaptation.

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The novel follows Okonkwo, a feared wrestling champion in an Igbo village in south-eastern Nigeria, as colonial rule and missionaries arrive. Readers who met the book at school will know the story Edochie brought to the screen.

He worked as Nollywood grew into one of the world’s biggest film industries. The US Commerce Department, the federal trade agency, puts its output at about 2,500 films a year in its Nigeria country guide, the second-largest industry in the world by volume.

His later screen credits include the films Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart. He received the Order of the Niger, a national honour, in 2003, and an Industry Merit Award from the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, an annual African film awards show.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra said in a statement on Wednesday that Edochie “was an institution, a distinguished custodian of our culture, a sage and a source of immense pride to Anambra people.” His office added that the state government would ensure the actor received an honour befitting his contributions to Anambra and the country.

Governor Peter Mbah of neighbouring Enugu State called Edochie “one of Nigeria’s most iconic actors and titans.” He added that Edochie was “more than an accomplished actor” and described Enugu as his first port of call.

The state was hosting the National Festival of Arts and Culture at the time, Mbah said. “Your voice may have gone silent, but your legacy will speak for generations,” he said.

Actor and filmmaker Funke Akindele, who worked with him on the film Egg of Life, wrote: “I remember watching you in Things Fall Apart growing up.” Fellow actor Uche Jombo wrote: “We may have lost a legend, but we have not lost what he gave us.”

His death is also news because false reports of it have circulated for years. When one went viral in February 2026, his son Leo said the actor was “hale and hearty,” and Edochie himself said he had been wrongly declared dead about seven times.

Soludo’s office has not said when the honour will be conferred. It has also not said what form the honour will take.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Was Pete Edochie?

He was a Nigerian actor and broadcaster best known for playing Okonkwo in the television version of Things Fall Apart. Governors and Nollywood colleagues called him an institution of Nigerian culture.

Is the Death Report Confirmed This Time?

Yes, his family announced it in a statement signed by his son, and two state governors have mourned him publicly. Earlier reports of his death, including one in February, were false.

What Happens Next?

The family has yet to announce funeral plans. Anambra State has promised a state honour without saying when it will be given.

Sources (all statements dated 25 November 2026): Edochie family statement signed by Leo Pete Edochie, published on Instagram; Government of Anambra State, statement by Governor Chukwuma Soludo issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime; Government of Enugu State, statement by Governor Peter Mbah; public posts by Funke Akindele and Uche Jombo; US Department of Commerce, Nigeria Country Commercial Guide: Media and Entertainment.





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